Appreciating Rex as Mu Brod in the Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity ΜΣΦ Fraternity Batch ’74
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity I started to get closer to Rex during and after our initiation to th...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity 5 years of being together, studying together to become physicians, 4...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity 5 years of being together, studying together to become physicians, 4...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity After we got our MD degree in 1975, we embarked on separate specialt...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity After our residencies, we embarked on different careers. I don’t kno...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity When he retired from Jansen Pharmaceutica Philippines in 1999, I rec...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity After his retirement from Manila Doctors Hospital at age 60, he beca...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity In June 2015, when he was diagnosed to have gastric adenocarcinoma, ...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity The prognosis was not good with 24 positive mesenteric lymph nodes. ...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity In 2017. he went on a religious pilgrimage in Europe - 20-day, 7-cou...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity In 2017. he went on a religious pilgrimage in Europe - 20-day, 7-cou...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity Around June, 2019, he developed severe pedal lymphedema for which he...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity Thereafter, he was able to attend social functions of the UPCM Class...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity He attended our 45th UPCM Homecoming Anniversary in December 2019. H...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity He attended the birthday parties of Rene Reyes (September 2019) and ...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity He attended the birthday parties of Rene Reyes (September 2019) and ...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity On April 30, 2020, during the lockdown, he suddenly developed SEPSIS...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity Rex was 4 months short of 70 years. (August 13, 1950 – April 30, 202...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity At any rate, his more than 69 years of life have been well-lived and...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity He was very professional and amiable in his dealing with people. He ...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity He has been loyal and supportive of all activities of the Mu Sigma F...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity We, Mu Batch 74 brods, will surely miss him!
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity The Mu brods will also surely miss him!
ΜΣΦ Fraternity Batch ’74 Through the Years June 20, 1970 to June 20, 2020 (50 Years of Brotherhood and Contributions to Go...
ΜΣΦ Fraternity Batch ’74 Date of Induction: June 20, 1970 23 Brothers Justo Danguilan - MEB Benedicto Delgado Eulalio Fern...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity I am an eyewitness to what I presented above in my 50 years of inter...
Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity Till we see each other again, Rex! Amici usque ad aras, Rex!
OMEGA RITES – June 2, 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Appreciating Rex as Mu Brod in the Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity

57 views

Published on

Appreciating Rex as Mu Brod in the Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Appreciating Rex as Mu Brod in the Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity

