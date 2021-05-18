Complipartopuerperio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Complicaciones del parto y del puerperio UNAH- CURLA
Ruptura uterina  Solución de continuidad supra cervical que ocurre en el útero grávido  Cuando ocurre en embarazos tempr...
Etología  En embarazos tempranos: rotura del cuerpo  Inducción de abortos(dilatadores,histerómetros)  Legrados uterinos...
Trabajo de parto y parto  Causas: uso inadecuado de oxitócicos  TP prolongado por DCP o por actitudes anormales del prod...
Clasificación  Según el momento  anteparto-intraparto  Según el mecanismo de producción:  espontaneo-traumático-dehise...
Rotura del segmento inferior  La ocurrencia es mayor durante el parto, pueden ser completas si la solución de continuidad...
Rotura del cuerpo del utero  Son por lo general completas, en donde el feto y la placenta suelen pasar al abdomen
Cuadro clínico Síntomas  Estado de choque:hipotensión,pa lidez,diaforesis,escalo fríos,visión borrosa, perdida de consien...
Tratamiento  Medidas generales:  vía permeable  Exámenes de laboratorio listos  Tener disponible líquidos a administra...
Medidas específicas  Laparotomía  Contar con equipo para atender al R/N  Realizar la técnica quirúrgica según sea el ca...
Complicaciones  Anemia aguda  Choque hipovolémico  Insuficiencia renal  Muerte del producto  Trastornos de la coagula...
Atonía uterina  Falta de contractilidad adecuada de las fibras miometriales después de un parto o de una operación cesáre...
fisiopatología  Aumento excesivo del tamaño uterino:macrosomia fetal  Embarazo múltiple  Poli hidramnios  Hidrocefalia...
 Tpp prolongado  Situaciones anormales  Uso inadecuado sustancias oxitócicas  Fibromatosis uterina  Gran multiparidad...
 DPP  Kristeller  Tirón brusco del cordón umbilical  Toxemias grávidas  Cicatriz de cesárea anterior  Placenta previa
Cuadro clínico  Sangrado importante  Disminución de la consistencia del útero a la palpación  Choque hipovolémico  Ane...
Diagnostico  Varices vulvares  Lesiones de la mucosa de introito o vagina  Lesiones de cérvix,degarros,pólipos,eversion...
Retención placentaria  Retención de placenta o permanencia de toda la placenta después del parto(retención parcial restos...
Complicaciones Hemorragia:  Anemia  Choque hipovolémico infección: Endometritis posparto
Tratamiento  Medidas generales:  Contar con anestesia adecuada  Sangre disponible compatible  aplicar Sustancias oxitó...
Inversión uterina  Complicación obstétrica en donde el fondo uterino se invierte y queda en contacto con el cuello uterin...
Etiología  Canal de parto entreabierto  Laxitud de pared uterina y de los ligamentos del sostén  Presión excesiva sobre...
Cuadro clínico  Hemorragia de intensidad variable  Dolor abdominal intenso  Choque mixto: hipotensión  Palidez  Diafo...
Tratamiento  Reposición inmediata del cuerpo del uterino a su sitio normal  Histerectomía  Admón. anestesia  Asepsia y...
 Técnica de reducción mediante presión manual del fondo uterino a través de la vagina  Vigilar la evolución del posparto...
Complipartopuerperio

