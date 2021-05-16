Successfully reported this slideshow.
{EBOOK} Un paso por delante de Wall Street eBook Supereconomic En este clÃ¡sico de las finanzas, con mÃ¡s de un millÃ³n de...
Book Details Author : Peter Lynch Publisher : Deusto ISBN : 8423417131 Publication Date : 2015-- Language : spa Pages : 368
Un paso por delante de Wall Street
Un paso por delante de Wall Street

Un paso por delante de Wall Street

  En este clásico de las finanzas, con más de un millón de ejemplares vendidos en todo el mundo, el mítico inversor Peter Lynch describe su método para alcanzar el éxito financiero. Según Lynch, los inversores no profesionales pueden ganar a los profesionales usando simplemente la información a su alcance, dado que las oportunidades de inversión están en todas partes. A lo largo del día, desde el supermercado hasta nuestro lugar de trabajo, nos encontramos con un sinfín de productos y servicios. Y si prestamos atención a los mejores estaremos sobre la pista de cuáles son las empresas en las que invertir antes de que los inversores profesionales lo descubran. Si los inversores se adelantan pueden dar con las anheladas 10-baggers, el término usado en Wall Street para las acciones con las que se ha ganado diez veces el dinero invertido. Unas pocas 10-baggers bastan para convertir una cartera de acciones correcta en una cartera estrella. Asimismo, Lynch ofrece consejos fáciles de inversión a partir de la revisión del estado financiero de una empresa y nos enseña a descubrir los números que realmente cuentan a la hora de tomar la decisión de invertir. Si inviertes en el largo plazo, dice Lynch, tu cartera te recompensará. Este consejo intemporal ha hecho de Un paso por delante de Wall Street un número uno en ventas y un libro ya clásico en su disciplina.
  Un paso por delante de Wall Street