  1. 1. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity ΜΣΦ Fraternity Batch ’74
  2. 2. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity I started to get closer to Rex during and after our initiation to the Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity in June 1970. We were not close during our UP Diliman Premed days. We were both members of the UP Premedical Society. But, we were not close in terms of friendship during those days.
  3. 3. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity 5 years of being together, studying together to become physicians, 4 years in the UP College of Medicine and one year of internship in the Philippine General Hospital, and being together in the Fraternity’s various activities, strengthened our bond of friendship and brotherhood.
  4. 4. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity 5 years of being together, studying together to become physicians, 4 years in the UP College of Medicine and one year of internship in the Philippine General Hospital, and being together in the Fraternity’s various activities, strengthened our bond of friendship and brotherhood.
  5. 5. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity After we got our MD degree in 1975, we embarked on separate specialties, he, on Orthopedics and I, on General Surgery.
  6. 6. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity After our residencies, we embarked on different careers. I don’t know for what reason, Rex did not do clinical practice in Orthopedics after residency. He became the Medical Relations Manager of Jansen Pharmaceutica Philippines from 1987 to 1999.
  7. 7. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity When he retired from Jansen Pharmaceutica Philippines in 1999, I recruited him to Manila Doctors Hospital. He became the Administrative Director from 2000 to 2011.
  8. 8. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity After his retirement from Manila Doctors Hospital at age 60, he became the Vice President for Administration, Human Resource, and Ancillary Services of Lourdes Hospital for about a year from 2013 to 2014. After this, he completely retired from an earning profession or activity.
  9. 9. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity In June 2015, when he was diagnosed to have gastric adenocarcinoma, he consulted me hoping that I would be his surgeon. Unfortunately, I had a scheduled foreign travel at that time that I could not operate on him. Instead, I endorsed him to the best surgeons in town. The operation was done without complications. But he had 24 positive mesenteric lymph nodes that forced him to undergo chemotherapy.
  10. 10. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity The prognosis was not good with 24 positive mesenteric lymph nodes. We were looking at 2 years survival at most. However, he was able to be in remission for about 5 years. He had PET Scan twice a year. In 2016 or 2017, the PET-CT scan was positive for which radiotherapy was done. After that, the PET-CT scan had been negative since then up to early this year 2020.
  11. 11. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity In 2017. he went on a religious pilgrimage in Europe - 20-day, 7-country, 18 cities – Fatima and Lourdes among others. He published a nice travelogue in his Facebook.
  12. 12. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity In 2017. he went on a religious pilgrimage in Europe - 20-day, 7-country, 18 cities – Fatima and Lourdes among others. He published a nice travelogue in his Facebook.
  13. 13. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity Around June, 2019, he developed severe pedal lymphedema for which he was hospitalized for more than a month. He recovered from the severe pedal lymphedema which was attributed to hypoalbuminemia.
  14. 14. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity Thereafter, he was able to attend social functions of the UPCM Class 74 and Mu 74 until the lockdown in March 2020.
  15. 15. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity He attended our 45th UPCM Homecoming Anniversary in December 2019. He was the one who nominated me for my UPMAS 2019 Distinguished Alumnus Award. Rex, THANK YOU.
  16. 16. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity He attended the birthday parties of Rene Reyes (September 2019) and Chito Badiola (December 2019).
  17. 17. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity He attended the birthday parties of Rene Reyes (September 2019) and Chito Badiola (December 2019).
  18. 18. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity On April 30, 2020, during the lockdown, he suddenly developed SEPSIS secondary to the PEDAL LYMPHEDEMA and he succumbed to this.
  19. 19. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity Rex was 4 months short of 70 years. (August 13, 1950 – April 30, 2020) Although I have already been thanking God when he surpassed 2 years after his surgery, I continued to pray every day for him to reach 70 at least.
  20. 20. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity At any rate, his more than 69 years of life have been well-lived and productive. He had demonstrated exceptional competence in his chosen career in hospital and pharmaceutical industry administration and management. He was religious and trusting in God.
  21. 21. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity He was very professional and amiable in his dealing with people. He is well liked and loved by his peers and subordinates.
  22. 22. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity He has been loyal and supportive of all activities of the Mu Sigma Fraternity projects.
  23. 23. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity We, Mu Batch 74 brods, will surely miss him!
  24. 24. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity The Mu brods will also surely miss him!
  25. 25. ΜΣΦ Fraternity Batch ’74 Through the Years June 20, 1970 to June 20, 2020 (50 Years of Brotherhood and Contributions to Goals of ΜΣΦ Fraternity)
  26. 26. ΜΣΦ Fraternity Batch ’74 Date of Induction: June 20, 1970 23 Brothers Justo Danguilan - MEB Benedicto Delgado Eulalio Fernandez Oliver Ferrer Francisco Gaddi Potenciano Garcia Reynaldo Joson Joselito Legazpi Ami Madamba+ Alex Menardo Rex Mendoza + Rene Reyes Wilfrido Sison Copernico Villaruel Jr. Willy Yao Carlos Abella Mamerto Almelor Rogelio Aquino+ Evaristo Badiola Jesse Baylon Carleo Capili Juanito Chua Bernardo Cruz 20 Brothers left on this earth as of June 2, 2020
  27. 27. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity I am an eyewitness to what I presented above in my 50 years of interacting with REX as a brod, as a colleague in hospital administration, and as my patient. This is how I would appreciate Rex and how I would remember him.
  28. 28. Appreciating REX as a Brod in Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity Till we see each other again, Rex! Amici usque ad aras, Rex!
  29. 29. OMEGA RITES – June 2, 2020

×