Complicaciones del parto y del puerperio

Complipartopuerperio

  1. 1. Complicaciones del parto y del puerperio UNAH- CURLA
  2. 2. Ruptura uterina  Solución de continuidad supra cervical que ocurre en el útero grávido  Cuando ocurre en embarazos tempranos se le llama perforación uterina  Y si se presenta en embarazos cercanos al termino se le llama ruptura uterina
  3. 3. Etología  En embarazos tempranos: rotura del cuerpo  Inducción de abortos(dilatadores,histerómetros)  Legrados uterinos  Inducción con oxitocina  Ptes con cirugías previas  Traumatismos, heridas
  4. 4. Trabajo de parto y parto  Causas: uso inadecuado de oxitócicos  TP prolongado por DCP o por actitudes anormales del producto  Situación transversa u oblicua del producto  Hidrocefalia  Atención del parto pélvico y retención de la cabeza  Versión por maniobras internas  Aplicación de fórceps presión brusca sobre el útero  TP de útero con cerclajes uterinos y/U operaciones cervicales.
  5. 5. Clasificación  Según el momento  anteparto-intraparto  Según el mecanismo de producción:  espontaneo-traumático-dehisencia de cicatriz previa  Según su localización:  fundida-corporal-segmentaria-cervical  Según su trayectoria  :lineal-infractuosa  Según su grado de extensión en profundidad  :completa -incompleta
  6. 6. Rotura del segmento inferior  La ocurrencia es mayor durante el parto, pueden ser completas si la solución de continuidad abarcan a todas las capas del útero o incompletas si el peritoneo permanece integro sobre el desgarro de las capas musculares
  7. 7. Rotura del cuerpo del utero  Son por lo general completas, en donde el feto y la placenta suelen pasar al abdomen
  8. 8. Cuadro clínico Síntomas  Estado de choque:hipotensión,pa lidez,diaforesis,escalo fríos,visión borrosa, perdida de consiencia,dolor intenso después de una contracción, ausencia de contracción uterina, Signos  SFA hasta ausencia  Palpación de partes fetales en abdomen  Desviación del cérvix  Segmento uterino muy sensible a la presión  Presentación libre  Sangrado vaginal sin causa  Liquido amniótico hemático
  9. 9. Tratamiento  Medidas generales:  vía permeable  Exámenes de laboratorio listos  Tener disponible líquidos a administrar,expansores de plasma  Admón. analgésicos por dolor  Cesárea
  10. 10. Medidas específicas  Laparotomía  Contar con equipo para atender al R/N  Realizar la técnica quirúrgica según sea el caso.  Histerorrafia( cesarea,sutura)  Histerorrafia con oclusión tubarica bilateral  Histerectomía total
  11. 11. Complicaciones  Anemia aguda  Choque hipovolémico  Insuficiencia renal  Muerte del producto  Trastornos de la coagulación sanguínea  Lesiones transoperatorias(vejiga,uteres,recto,intesti no)  Infección posquirúrgica  Tromboflebitis  Muerte materna
  12. 12. Atonía uterina  Falta de contractilidad adecuada de las fibras miometriales después de un parto o de una operación cesárea, que impide se realice una hemostasia fisiológica
  13. 13. fisiopatología  Aumento excesivo del tamaño uterino:macrosomia fetal  Embarazo múltiple  Poli hidramnios  Hidrocefalia  Tumores fetales
  14. 14.  Tpp prolongado  Situaciones anormales  Uso inadecuado sustancias oxitócicas  Fibromatosis uterina  Gran multiparidad  Desnutrición de la pte
  15. 15.  DPP  Kristeller  Tirón brusco del cordón umbilical  Toxemias grávidas  Cicatriz de cesárea anterior  Placenta previa
  16. 16. Cuadro clínico  Sangrado importante  Disminución de la consistencia del útero a la palpación  Choque hipovolémico  Anemia
  17. 17. Diagnostico  Varices vulvares  Lesiones de la mucosa de introito o vagina  Lesiones de cérvix,degarros,pólipos,eversiones,leseione s malignas  Ruptura de la cavidad uterina  Presencia de restos placentarios.
  18. 18. Retención placentaria  Retención de placenta o permanencia de toda la placenta después del parto(retención parcial restos placentarios).  Retención total: se hace evidente cuando transcurren 18min.después de la expulsión del producto y no sale la placenta, obedece a la falta de contracción y retracción uterina adecuada que impide el desprendimiento placentario.  Retención total: cuando existe la adherencia de uno o mas cotiledones por ausencia o atrofia de la decidua.
  19. 19. Complicaciones Hemorragia:  Anemia  Choque hipovolémico infección: Endometritis posparto
  20. 20. Tratamiento  Medidas generales:  Contar con anestesia adecuada  Sangre disponible compatible  aplicar Sustancias oxitócicas  Normas de asepsia y antisepsia Extracción manual según técnica
  21. 21. Inversión uterina  Complicación obstétrica en donde el fondo uterino se invierte y queda en contacto con el cuello uterino(inversión parcial)  El órgano se invierte en su totalidad sale a través de la cérvix y vagina
  22. 22. Etiología  Canal de parto entreabierto  Laxitud de pared uterina y de los ligamentos del sostén  Presión excesiva sobre el fondo del útero  Tracción excesiva del cordón umbilical
  23. 23. Cuadro clínico  Hemorragia de intensidad variable  Dolor abdominal intenso  Choque mixto: hipotensión  Palidez  Diaforesis  Visión borrosa  Perdida de la conciencia
  24. 24. Tratamiento  Reposición inmediata del cuerpo del uterino a su sitio normal  Histerectomía  Admón. anestesia  Asepsia y antisepsia  Sangre lista  A/B
  25. 25.  Técnica de reducción mediante presión manual del fondo uterino a través de la vagina  Vigilar la evolución del posparto para evitar una atonía uterina  Aplicar oxitócicos

