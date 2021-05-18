Successfully reported this slideshow.
Book Details Author : Cath Caldwell Publisher : DK Publishing (Dorling Kindersley) ISBN : 146548180X Publication Date : 20...
May. 18, 2021

  1. 1. Download [ebook]$$ Graphic Design for Everyone: Understand the Building Blocks So You Can Do It Yourself PDF Transform your ideas into powerful visuals--to connect with your audience, define your brand, and take your project to the next level.This highly practical design book takes you through the building blocks of design--type, photography, illustration, color--and shows you how to combine these tools to create visuals that inform, influence, and enthral.Grasp the key principles through in-depth how-to articles, hands-on workshops, and inspirational galleries of great design. Find out how to create a brand plan, discover how a typeface sets the mood, and learn how to organize different elements of a layout to boost the impact and meaning of your message.Then apply your skills to do it yourself, with ten step-by-step projects to help you create your own stunning designs--including business stationery, invitations, sales brochure, website, online newsletter and e-shop. There's also plenty of practical advice on publishing online, dealing with printers, commissioning professionals, finding free design tools, and much more.If you're ready to use powerful design to take your pet project or burgeoning business to the next level, Graphic Design for Everyone is your one-stop resource to help you become an effective, inspirational visual communicator.
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Cath Caldwell Publisher : DK Publishing (Dorling Kindersley) ISBN : 146548180X Publication Date : 2019-8-6 Language : Pages : 224
