Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century download PDF ,read [READ PDF] Money for Something: Mus...
DESCRIPTION Songwriters and recording artists are generally entitled to receive compensation for (1) reproductions, distri...
copyrights forsound recordings versus musical works, and the treatment of different licensees of those works. Some of thos...
BOOK DETAIL
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
Read or Download Click Button
[READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century DESCRIPTION Songwriters and recording artists are gene...
digital public performances of the recorded sound of their voices combined with instruments (the sound recordings). The am...
Thesedisparities include(1)the types of licenses and negotiations required for interactive music services compared with th...
Preview Songwriters and recording artists are generally entitled to receive compensation for (1) reproductions, distributi...
particular, disparities remain in the treatment of owners of copyrights forsound recordings versus musical works, and the ...
[READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century
PDF
BOOK
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

⭐[READ PDF]✔ Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century

12 views

Published on

Copy link to Download https://greatfull.readbooks.link/B08XLGGFQP ✔ Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

⭐[READ PDF]✔ Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century

  1. 1. [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century download PDF ,read [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century, pdf [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century ,download|read [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century PDF,full download [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century, full ebook [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century,epub [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century,download free [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century,read free [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century,Get acces [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century,E-book [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century download,PDF|EPUB [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century,online [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century read|download,full [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century read|download,[READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century kindle,[READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century for audiobook,[READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century for ipad,[READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century for android, [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century paparback, [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century full free acces,download free ebook [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century,download [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century pdf,[PDF] [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century,DOC [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century
  2. 2. DESCRIPTION Songwriters and recording artists are generally entitled to receive compensation for (1) reproductions, distributions, and public performances of the notes and lyrics they create (the musical works), as well as (2) reproductions, distributions, and certain digital public performances of the recorded sound of their voices combined with instruments (the sound recordings). The amount they receive, as well as their control over their music, depends on market forces, contracts between a variety of private-sector entities, and laws governing copyright and competition policy. Who pays whom, as well as who can sue whom for copyright infringement, depends in part on the mode of listening to music.Congress enacted several major updates to copyright laws in 2018. Nevertheless, many issues remain unresolved. In particular, disparities remain in the treatment of owners of
  3. 3. copyrights forsound recordings versus musical works, and the treatment of different licensees of those works. Some of those disparitieshave persisted for more than 70 years, while others have emerged in the 21st century with the convergence of reproduction,distribution, and public performance rights in the transmission of musical works and sound recordings online. Thesedisparities include(1)the types of licenses and negotiations required for interactive music services compared with those fornoninteractive music services, broadcast stations, venues, and retailers and (2) the treatment ofrights holders ofmusicalworks and sound recordings in statutes and antitrust oversight. For example,streaming and digital subscription services arelegally required to obtain public performance licenses from owners of sound recordings,while broadcast radio stations arenot
  4. 4. BOOK DETAIL
  5. 5. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  6. 6. Read or Download Click Button
  7. 7. [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century DESCRIPTION Songwriters and recording artists are generally entitled to receive compensation for (1) reproductions, distributions, and public performances of the notes and lyrics they create (the musical works), as well as (2) reproductions, distributions, and certain
  8. 8. digital public performances of the recorded sound of their voices combined with instruments (the sound recordings). The amount they receive, as well as their control over their music, depends on market forces, contracts between a variety of private-sector entities, and laws governing copyright and competition policy. Who pays whom, as well as who can sue whom for copyright infringement, depends in part on the mode of listening to music.Congress enacted several major updates to copyright laws in 2018. Nevertheless, many issues remain unresolved. In particular, disparities remain in the treatment of owners of copyrights forsound recordings versus musical works, and the treatment of different licensees of those works. Some of those disparitieshave persisted for more than 70 years, while others have emerged in the 21st century with the convergence of reproduction,distribution, and public performance rights in the transmission of musical works and sound recordings online.
  9. 9. Thesedisparities include(1)the types of licenses and negotiations required for interactive music services compared with those fornoninteractive music services, broadcast stations, venues, and retailers and (2) the treatment ofrights holders ofmusicalworks and sound recordings in statutes and antitrust oversight. For example,streaming and digital subscription services arelegally required to obtain public performance licenses from owners of sound recordings,while broadcast radio stations arenot
  10. 10. Preview Songwriters and recording artists are generally entitled to receive compensation for (1) reproductions, distributions, and public performances of the notes and lyrics they create (the musical works), as well as (2) reproductions, distributions, and certain digital public performances of the recorded sound of their voices combined with instruments (the sound recordings). The amount they receive, as well as their control over their music, depends on market forces, contracts between a variety of private-sector entities, and laws governing copyright and competition policy. Who pays whom, as well as who can sue whom for copyright infringement, depends in part on the mode of listening to music.Congress enacted several major updates to copyright laws in 2018. Nevertheless, many issues remain unresolved. In
  11. 11. particular, disparities remain in the treatment of owners of copyrights forsound recordings versus musical works, and the treatment of different licensees of those works. Some of those disparitieshave persisted for more than 70 years, while others have emerged in the 21st century with the convergence of reproduction,distribution, and public performance rights in the transmission of musical works and sound recordings online. Thesedisparities include(1)the types of licenses and negotiations required for interactive music services compared with those fornoninteractive music services, broadcast stations, venues, and retailers and (2) the treatment ofrights holders ofmusicalworks and sound recordings in statutes and antitrust oversight. For example,streaming and digital subscription services arelegally required to obtain public performance licenses from owners of sound recordings,while broadcast radio stations arenot
  12. 12. [READ PDF] Money for Something: Music Licensing in the 21st Century
  13. 13. PDF
  14. 14. BOOK

×