Wireless LAN Security Ahmed, Kawser, ID: 15-28716-1 Ibtida, Muhtasim, ID: 15-29003-1 Hossain, Nafeez Zawad, ID: 15-28796-1...
• A network is defined as a group of two or more computer systems linked together. There are many types of computer networ...
:Common Topologies: • There is a need of an access point that bridges wireless LAN traffic into the wired LAN. • The acces...
:Wireless LAN Components: • ACCESS POINT • BRIDGE • NIC (Network Interface Controller) • ANTENNA • AAA SERVER (authenticat...
:Complete Wireless Networks: • The physical size of the network is determined by the maximum reliable propagation range of...
:How do wireless LANs work?: • Wireless LANs operate in almost the same way as wired LANs, it just uses radio signal to tr...
:How are WLANs Different: • They integrate into existing networks through access points which provide a bridging function....
:Is it WLAN or Wi-fi: • WLAN can be any wireless technology for a LAN. So any wireless local area network is included in W...
:Wireless v/s Wired networks: Regulations of frequencies • Limited availability, coordination is required. • useful freque...
:Wireless v/s Wired networks:
:Concerns in Wireless LAN: • Anyone within the geographical network range of an open, unencrypted wireless network can ' s...
:Security Threats: Lack of physical security controls Use of untrusted networks Use of untrusted mobile devices Use of app...
:Internal Risks: • Rogue WLANs:-Unauthorized, “rogue” wireless LANs are clearly a foreseeable internal risk to the securit...
:External Risks: • Network Eavesdropping:-Because wireless communication is broadcast over radio waves, eavesdroppers who ...
:Known Risks: • Insertion attacks. • Interception & unauthorized monitoring. • Jamming. • Client to client attacks. • Brut...
:Wireless Network Threats: Malicious Association Nontraditional networks Identity theft (MAC spoofing) Man-in-the Middle A...
:Security Option: There are three principle ways to secure a wireless lan: • For closed networks (home users and organizat...
:WLAN Security Best Practices: • Separate internal users from guest users -Unless guest users absolutely require access to...
:WLAN Security Best Practices: • Use of encryption -Wireless routers give the option of encrypting your data, so passwords...
:Wireless Security In The Enterprise:
:Recommendations: • Establish wireless LAN security policies. • Design for security. • Logically separate internal network...
~Thank You~
  1. 1. Wireless LAN Security Ahmed, Kawser, ID: 15-28716-1 Ibtida, Muhtasim, ID: 15-29003-1 Hossain, Nafeez Zawad, ID: 15-28796-1 Rimu, Abu Rayhan Ahmmed, ID: 15-29142-1 Nebir, Md. Sumurtokin Mehmud, ID: 15-29342-1 Submitted to: RETHWAN FAIZ
  2. 2. • A network is defined as a group of two or more computer systems linked together. There are many types of computer networks, including the following: Local-Area Networks (LAN), Wide-Area Network(WAN), Metropilitan- Area Network(MAN) etc. :Wireless LAN: • A wireless LAN or WLAN is a wireless local area network that uses radio waves as it's carrier.
  3. 3. :Common Topologies: • There is a need of an access point that bridges wireless LAN traffic into the wired LAN. • The access point (AP) can also act as a repeater for wireless nodes, effectively doubling the maximum possible distance between nodes. A wireless LAN connects to a wired LAN
  4. 4. :Wireless LAN Components: • ACCESS POINT • BRIDGE • NIC (Network Interface Controller) • ANTENNA • AAA SERVER (authentication, authorization & accounting)
  5. 5. :Complete Wireless Networks: • The physical size of the network is determined by the maximum reliable propagation range of the radio signals. • It referred to as ad hoc networks. • It is suited for temporary situations such as meetings and conferences.
  6. 6. :How do wireless LANs work?: • Wireless LANs operate in almost the same way as wired LANs, it just uses radio signal to transmit data throughout a small area.
  7. 7. :How are WLANs Different: • They integrate into existing networks through access points which provide a bridging function. • They let you stay connected as you roam from one coverage area to another. • They have unique security considerations (WEP,WPA,WPA-2). • They have specific interoperability requirements. • They require different hardware Ex-Wireless Routers. • They offer performance that differs from wired LANs.
