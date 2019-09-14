Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
7KH7KDQN<RX(FRQRPLQHQJOLVKGRZQORDGPSDXGLRERRNVIUHH_7KH7KDQN<RX(FRQRP DXGLRERRN >03@7KH7KDQN<RX(FRQRPIUHHWDONLQJERRN_>03@7K...
7KH7KDQN<RX(FRQRP *DU9DQHUFKXNKDVVHHQWKHIXWXUHRIPDUNHWLQJ7KH7KDQN<RX(FRQRPVKRZVKRZLWVEXLOWRQERWKWKH WLPHKRQRUHGWHFKQLTXHVR...
7KH7KDQN<RX(FRQRP
7KH7KDQN<RX(FRQRP
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Thank You Economy in english download mp3 audio books free The Thank You Economy audiobook

5 views

Published on

The Thank You Economy in english download mp3 audio books free The Thank You Economy audiobook

Published in: Sales
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Thank You Economy in english download mp3 audio books free The Thank You Economy audiobook

  1. 1. 7KH7KDQN<RX(FRQRPLQHQJOLVKGRZQORDGPSDXGLRERRNVIUHH_7KH7KDQN<RX(FRQRP DXGLRERRN >03@7KH7KDQN<RX(FRQRPIUHHWDONLQJERRN_>03@7KH7KDQN<RX(FRQRPUHDGLQJIRUDXGLRERRNV /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. 7KH7KDQN<RX(FRQRP *DU9DQHUFKXNKDVVHHQWKHIXWXUHRIPDUNHWLQJ7KH7KDQN<RX(FRQRPVKRZVKRZLWVEXLOWRQERWKWKH WLPHKRQRUHGWHFKQLTXHVRIOLVWHQLQJWRDQGDSSUHFLDWLQJFXVWRPHUVDQGQHZHUVHUYLFHVOLNH7ZLW HQJDJHGLUHFWOZLWKFXVWRPHUVDWXQSUHFHGHQWHGVFDOHDQGVSHHG7KHERRNOLNH*DULVDOVRDORWRIIX SDVVLRQ’LFN&RVWRORFKLHIH[HFXWLYHRIILFHU7ZLWWHU *DU9DQHUFKXNWKH1HZ<RUN7LPHVEHVWVHOOLQJDXWKRUDQGFUHDWRURI:LQH/LEUDU79LVEDFNZLWKDEROG H[SDQVLYHORRNDWWKHHYROXWLRQRIWRGDVPDUNHWSODFHUHYHDOLQJWKHHVVHQWLDOIDFWRUVGHILQLQJ UHODWLRQVKLSVEHWZHHQEXVLQHVVHVDQGFRQVXPHUV,QWKLVJURXQGEUHDNLQJIROORZXSWRWKHEHVWVHO 9DQHUFKXNRQHRI%ORRPEHUJ%XVLQHVVZHHNV3HRSOH(YHU(QWUHSUHQHXU6KRXOG)ROORZORRNVEHRQGD QXPEHUVEDVHGDQDOVLVWRH[SORUHWKHYDOXHRIVRFLDOLQWHUDFWLRQVLQEXLOGLQJRXUHFRQRP
  3. 3. 7KH7KDQN<RX(FRQRP
  4. 4. 7KH7KDQN<RX(FRQRP

×