The Devil Is Here in These Hills: West Virginia s Coal Miners and Their Battle for Freedom [READ]
This books ( The Devil Is Here in These Hills: West Virginia s Coal Miners and Their Battle for Freedom [READ] ) Made by James Green
About Books
From before the dawn of the twentieth century until the arrival of the New Deal, one of the most protracted and deadly labor struggles in American history was waged in West Virginia. On one side were powerful corporations and industrialists whose millions bought political influence and armed guards for their company towns. On the other side were 50,000 mine workers, the nation s largest labor union, and the legendary miners angel, Mother Jones. Attempts to unionize were met with stiff resistance. Fundamental rights were bent, then broken, and the violence evolved from bloody skirmishes to open armed conflict. The fight for civil rights and unionization in West Virginia verged on civil war and stretched from the creeks and hollows to the courts and the U.S. Senate. In "The Devil Is Here in These Hills," celebrated labor historian James Green tells this story like never before."
  2. 2. Book details Author : James Green Pages : 448 pages Publisher : Grove Press / Atlantic Monthly Press 2016-02-25 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0802124658 ISBN-13 : 9780802124654
  Description this book From before the dawn of the twentieth century until the arrival of the New Deal, one of the most protracted and deadly labor struggles in American history was waged in West Virginia. On one side were powerful corporations and industrialists whose millions bought political influence and armed guards for their company towns. On the other side were 50,000 mine workers, the nation s largest labor union, and the legendary miners angel, Mother Jones. Attempts to unionize were met with stiff resistance. Fundamental rights were bent, then broken, and the violence evolved from bloody skirmishes to open armed conflict. The fight for civil rights and unionization in West Virginia verged on civil war and stretched from the creeks and hollows to the courts and the U.S. Senate. In "The Devil Is Here in These Hills," celebrated labor historian James Green tells this story like never before." 