  8. 8. :Is it WLAN or Wi-fi: • WLAN can be any wireless technology for a LAN. So any wireless local area network is included in WLAN. • WiFi is just a term covering some of the wireless protocols described on IEEE 802.11 standard and their implementation in actual devices.
  9. 9. :Wireless v/s Wired networks: Regulations of frequencies • Limited availability, coordination is required. • useful frequencies are almost all occupied. Bandwidth and delays(Disadvantage) • Low transmission rates( few Kbits/s to some Mbit/s.) • Higher delays(several hundred milliseconds) • Higher loss rates(susceptible to interference, e.g., engines, lightning) Always shared medium • Lower security, simpler active attacking • SSID accessible for everyone
  10. 10. :Wireless v/s Wired networks:
  11. 11. :Concerns in Wireless LAN: • Anyone within the geographical network range of an open, unencrypted wireless network can ' sniff' or record the traffic, gain unauthorized access to internal network resources as well as to the internet. • If router security is not activated or if the owner deactivates it for convenience, it creates a free hotspot.
  12. 12. :Security Threats: Lack of physical security controls Use of untrusted networks Use of untrusted mobile devices Use of applications created by unknown parties Interaction with other systems Use of untrusted content Use of location services
  13. 13. :Internal Risks: • Rogue WLANs:-Unauthorized, “rogue” wireless LANs are clearly a foreseeable internal risk to the security, confidentiality, and integrity of customer information. • Insecure WLANs:-Insecure wireless LANs are a recognized security risk. While wireless LANs are often deployed for their productivity benefits, security is often an afterthought. • WLAN Policy violation:-WLAN policy violations are a recognized internal risk to the security, confidentiality, and integrity of customer information.
  14. 14. :External Risks: • Network Eavesdropping:-Because wireless communication is broadcast over radio waves, eavesdroppers who merely listen to the airwaves can easily pick up unencrypted messages. Additionally, messages encrypted with the Wired Equivalent Privacy (WEP) security protocol. • Theft of WLAN credentials:-The theft of an authorized WLAN user’s identity poses one the greatest threats. Service Set Identifiers (SSIDs) that act as crude passwords and Media Access Control (MAC) addresses that act as personal identification numbers are often used to verify that clients are authorized to connect with an access point.
  15. 15. :Known Risks: • Insertion attacks. • Interception & unauthorized monitoring. • Jamming. • Client to client attacks. • Brute force attacks. • Encryption attacks. • Misconfigurations.
  16. 16. :Wireless Network Threats: Malicious Association Nontraditional networks Identity theft (MAC spoofing) Man-in-the Middle Attacks Denial of Service (DoS) Network injection Ad Hoc Networks Accidental Association
  17. 17. :Security Option: There are three principle ways to secure a wireless lan: • For closed networks (home users and organization)configure access restrictions in the access points. • For commercial providers it should be isolated wireless network. • End to end encryption.
  18. 18. :WLAN Security Best Practices: • Separate internal users from guest users -Unless guest users absolutely require access to internal resources, they should be placed on a completely separate guest network. • Physically secure AP (Access Point) - The Aps need to be physical secured to prevent against theft or tampering by mounting and then locking the device in place. • Rogue AP detection - Measures like forcing 30-minute re-authentication for all users.
  19. 19. :WLAN Security Best Practices: • Use of encryption -Wireless routers give the option of encrypting your data, so passwords can't be intercepted. For encryption Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA and WPA2) is a much stronger encryption system for securing your communications than WEP(Wired Equivalent Privacy). • Wireless intrusion prevention systems -Devices like wireless IPS monitors and detects more targeted and nefarious WLAN attacks that use techniques such as AP spoofing, malicious broadcasts, and packet floods.
  20. 20. :Wireless Security In The Enterprise:
  21. 21. :Recommendations: • Establish wireless LAN security policies. • Design for security. • Logically separate internal networks. • Enable VPN access only. • Remove unnecessary protocols. • Restrict AP connections. • Protect wireless devices.
  22. 22. ~Thank You~

