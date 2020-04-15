Introduction to theory

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTRODUCTION TO…
Introduction  Nursing is a unique health care discipline, has 2 essential aspects: a body of knowledge & the application ...
Theory  THEORY is a set of concepts, definitions & assumptions or propositions to explain/ describe a pattern of reality ...
Concepts  Something conceived in mind, a thought or a notion (idea)  Are mental formulations of a object or event that c...
Conceptual Framework or Model  These are group of concepts that follows an understandable pattern.  Concepts can be thou...
Propositions  They explain relationships between the concepts  Example: Nightingale proposed a beneficial relationship b...
Evolution of Nursing Theories & Application  The history of professional nursing begins with Florence nightingale.  Late...
Nursing Theory  Nursing theory is the term given to the body of knowledge that is used to support nursing practice.  Nur...
Nursing Theory  Theories provide a means of testing knowledge thru’ research & for nursing, expanding its knowledge base ...
Four Major Concepts of Nursing 1. Person (patient/client) 2. Environment 3. Health 4. Nursing
Person  Person may represent one individual, a family, a community or all of mankind  Also referred as the patient (suff...
Health  Represents a state of well-being Nursing  Is the science and the art of the discipline  Theory generates knowle...
What are the purposes of nursing theory?  It guides nursing practice and generates knowledge  It helps to describe or ex...
CONTD….  In Practice:  Assist nurses to describe, explain, and predict everyday experiences.  Serve to guide assessment...
CONTD..  In Education:  Provide a general focus for curriculum design  Guide curricular decision making.  In Research:...
IMPORTANCE OF NURSING THEORIES  Nursing theory aims to describe, predict and explain the phenomenon of nursing (Chinn and...
CHARACTERISTICS OF THEORIES Theories:  interrelate concepts in such a way as to create a different way of looking at a pa...
Basic Processes in Development of nursing theories  Nursing theories are often based on and influenced by broadly applica...
Contd..  B. Adaptation Theory  It defines adaptation as the adjustment of living matter to other living things and to en...
Contd..  C. Developmental Theory  It outlines the process of growth and development of humans as orderly and predictable...
CLASSIFICATION OF NURSING THEORIES A. Depending On Function (Polit et al 2001)  Descriptive :To identify the properties a...
B. Depending on the generalisability of their principles  Metatheory: the theory of theory. Identifies specific phenomena...
C. Based on the philosophical underpinnings of the theories A. Needs" theories  These theories are based around helping i...
C. Outcome" theories  These portray the nurse as the changing force, who enables individuals to adapt to or cope with ill...
D. Humanistic" Theories:  Humanistic theories developed in response to the psychoanalytic thought that a person’s destiny...
 Criticisms of nursing theories  To understand why nursing theory is generally neglected on the wards.  A nrsing theory...
So how do nurses use theory in everyday practice?  Organize patient data  Understand patient data  Analyze patient data...
How do student nurses begin to use nursing theory?  By asking yourself two very important questions…..
Student nurse questions  What is the nature of knowledge needed for the practice of nursing?  What does it mean to me to...
Nursing Research and Theories  Introduction  RESEARCH – Process of inquiry  THEORY – Product of knowledge  SCIENCE – R...
Relationship Between Theory and Research  Research without theory results in discreet information or data which does not ...
Purpose of Theory in Research  To identify meaningful and relevant areas for study.  To propose plausible approaches to ...
