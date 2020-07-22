Successfully reported this slideshow.
Le parole Le immagini Il fumetto è un racconto per immagini dove la parte grafica e i dialoghi si completano a vicenda. Le...
Il testo a fumetti ha origini lontanissime, si può far risalire alla preistoria, ma il primo fumetto moderno, inteso come ...
Ciao carissima Fornarina, che piacere rivederti! Raffaello quale gradita sorpresa! È l’unità di base del fumetto, costitui...
Angelo, portami il tuo quaderno! Perché non hai fatto i compiti? Perché avrei potuto fare degli sbagli! Ho dimenticato di ...
I CAMPI CAMPO LUNGHISSIMO (CLL): Usato molto poco, spesso come prima inquadratura, serve per mostrare l'ambiente in cui si...
Le parole, pronunciate o pensate, dai personaggi sono inserite in uno spazio grafico detto balloon, simile ad una nuvolett...
I contorni lisci e ben arrotondati indicano che il tono di voce è normale. I contorni tratteggiati o sfumati indicano un’e...
Icontorniappuntitiindicanounurlo, unavoceconuntonoalto,fuori campooprovenientedaradio,TVecc. Icontornitremolantidella codi...
Racchiude parole che esprimono un sogno o una fantasticheria Racchiude interlocuzioni telefoniche, radiofoniche, frasi url...
Gasp!
Le ONOMATOPEE sono parole che riproducono o suggeriscono rumori e suoni, anche la scelta dei caratteri contribuisce a far ...
Spesso nelle vignette si incontrano alcuni elementi grafici, che, posti accanto ai personaggi, ne indicano lo stato d’anim...
Sono linee verticali, orizzontali e curve che indicano movimenti di oggetti e persone, uno spostamento rapido, uno sforzo ...
PROTAGONISTA: l’eroe imbattibile ANTAGONISTA: il nemico da sconfiggere, in genere malvagio e con un aspetto orribile! SPAL...
Immaginate i dialoghi e scrivete le storie a fumetti Creazione di una storia a fumetti con le immagini dei quadri di Raffa...
Scelta del soggetto e scrittura della traccia della storia Divisione della storia in vignette Realizzazione dei disegni Sc...
• Scrivere una storia in cui siano prevalenti sequenze narrative e dialoghi • Scegliere i personaggi fra i dipinti di Raff...
  1. 1. Le parole Le immagini Il fumetto è un racconto per immagini dove la parte grafica e i dialoghi si completano a vicenda. Le scene sono affiancate una all’altra per creare la giusta successione da sinistra a destra. I disegni possono essere a colori o in bianco e nero e le parole sono riportate all’interno di nuvolette o riquadri con diverse forme e funzioni.
  2. 2. Il testo a fumetti ha origini lontanissime, si può far risalire alla preistoria, ma il primo fumetto moderno, inteso come una storia narrata attraverso disegni e testi è stato pubblicato negli Stati Uniti nel 1895. Il protagonista è Yellow Kid, un terribile ragazzino, le cui parole sono riportate sul suo vestitino giallo
  3. 3. Ciao carissima Fornarina, che piacere rivederti! Raffaello quale gradita sorpresa! È l’unità di base del fumetto, costituita da un piccolo disegno, con o senza parole, racchiuso in una cornice o riquadro.
  4. 4. Angelo, portami il tuo quaderno! Perché non hai fatto i compiti? Perché avrei potuto fare degli sbagli! Ho dimenticato di fare i compiti. Meglio non fare che sbagliare! Ah… Bravo! Che ti dicevo? Basta avere la risposta pronta per fregarla! La striscia è una sequenza di tre, quattro o cinque vignette disposte una accanto all’altra in linea orizzontale, per narrare lo sviluppo di una situazione iniziale. La striscia
  5. 5. I CAMPI CAMPO LUNGHISSIMO (CLL): Usato molto poco, spesso come prima inquadratura, serve per mostrare l'ambiente in cui si svolge il racconto. Equivale ad una visione panoramica. CAMPO LUNGO (CL): Descrive più dettagliatamente il luogo dove si svolge l'azione e consente allo stesso tempo di riconoscere i personaggi CAMPO MEDIO (CM): inquadratura di figure più grandi inserite nell’ambiente circostante.
