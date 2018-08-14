Pair Programming Illuminated A detailed examination of pair programming, this text shows different perspectives so the reader can determine if it will benefit their organization. It explores the operational aspects of pair programming; information such as furniture set-up, pair rotation and weeding out bad pairs.



Author: Laurie Williams

Language : English

Format : E-Books

