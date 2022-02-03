Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 10

Designer Scarves for Women | Louis Jane

Feb. 03, 2022
0 likes 0 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Art & Photos

Designer Scarves for Women - Layering season is officially upon us and we are scanning our wardrobes in search of effortless, simple ways to keep warm (while staying chic, of course!). Louis Jane is excited to present an elegant array of shawls and wraps for women with a perfect blend of comfort and versatility. Featuring pure wool shawls inspired by nature and handmade with 100% pure silk in Italy. So, if you are not snuggling up, make sure to snatch any of the following shawls before heading out the door. Visit https://louisjane.com/

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Market-Brian Solis)
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Object Lessons: The Paris Review Presents the Art of the Short Story The Paris Review
(3.5/5)
Free
Writing the Novel from Plot to Print to Pixel Lawrence Block
(5/5)
Free
The Company of Writers: Fiction Workshops and Thoughts on the Writing Life Hilma Wolitzer
(5/5)
Free
Gotham Writers' Workshop: Writing Fiction: The Practical Guide From New York's Acclaimed Creative Writing School Bloomsbury Publishing
(5/5)
Free
Infinite Words: A Comprehensive Guide to Writing and Publishing Zane
(3.5/5)
Free
Writing Is My Drink: A Writer's Story of Finding Her Voice (and a Guide to How You Can Too) Theo Pauline Nestor
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Five Pages: A Writer'S Guide To Staying Out of the Rejection P Noah Lukeman
(4/5)
Free
My Mistake Daniel Menaker
(4.5/5)
Free
On Writing: A Memoir Of The Craft Stephen King
(4.5/5)
Free
Ernest Hemingway on Writing Simon & Schuster
(4/5)
Free
The True Secret of Writing: Connecting Life with Language Natalie Goldberg
(4/5)
Free
On Writing Charles Bukowski
(4.5/5)
Free
A Broom of One's Own: Essays on Housecleaning and the Writing Nancy Peacock
(3.5/5)
Free
MFA in a Box John Rember
(5/5)
Free
Great Books David Denby
(4/5)
Free
Books: A Memoir Larry McMurtry
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Elements of Style: 60 Minutes to Better Writing & Grammar William N. Strunk
(4/5)
Free
Reading Like a Writer: A Guide for People Who Love Books and for Those Who Want to Write Them Francine Prose
(4/5)
Free
Writing Magic: Creating Stories that Fly Gail Carson Levine
(4.5/5)
Free
On Writing Well Audio Collection William Zinsser
(4.5/5)
Free
The Best of Second City Second City
(4/5)
Free
The Hare with Amber Eyes: A Hidden Inheritance Edmund de Waal
(4/5)
Free
Oedipus Sophocles
(4/5)
Free
Eating Animals Jonathan Safran Foer
(4.5/5)
Free
Arcadia Tom Stoppard
(4.5/5)
Free
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition William Shakespeare
(4.5/5)
Free
The Best of Second City: Vol. 2 Second City: Chicago's Famed Improv Theatre
(4/5)
Free
Open Book: A Memoir Jessica Simpson
(4.5/5)
Free
Romeo and Juliet: The Fully Dramatized Audio Edition William Shakespeare
(4.5/5)
Free
Gielgud's Hamlet: (Dramatized) William Shakespeare
(4/5)
Free
King Richard III William Shakespeare
(4/5)
Free
The Best of Second City: Vol. 3 Second City: Chicago's Famed Improv Theatre
(4/5)
Free

Designer Scarves for Women | Louis Jane

  1. 1. LOUIS JANE Designer Scarves for Women
  2. 2. Breeze Oversized Square Shawl Oversized Silk Scarfs - Our new oversized square shawl offers generous proportions to wrap around your body in a variety of ways that are both practical and chic. Worn over your shoulders, it offers a lightweight warmth against a breeze or cooler evenings. For trips to the beach, it is an ideal item to throw over your swimsuit. Heading out for the day, it can be styled as a fabulous top or skirt! Price: $171 BUY NOW
  3. 3. Camelia Winter Rose Cashmere & Silk Oversized Square Shawl Oversized Square Shawl -The Camelia Winter Rose oversize shawl caresses you in its soft warmth. Dark blues, a vibrant turquoise and a splash of deep russet combine for a complement of colours to offset your complexion. The surface design is an abstraction of the pattern of camelia rose petals across several blooms from which a central heart emerged without forethought; a joyful result of playing with the patterns. Price: $217 BUY NOW
  4. 4. Japanese Orchid Small Silk Square Scarf Small Scarves for Neck - Japanese Orchid is a soft and subtle print that can be folded to reveal either the lighter soft blues, or the darker blacks and golds of the print, depending on the right touch for your outfit today. This scarf measures 70cmx70cm (27inches) and is 100% silk crepe de chine. Price: $102 BUY NOW
  5. 5. French Roses Oversized Cashmere & Silk Square Shawl Bring color, energy and warmth to cold winter days with our stunning French Roses design in a sumptuous cashmere and silk blend. The essence within the petals of roses have been accented in a fun vibrant print. The perfect art silk scarf to take you through the day and adds a unique burst of color to any ensemble. Price: $215 BUY NOW
  6. 6. Treescape Long silk and cashmere scarf Women’s Long Silk Scarves - Soft, luxurious and deliciously warm for winter, this striking design is available in two stylish color ways to complement your outfits. The design was inspired by lucky reflection noticed through a cafe window, an interesting sunlit pattern, its shadows and reflections depicting the merging of nature and urban settings. Price: $169 BUY NOW
  7. 7. Wild Grasses Twilly Designer Silk Twilly - Feel glorious and bold in this luxurious statement twilly. The longer length of this version offers even more fun for styling! The texture of the silk twill is a delight to wear, and so soft against your skin. This surface design is inspired by the light and flow of the wheat grasses from a series of photographs taken by Peg Frerking, in the hills near San Luis Obispo, California. Price: $62 BUY NOW
  8. 8. Style Stories Read More Read More Read More
  9. 9. Style Stories Read More Read More
  10. 10. THANK YOU!

×