  6. 6. Le parole, pronunciate o pensate, dai personaggi sono inserite in uno spazio grafico detto balloon, simile ad una nuvoletta, che termina con una codina rivolta verso la bocca del personaggio, così il lettore identifica subito la provenienza di una battuta. La forma della nuvoletta e della codina cambia in base al tipo di messaggio e al tono di voce. I https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVL8RKs7n8s
  7. 7. I contorni lisci e ben arrotondati indicano che il tono di voce è normale. I contorni tratteggiati o sfumati indicano un’espressione sussurrata o bisbigliata I contorni curvilinei, tipici della nuvola e le bollicine dellacodinaindicanocheil personaggio pensa o parla traséesé.
  8. 8. Icontorniappuntitiindicanounurlo, unavoceconuntonoalto,fuori campooprovenientedaradio,TVecc. Icontornitremolantidella codinaindicanostatid’animo comepaura,agitazioneo rabbia.
  9. 9. Racchiude parole che esprimono un sogno o una fantasticheria Racchiude interlocuzioni telefoniche, radiofoniche, frasi urlate, o voci fuori campo Racchiude la battuta di uno dei personaggi Racchiude un’espressio ne sussurrata o bisbigliata
  10. 10. Gasp!
  11. 11. Le ONOMATOPEE sono parole che riproducono o suggeriscono rumori e suoni, anche la scelta dei caratteri contribuisce a far capire il suono/rumore a cui si riferiscono. Molte derivano da verbi di lingua inglese, consulta il dizionario per scoprirne il significato …
  12. 12. Spesso nelle vignette si incontrano alcuni elementi grafici, che, posti accanto ai personaggi, ne indicano lo stato d’animo, tra questi ci sono anche i segni di punteggiatura. Il punto esclamativo esprime stupore o incitamento, il punto interrogativo indica un dubbio o una perplessità e i puntini sospensivi mostrano un personaggio rimasto letteralmente senza parole.
  13. 13. Sono linee verticali, orizzontali e curve che indicano movimenti di oggetti e persone, uno spostamento rapido, uno sforzo o una tensione.
  14. 14. PROTAGONISTA: l’eroe imbattibile ANTAGONISTA: il nemico da sconfiggere, in genere malvagio e con un aspetto orribile! SPALLA: l’amico del protagonista, ne facilita le imprese e fornisce chiarimenti sulla storia dialogando con lui.
  15. 15. Immaginate i dialoghi e scrivete le storie a fumetti Creazione di una storia a fumetti con le immagini dei quadri di Raffaello Elaboriamo la storia Definiamo i personaggi Pensiamo e organizziamo le vignette Realizziamo le inquadrature in base alla composizione scelta per le vignette Ricordiamoci di destinare uno spazio al testo scritto Utilizziamo la scaletta che serve per creare un fumetto. Scegliamo le immagini dei dipinti. Come? Storia raccontata con la tecnica del fumetto Vignette sostituite da immagini fotografiche dei dipinti Creazione della storia a fumetti La storia a fumetti
  16. 16. Scelta del soggetto e scrittura della traccia della storia Divisione della storia in vignette Realizzazione dei disegni Scrittura dei testi a matita nei balloon
  17. 17. • Scrivere una storia in cui siano prevalenti sequenze narrative e dialoghi • Scegliere i personaggi fra i dipinti di Raffaello. • Dividere in sequenze la storia. • Progettare la composizione del fumetto • Scegliere le sequenze più significative da trasformare in vignette. • Semplificare i dialoghi ed utilizzare per il parlato diversi tipi di balloon, al fine di modulare i toni della voce dei personaggi. • Inserire, ove necessario, segni cinetici e simboli ed utilizzare almeno cinque tra onomatopee e ideogrammi. COMPORRE UN FUMETTO DI TRE TAVOLE PIÙ LA COPERTINA, USANDO DUE FOGLI FORMATO A4

