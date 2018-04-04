Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jawaban etika

etika

Education
Jawaban etika

  1. 1. Nama : Risa Andani Sani Nim : A31116527 Pertanyaan untuk kelompok 5 mengenai ‘’Masalah-Masalah Etika Dan Hubungannya Dengan Pengambilan Keputusan’’. 1. Ahmad Nirta ( A311165..) Mengenai pengertian Fraud yah itu kecurangan yang disengaja oleh beberapa pihak, tapi di pejelasanmu mengenai bentuk-bentuk fraud, ada unintentional eror yaitu kecurangan akibat ketidaksengajaan , jadi apa penjelasan mengenai hal tersebut ! Jawab: Benar bahwa fraud sendiri itu merupakan kecurangan yang disengaja adapun pengertian fraud itu sendiri menurut para ahli yaitu: 1. Menurut Joel G.Siegel dan Jae K.Shim Fraud (kecurangan) merupakan tindakan yang disengaja oleh perorangan atau kesatuan untuk menipu orang lain yang menyebabkan kerugian. Khususnya terjadi misrepresentation (penyajian yang keliru ) untuk merusak , atau dengan maksud menahan data bahan yang diperlukan untuk pelaksanan keputusan yang terdahulu. 2. Menurut Black’s Law Dictionary Fraud mencakup berbagai ragam alat seseorang individual, untuk memperoleh manfaat terhadap pihak lain dengan penyajian yang palsu. Kecurangan disini mencakup kekagetan, akal (muslihat), kelicikan dan cara – cara yang tidak layak/wajar untuk menipu orang lain yang secara disengaja dilakukan untuk tujuan pribadi atau kelompok. Adapun pengertian unintentional eror sebagai bentuk dari fraud itu sendiri sungguh berbeda dari pengertian fraud (kecurangan yang disengaja), yang dimana unintentional eror merupakan kecurangan yang terjadi secara tidak disengaja (kesalahan manusiawi). Sehingga jika kita menarik kesimpulan dari pendapat diatas dapat dikatakan bahwa tindakan fraud (kecurangan) tersebut merupakan sesuatu yang disebabkan oleh keinginan seseorang yang teraplikasikan dalam bentuk prilakunya untuk melakukakan suatu tindakan yang menyalahi aturan. Sedangkan berbeda dengan unintentional eror
  2. 2. yang dimana kecurangan ini bersifat manusiawi atau secara tidak disengaja dilakukan misalnya salah menjumlah atau penerapan standar akuntansi yang salah karena ketidaktahuan. Kesalahan dapat terjadi pada setiap tahap dalam pengelolaan transaksi – terjadinya transaksi, dokumentasi, pencatatan dari ayat-ayat jurnal, pencatatan debet kredit, pengikhtisaran proses dan hasil laporan keuangan. Kesalahan didapat dalam banyak bentuk – matematis, kritikal, atau dalam aplikasi prinsip-prinsip akuntansi. Dimana manusia itu tidak ada yang sempurna dan tidak ada satupun yang luput dari kesalahan, sehingga melakukan kesalahan itu wajar sebagai seorang manusia karena itu merupakan sifat dasar manusia karena dari kesalahan tersebut dapat dijadikan pelajaran untuk tidak dilakukan lagi dan belajar menjadi manusia yang lebih baik . Sebagaimana disebutkan di dalam hadist Nabi ‫ﷺ‬ : ‫و‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ن‬َْ ‫و‬َ‫ن‬َ‫س‬ٍَ ‫و‬َ‫لا‬ََ: ‫و‬َ‫لا‬ََ ‫و‬َ‫ُا‬ َ‫َل‬ُ ‫و‬‫ّلل‬ َ‫ِه‬ ‫ص‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ى‬ ‫َو‬ َ‫ِه‬ ‫و‬‫ّلل‬‫ل‬َ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ن‬ ‫و‬َ‫س‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫ل‬َْ: «‫و‬ُ‫ل‬َُّ ‫ب‬‫ّلل‬‫ن‬َ‫ي‬ ‫و‬َ َ‫و‬ََ ‫و‬َ‫ط‬‫ل‬َ‫ء‬ٌَ ‫و‬َ‫خ‬َ‫ي‬ٌََْ ‫و‬َ‫يع‬‫ّلل‬‫ط‬‫ل‬َ‫ء‬َ‫ي‬َ ِ ‫و‬َ‫ُت‬َ‫ي‬ََُِ‫ن‬ ِ» . ‫و‬َ‫و‬ََُِْ ‫و‬ُ‫ت‬‫ّلل‬ِّ‫ّلل‬َْ‫خ‬‫ّلل‬ِ‫ن‬ ِ ‫و‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ي‬َِْ ‫و‬َ‫ل‬ََ‫ل‬َْ ‫دُِْب‬ ِْ Dari Anas Radhiyallahu ‘Anhu berkata: Rasulullah Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam bersabda; “Setiap anak keturunan Adam (Manusia) pasti berdosa (memiliki kesalahan), dan sebaik-baik orang yang berdosa yaitu dengan segera bertaubat.”