Transformer
  1. 1. Elementary Theory of an Ideal Transformer
  2. 2. E.M.F. Equation of a Transformer
  3. 3. Transformer on No-load 𝐼𝜇
  4. 4. as so so Transformer on load ‘
  5. 5. Transformer on load ‘ ϕ1 ϕ2 ϕ1 ϕ1 ϕ2
  6. 6. Transformer on load so
  7. 7. Transformer with Winding Resistance but No Magnetic Leakage
  8. 8. Equivalent Resistance
  9. 9. Equivalent Resistance
  10. 10. A transformer with magnetic leakage is equivalent to an ideal transformer with inductive coils connected in both primary and secondary circuits Magnetic Leakage
  11. 11. Transformer with Resistance and Leakage Reactance leakage reactances can also be transferred from one winding to the other
  12. 12. Transformer with Resistance and Leakage Reactance
  13. 13. Prob: A 50-kVA, 4,400/220-V transformer has R1 = 3.45 W, R2 = 0.009 W. The values of reactances are X1 = 5.2 W and X2 = 0.015 W. Calculate for the transformer (i) equivalent resis- tance as referred to primary (ii) equivalent resistance as referred to secondary (iii) equivalent reac- tance as referred to both primary and secondary (iv) equivalent impedance as referred to both pri- mary and secondary (v) total Cu loss, first using individual resistances of the two windings and secondly, using equivalent resistances as referred to each side.
  14. 14. Equivalent Circuit 𝐼𝜇 A: B: Equivalent circuit of A: 𝐸1 = 𝑉1 − 𝐼1 𝑍1 𝑋0 = 𝐸1 𝐼0 ; 𝑅0 = 𝐸1 𝐼 𝑤 𝐸2 𝐸1 = 𝑁2 𝑁1 = 𝐾
  15. 15. Equivalent Circuit Secondary Circuit Equivalent Primary values
  16. 16. Equivalent Circuit Exact equivalent Circuit Simplified circuit by transferring the exciting circuit across the terminal
  17. 17. Equivalent Circuit Further simplified by omitting 𝐼0
  18. 18. Equivalent Circuit

