-
Be the first to like this
Published on
About Books About For Books Irritable Bowel Syndrome and the Mind-Body Brain-Gut Connection (Mind-Body Connections) by William B. Salt Online :
This book goes into some detail about the inter-relationship between mind and body with regard to I.B.S. Useful for patients and therapists.
Creator : William B. Salt
Best Sellers Rank : #1 Paid in Kindle Store
Link Download Best : https://haiyahkolop9800.blogspot.com/?book=0965703894
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment