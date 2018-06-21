SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

Small-scale pig keeping is expanding, not only in the countryside but also in urban areas. However, at the outset the prospect of owning pigs can be frightening for the uninitiated. "Pigs for the Freezer" is aimed at the small-scale producer in a suburban or urban environment as well as smallholders who want to keep a few pigs for the first time. It guides the reader through the day-to-day routine of looking after pigs and provides essential information. Moreover, it touches on the emotional side of sending your pigs to slaughter and demonstrates how the carcasses should be butchered. Finally, the author provides a selection of delicious recipes using just about every part of the pig, including the ears.



BOOK DETAIL :

-Author : Linda McDonald-Brown

-Language : English

-Grade Level : 1-5

-Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

-Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

-Format : SLIDE BOOK

-Seller information : Linda McDonald-Brown ( 7✮ )

