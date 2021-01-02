Successfully reported this slideshow.
IAP Distance Vector Routing Protocols
A distance-vector routing protocol in data networks determines the best route for data packets based on distance. Distance...
How to find the best route? Distance-vector routing protocols use the Bellman–Ford algorithm to calculate the best route. ...
Bellman Ford Basics Each router maintains a Distance Vector table containing the distance between itself and ALL possible ...
Distance Vector The term distance vector refers to the fact that the protocol manipulates vectors (arrays) of distances to...
Information kept by DV router Each router has an ID Associated with each link connected to a router, there is a link cost ...
Examples • Routing Information Protocol (RIP) for IP. • Xerox Networking System's XNS RIP. • Novell's IPX RIP. • Cisco's I...
Advantages of Distance Vector routing It is simpler to configure and maintain than link state routing.
Disadvantages of Distance Vector routing 1. It is slower to converge than link state. 2. It is at risk from the count-to-i...
Three Keys to understand the working of Distance Vector Routing Algorithm • Knowledge about the whole network: Each router...
Distance Vector Routing Protocol
Internet Architecture and Protocol

no profile picture user

  1. 1. IAP Distance Vector Routing Protocols
  2. 2. A distance-vector routing protocol in data networks determines the best route for data packets based on distance. Distance-vector routing protocols measure the distance by the number of routers a packet has to pass, one router counts as one hop. To determine the best route across a network, routers, on which a distance- vector protocol is implemented, exchange information with one another. Distance-vector routing protocols also require that a router informs its neighbors of network topology changes periodically.
  3. 3. How to find the best route? Distance-vector routing protocols use the Bellman–Ford algorithm to calculate the best route. Another way of calculating the best route across a network is based on link cost, and is implemented through link-state routing protocols.
  4. 4. Bellman Ford Basics Each router maintains a Distance Vector table containing the distance between itself and ALL possible destination nodes. Distances, based on a chosen metric, are computed using information from the neighbors’ distance vectors.
  5. 5. Distance Vector The term distance vector refers to the fact that the protocol manipulates vectors (arrays) of distances to other nodes in the network. The distance vector algorithm was the original ARPANET routing algorithm and was implemented more widely in local area networks with the Routing Information Protocol (RIP).
  6. 6. Information kept by DV router Each router has an ID Associated with each link connected to a router, there is a link cost (static or dynamic). Intermediate hops Distance Vector Table Initialization Distance to itself = 0 Distance to ALL other routers = infinity number.
  7. 7. Examples • Routing Information Protocol (RIP) for IP. • Xerox Networking System's XNS RIP. • Novell's IPX RIP. • Cisco's Internet Gateway Routing Protocol (IGRP) • DEC's DNA Phase IV. • AppleTalk's Routing Table Maintenance Protocol (RTMP)
  8. 8. Advantages of Distance Vector routing It is simpler to configure and maintain than link state routing.
  9. 9. Disadvantages of Distance Vector routing 1. It is slower to converge than link state. 2. It is at risk from the count-to-infinity problem. 3. It creates more traffic than link state since a hop count change must be propagated to all routers and processed on each router. Hop count updates take place on a periodic basis, even if there are no changes in the network topology, so bandwidth-wasting broadcasts still occur. 4. For larger networks, distance vector routing results in larger routing tables than link state since each router must know about all other routers. This can also lead to congestion on WAN links.
  10. 10. Three Keys to understand the working of Distance Vector Routing Algorithm • Knowledge about the whole network: Each router shares its knowledge through the entire network. The Router sends its collected knowledge about the network to its neighbors. • Routing only to neighbors: The router sends its knowledge about the network to only those routers which have direct links. The router sends whatever it has about the network through the ports. The information is received by the router and uses the information to update its own routing table. • Information sharing at regular intervals: Within 30 seconds, the router sends the information to the neighboring routers.

