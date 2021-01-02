Slideshow+review+view

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A slide show or slide presentation is a series of pictures or pages of information (slides), often displayed on a large sc...
To start a slide show: There are several ways you can begin your presentation: Click the Start From Beginning command on t...
Select the Slide Show view command at the bottom of the PowerPoint window to begin a presentation from the current slide.
Go to the Slide Show tab on the Ribbon to access even more options. From here, you can start the presentation from the cur...
There are 6 different views you can use to look at your PowerPoint presentation and each one has its advantages over the o...
Slides View This is a great place to view the slides in your presentation as thumbnail-sized images while you edit. The th...
Outline View This is a great place to start writing your content, to capture your ideas, plan how you want to present them...
Normal View Normal view is the main editing view, where you write and design your presentations.
Slide Sorter View Slide Sorter view gives you a view of your slides in thumbnail form. This view makes it easy for you to ...
Reading view Use reading view to deliver your presentation not to an audience (via a large screen, for example), but inste...
Slideshow view Use Slide Show view to deliver your presentation to your audience. Slide Show view occupies the full comput...
I have been using this software for a long time for presentations. Because it has an attractive view. The look in the prog...
Slideshow , Review and view tab in PowerPoint

