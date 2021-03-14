Copy link to download this book  https://greatfull.fileoz.club/1579470750 "The Medical Marriage helps physicians families take a proactive approach to making medical marriage and family relationships work successfully. It identifies and explains the key issues,⚡ potential difficulties,⚡ and tensions that can characterize marriages and family relationships in which one or both partners are physicians. The book offers self-as sessment tools and case narratives to help readers indentify traits that are common to physician families and that can cause strain and tension in a marriage.