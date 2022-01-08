Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 08, 2022
Brentuximab: An Anti-Cancer Medication

Jan. 08, 2022
Brentuximab is introduced as an anti-cancer medication and it is used to treat Hodgkin's lymphoma, systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. It works by resisting or halting the growth of cancer cells. The brentuximab cost can vary depending on certain factors including severity of disease, nature of cancer and duration of treatment. In order to procure brentuximab at best cost, kindly get in touch with us at our TOLL-FREE: 1800-889-1064. We are the most reliable supplier of brentuximab, from India. The prescribed dosage of brentuximab should be given as infusion into a vein (intravenous, IV) over 30 minutes.

Brentuximab: An Anti-Cancer Medication

  1. 1. Hodgkin Lymphoma and Adcetris What is Hodgkin's Lymphoma Cancer ? Cancer of the lymphatic system which is a part of immunity is known as Hodgkin's lymphoma. In this type of cancer, the cells of the lymphatic system grow abnormally and spread to other parts of the body. This disease may occur to any age group but is most common in people of 20 to 40 years old. One of the main question that may arise in the mind is that what is the difference between Hodgkin's lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, then the answer is as follows: • Hodgkin's lymphoma arises in the upper part of the body such as chest, neck, and armpits while non-Hodgkin lymphoma arises in the lymph node in the body. • Hodgkin lymphoma spread in an orderly manner while non-Hodgkin spread non-contagiously. • Hodgkin lymphoma is diagnosed at an early stage thus treatment is easy and curable. Hodgkin's Stages: There are four stages of Hodgkin lymphoma, which are mentioned below: Stage I Hodgkin lymphoma: this is the starting stage of cancer and cancer only affects one organ on one lymph node. Stage II Hodgkin lymphoma: in this stage, two or more lymph nodes are affected. The cancer spread to the diaphragm. Stage III Hodgkin lymphoma: cancer spreads up to both sides of the diaphragm and also affects lymph nodes. Stage IV Hodgkin lymphoma: cancerous cells now spread to other organs and tissues such as lungs, bones, and livers.
  2. 2. Hodgkin's Symptoms: If a question arises that how do you know if you have Hodgkin lymphoma then below mentioned are a few symptoms of this disease: • Severe itching • Fever • Night sweats • Increased hypersensitivity • Painless swelling of lymph nodes • Persistent fatigue Hodgkin's Diagnosis; Some tests and technique by which Hodgkin lymphoma is diagnosed: • Blood test: A blood test is done to examine whether the blood indicates the possibility of cancer or not. • Physical examination: doctor checks lymph nodes as well as swollen liver and spleen. • Imaging test: X-ray, CT scan, and positron emission tomography is used to detect this lymphoma. • Biopsy: a tissue of lymph nodes is removed to check this disease. Adcetris for Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment
  3. 3. • Radiation therapy: This therapy uses a high energy beam or x-ray to kill cancerous cells. Occasionally Radiation therapy is integrated with chemotherapy. • Bone marrow transplant: It is also known as a stem cell transplantation that is used to replace cancerous bone marrow with healthy stem cells that will further grow in the bone marrow. • Alternative medications: there is no particular medication of this drug however few techniques such as meditation are referred to reduce the stress of other therapies. • Chemotherapy: This treatment uses Chemicals or drugs to kill lymphoma cell chemotherapy drugs taken either in form of PIL as early or injected intravenously several combinations of this drug is used for the treatment of disease at an early stage. There are few effective chemotherapy drugs such as Brentuximab vedotin sold under the brand name Adcetris 50 mg . This drug works as an antibody- drug conjugate medication that targets tumor cells by expressing the CD30 antigen. The highly recommended dose of this chemotherapy drug is Brentuximab 50mg. Where does non-Hodgkin's lymphoma occur? The non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) generally involves the existence of cancerous lymphocytes in the lymph nodes. But this disease can also spread to other parts of the lymphatic system including lymphatic vessels, adenoids, spleen, tonsils, thymus and bone marrow. Are there risk factors? A risk factor is anything that increases your probability of getting a disease like cancer. Having a risk factor, or even multiple risk factors, does not mean that you will get the disease. And many individuals who get the disease may have few or no known risk factors. Researchers have found multiple factors that can affect an individual’s chance of getting NHL. There are different types of lymphoma, and a few of these factors have been linked only to certain types. Age: Getting older is one of the risk factors for lymphoma overall, with maximum cases occurring in individuals in their 60s or older. But a few types of lymphoma are more common in younger individuals. Race, ethnicity, and geography: In the US, whites are more likely than African Americans and Asian Americans to develop Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
  4. 4. Worldwide, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma is more common in developed nations, with the US and Europe having some of the highest rates. Family History: Having a 1'st degree relative (parent, child, sibling) with Non- Hodgkin's Lymphoma increases your risk of developing non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Radiation exposure: Findings of survivors of the atomic bombs and nuclear reactor accidents have demonstrated they have an increased risk of having several types of cancer, including non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, leukemia, and thyroid cancer. Patients who have taken treatment with radiation therapy for other cancers, such as Hodgkin lymphoma, have a bit increased risk of having non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma later in life. This risk is higher for patients treated with radiation therapy as well as chemotherapy. Having a weakened immune system: Individuals with weakened immune systems have an increased risk for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Autoimmune diseases: Certain autoimmune diseases such as RA, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE or lupus), Sjogren (Sjögren) disease, celiac disease (gluten-sensitive enteropathy), and others have been associated with an increased risk of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Infections that directly transform lymphocytes: Certain viruses can directly affect the DNA of lymphocytes, helping to transform them into cancerous cells. Which are as follows: • Infection with human T-cell lymphotropic virus (HTLV-1) • Infection with the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) • Human herpes virus 8 (HHV-8) Infections that weaken the immune system: Infection with HIV, also known as the AIDS virus, can weaken the defense system. HIV infection is a risk factor for having certain types of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, such as Burkitt lymphoma, primary CNS lymphoma, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Body weight: Certain findings have suggested that being overweight or obese might enhance the risk of having non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. More research is required to confirm these findings. Breast implants: Although it is quite rare, some females with breast implants have a type of ALCL (anaplastic large cell lymphoma) in their breast. This seems to be a bit more likely with implants that have textured (rough) surfaces (as opposed to smooth surfaces). Other Drug Therapies: This section lists cancer drugs approved by the FDA for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The list includes generic and brand names:
  5. 5. • Acalabrutinib • Arranon (Nelarabine) • Aliqopa (Copanlisib Hydrochloride) • Axicabtagene Ciloleucel • Brentuximab vedotinBelinostat • Beleodaq (Belinostat) • Bendamustine Hydrochloride • Bendeka (Bendamustine Hydrochloride) • Bleomycin Sulfate • BiCNU (Carmustine) • Bortezomib • Brexucabtagene Autoleucel • Brukinsa (Zanubrutinib) • Breyanzi (Lisocabtagene Maraleucel) • Carmustine • Cyclophosphamide • Chlorambucil • Calquence (Acalabrutinib) • Copanlisib Hydrochloride Source - https://indianpharma.mystrikingly.com/blog/everything-you-need-to-know-about- hodgkin-s-lymphoma

