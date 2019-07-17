[NEW RELEASES] Enchiridion by Epictetus

Handbook of Epictetus also known as Enchiridion written by legendary Greek Stoic philosopher Epictetus is a manual of Stoic ethical advice. Compiled by Arrian, who was a student of Epictetus, this great classic will surely attract a whole new generation of readers. For many, the Handbook of Epictetus is required reading for various courses and curriculums. And for others who simply enjoy reading timeless pieces of classic literature, this gem by Epictetus is highly recommended. Published by Classic Books America and beautifully produced, the Handbook of Epictetus would make an ideal gift and it should be a part of everyone's personal library.