(Hadits Hasan, HR.Tirmidzi, Ibnu Majah, Ad-Darimy, di hasankan oleh ibnu hajar dalam Bulughul Maram, di hasankan oleh Al-Al-bany dalam Takhrij Al-Misykah (2/724). Syaikh Shalih Al Fauzan ‫فظل‬ ‫ح‬ ‫هللا‬ berkata: ‫سلت‬ ‫ِإلس‬ ‫ين‬ ‫صُْل‬ ‫ع‬ ْ ‫قع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نل‬ ْ ‫لل‬ ‫ي‬ ِ ‫قع‬ ‫ت‬ ‫نل‬ ْ ‫فة‬ ‫ميل‬ ِ ‫نل‬ ‫ك‬ ْ ِ‫إذ‬ ‫لب‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ص‬ ‫إ‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫لب‬ ‫ت‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫يل‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ن‬ ‫بل‬ ‫ٍْح‬ “Manusia tidak ada yang terjaga dari kesalahan, kekukarangan akan terjadi darinya, perbedaan akan terjadi darinya, akan tetapi jika dia bertaubat kepada Allah, maka Allah menerima taubatnya dan mencintainya”. 2. Resvita ( A311163..) Membahas mengenai pengambilan keputusan yang dilakukan perusahaan yang dimana setiap perusahaan melakukan CSR. Perusahaan sebagai pemberi CSR bertanggung jawab kepada lingkungan sekitar, apakah penerapan CSR di Indonesia sudah sesuai dengan pengambilan keputusan yang etis atas damak aktivitas yang dilakukan
  3. 3. perusahaan? Misalnya saja rokok dapat menyebabkan kanker namun perusahaan dalam bentuk CSRnya malah memberikan beasiswa bagi mahasiswa. Apa tanggapan anda? Jawab: Untuk membahas lebih lanjut tanggung jawab perusahaan kepada lingkungan sekitar, perlu kita ketahui terlebih dahulu apa itu CSR. Tanggung jawab Sosial Perusahaan atau Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) adalah suatu konsep bahwa organisasi, khususnya (namun bukan hanya), perusahaan adalah memiliki berbagai bentuk tanggung jawab terhadap seluruh pemangku kepentingannya, yang diantaranya adalah konsumen, karyawan, pemegang saham, komunitas dan lingkungan dalam segala aspek oprasional perusahaan yang mencakup aspek ekonomi, social dan lingkungan. Bagi perusahaan Peran CSR ini memberikan gambaran kepekaan dan kepedulian perusahaan terhadap lingkungan dan masalah etika sehingga menciptakan suatu itikad baik di mata komunitas tersebut yang secara langsung akan meningkatkan reputasi perusahaan serta memperkuat merek perusahaan. Dan yang menjadi permasalah yang mendasar ketika perusahaan rokok dalam bentuk CSRnya memberikan beasiswa dengan nominal uang yang tidak sedikit sehingga menjadi beasiswa yang paling diincar oleh mahasiswa. Disinilah yang menjadi pertentangan rokok dan pendidikan, yang dimana rokok akan memberikan dampak negative bagi kesehatan contohnya saja kanker dan menurunkan daya ingat dan daya pikir yang dimana kita disini sebagai bibit-bibit ungul yang akan menjadi genarasi yang akan datang. Menurut perusahan rokok memberikan beasiswa dipandang telah ikut berpartisipasi dalam memajukan pendidikan bangsa Indonesia dengan memberikan bantuan beasiswa kepada para mahasiswa. Namun dampak yang lainnya adalah ketika perusahaan memberikan beasiswa kepada universitas- universitas tentu ada niat terselubung karena beasiswa yang diberikan ini memiliki nominal yang tidak sedikit sehingga perusahaan akan secara tidak langsung akan memperbaiki image perusahaan rokok dikalangan mahasiswa. Tidak hanya pada mahasiswa, program beasiswa ini tentu akan menjadi ajang pencitraan perusahaan rokok dikalangan masyarakat luas, karena masyarakat mungkin akan menilai bahwa perusahaan rokok dikalangan masyarakat luas karena masyarakat mungkin akan menilai bahwa
  4. 4. perusahaan rokok adalah perusahaan yang peduli dengan pendidikan. Dan secara teori, jika nama baik sudah didapat maka penjualan akan meningkat. Maka inilah yang menjadi strategi bagi perusahaan yang dimana lebih memilih untuk menciptakan image yang baik bagi mahasiswa sebagai kaum yang berintelektual , sehingga mereka merasa hanya menitip jual nama lewat beasiswa maka penjualan rokok akan meningkat.

