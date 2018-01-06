Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE HISTORY OF ADVERTISEMENTTHE HISTORY OF ADVERTISEMENT
The history of advertising became a major force in capitalist economies in the mid 19th century, based on the formats of n...
In the early 1920’s, the first radio stations were established by radio equipment manufacturers and retailers who offered ...
The history of makeup in advertisement Make up isn’t just used for vanity but also for religious and tribal reasons, paint...
Make up in the 1900’s What do all three advertisements have in common? The slogans they all share all dictate what it shou...
  1. 1. THE HISTORY OF ADVERTISEMENTTHE HISTORY OF ADVERTISEMENT
  2. 2. The history of advertising became a major force in capitalist economies in the mid 19th century, based on the formats of newspapers and magazines. In the 20th century, advertising grew rapidly due to new technologies such as direct mail, radio, television, the internet and mobile devices. Helping create a higher agency of advertising and the media. At the turn of the 20th century, there were few career choices for women in business; however, advertising was one of the few. Quite clearly, women would be sexualised in the media as it would make the product more desirable by both male and female audiences. One of the first products was Woodbury's facial soap that recognised the value of women’s insight during advertising. Their ad slogan was “Skin you love to touch.” it featured a claim that women who used the soap would be more beautiful for their male companions. This slogan was so popular it was used until the 1940’s, it was created in 1911 so for over thirty years this one slogan had the intuitive to “romanticise” the desire of women. In 1936, Woodbury was one of the first companies to use nudity in its advertisements. They photographed a nude woman in their production “The Sun Bath” . There is prominence that statistically there will always be a more exposure of the female body and little variation in the male. The ultimate idiocy of this advertisement though is the fact its purpose is to commercialise a “FACIAL” soap and then allows nudity of the entire female body for what purpose? To allow men to have a state of ecstasy through the male gaze – they feed their audience what they want no matter the controversy at stake.
  3. 3. In the early 1920’s, the first radio stations were established by radio equipment manufacturers and retailers who offered programs in order to sell more radios to consumers. Radio advertising has been a part of radio broadcasting since the beginning of the 20th century, when radio became a recognised medium of communication. In those times, most radio stations were owned by business men, who used their stations to promote their own businesses. The technology of voice broadcasting had been developed more than 25 years earlier. It was during the 1920s, however, that radio became the mass communication technology it is today.
  4. 4. The history of makeup in advertisement Make up isn’t just used for vanity but also for religious and tribal reasons, painting ones face imbues power and has for centuries. However, over these centuries – Western culture has decided that makeup is for women which is unjustifiable as many men also enjoy the everyday practice of it. Even from the start of early ages when makeup was becoming more used within the public and not only for actresses, the slogans concerning makeup products have always been initially aimed at women and encouraging them to be more beautiful by enhancing their features with dark makeup products, or highlighting their complexions to fit more into societies ideal beauty definition. However in more recent times, allowing everyone to be their own ideal of perfect and avoid societies righteous stereotypes, this has allowed both men and women to advocate the use of makeup.
  5. 5. Make up in the 1900’s What do all three advertisements have in common? The slogans they all share all dictate what it should be like being a woman, not hairy, youthful, beautiful, charming. It’s the stereotypical screams of society that indicate women have always been not necessarily attacked but controlled within the media. “will not grow hair on your face.” – every woman should be soft? Be feminine? Be utterly baby like for their male companions. Everything the media wants from women is idolised controversially in the slogans from adverts in the decades. Women have always had parts of their body sexualised, especially their eyes.
