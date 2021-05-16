Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[epub]^^ The Age of Sustainable Development READ PDF EBOOK Jeffrey D. Sachs is one of the world's most perceptive and orig...
Book Details Author : Jeffrey D. Sachs Publisher : Columbia University Press ISBN : 0231173156 Publication Date : 2015-3-3...
Continue to the next page
if you want to download or read The Age of Sustainable Development, click button below
[epub]^^ The Age of Sustainable Development READ PDF EBOOK
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
18 views
May. 16, 2021

[epub]^^ The Age of Sustainable Development READ PDF EBOOK

Link Read, Download, and more info :
http://site.goodonlinebook.space/?book=0231173156

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[epub]^^ The Age of Sustainable Development READ PDF EBOOK

  1. 1. [epub]^^ The Age of Sustainable Development READ PDF EBOOK Jeffrey D. Sachs is one of the world's most perceptive and original analysts of global development. In this major new work he presents a compelling and practical framework for how global citizens can use a holistic way forward to address the seemingly intractable worldwide problems of persistent extreme poverty, environmental degradation, and political- economic injustice: sustainable development.Sachs offers readers, students, activists, environmentalists, and policy makers the tools, metrics, and practical pathways they need to achieve Sustainable Development Goals. Far more than a rhetorical exercise, this book is designed to inform, inspire, and spur action. Based on Sachs's twelve years as director of the Earth Institute at Columbia University, his thirteen years advising the United Nations secretary-general on the Millennium Development Goals, and his recent presentation of these ideas in a popular online course, The Age of Sustainable Development is a landmark publication and clarion call for all who care about our planet and global justice.
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Jeffrey D. Sachs Publisher : Columbia University Press ISBN : 0231173156 Publication Date : 2015-3-3 Language : Pages : 544
  3. 3. Continue to the next page
  4. 4. if you want to download or read The Age of Sustainable Development, click button below
  5. 5. [epub]^^ The Age of Sustainable Development READ PDF EBOOK

×