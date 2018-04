EPUB Best Ebook Thumb Sumo (Mega Mini Kits) Jason Kayser For Full Pre Order



BUY NOW http://bit.ly/2GXuSvo

Best Ebook Thumb Sumo (Mega Mini Kits) Jason Kayser For Full

A kit that brings the competitive Japanese contact sport to thumbs. It features good ole American thumb wrestling that meets the East. It includes two rubber sumo wrestlers that attach to thumbs, and a 32 page guide thumb sumo guide book.