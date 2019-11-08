Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jagdwaffe Volume 5, Section 3: Defending the Reich 1944-45 Book By Robert Forsyth
Author : Robert Forsyth Pages : 288 pages Publisher : Classic Publications Language : ISBN-10 : 1903223512 ISBN-13 : 9781903223512
Descriptions The penultimate volume in the series covers the crucial period in the west after the Allied landings on the N...
The penultimate volume in the series covers the crucial period in the west after the Allied landings on the Normandy coast...
  3. 3. Descriptions The penultimate volume in the series covers the crucial period in the west after the Allied landings on the Normandy coast in June 1944 after which the Allied forces advanced across France towards the Low Countries and very borders of the Reich itself. This was when the Allied bombing onslaught against Germany by the massed aircraft of the RAF and USAAF grew in intensity as the German air defenses got ever more stretched. By the spring of 1945 the Luftwaffe, on both the Western and Eastern fronts, was increasingly a spent force facing up to the ultimate defeat of the Third Reich, a period of nemesis, which is covered in the final volume in the series, due later in 2005.
