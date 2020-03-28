Successfully reported this slideshow.
Communication Theory Analog to Digital Conversion and Pulse Code Modulation (PCM) Enjoy
2 Advantages of Digital Communication  Digital systems are less sensitive to noise and signal distortion. For long transm...
3 Sampling (1)  Sampling is an operation that is basic to digital signal processing and digital communications  Through ...
4 Sampling (2) Two types of practical sampling:  Natural Sampling  Flat-top sampling
5 Sampling (3) Frequency Domain: or,
6 Sampling (4) fs > 2W: fs = 2W: fs < 2W: Aliasing
7 Sampling Theorem  Sampling theorem is a fundamental bridge between continuous signals (analog domain) and discrete sign...
8 Antialiasing Filter  All practical signals are time-limited, i.e., non band-limited => Aliasing inevitable  To limit a...
9 Reconstruction Filter fs = 2W: Ideal LPF characteristic: 1/2W- 1/2W Ts = 1/2W (interpolation formula) (interpolation fil...
10 Quantization (1) Quantizer characteristic: Here, k = 1, 2, 3, … , L L = Number of representation levels (Number of inte...
11 Quantization(2): Two types Mid-tread quantization Mid-rise quantization Mid-rise quantizer: Decision threshold value is...
12 Quantization(3): Two types Uniform quantization Non-uniform quantization
13 Quantization Error for Uniform Quantization (1) Quantization error (noise) q = m – v => Q = M – V  If mean of M is zer...
14 Quantization Error for Uniform Quantization (2) Special case: m(t) is a sinusoidal signal with amplitude equal to mmax ...
15 Non-Uniform Quantization  SNR of weak signals is much lower than that of strong signal  Instantaneous SNR is also low...
16 Non-Uniform Quantization - Step size increases as the separation from the origin of the input–output amplitude characte...
17 Non-Uniform Quantization Compressor Input Compressor Output  The compression here occurs in the amplitude values  Com...
18 Non-Uniform Quantization μ-Law: Used in North America, Japan (μ = 255 is mostly used)  More uniform SNR is achieved ov...
19 Non-Uniform Quantization Used in Europe and many other countries A = 87.6 is mostly used and comparable to μ = 255 A-...
20 Encoding  Each quantized samples is encoded into a code word  Each element in a code word is called code element Bina...
21 Pulse Code Modulation (PCM) In PCM, a message signal is represented by a sequence of coded pulses, which is accomplishe...
22 Differential PCM (DPCM) Transmitter  When a signal is sampled at a rate slightly higher than the Nyquist rate, there e...
23 Predictor for DPCM: Liner predictor of order p: Transversal filter (tapped-delay-line filter) used as a linear predicto...
 SnTm' 24 Differential PCM (DPCM) Transmitter Receiver  Sq nTe  SnTmˆ      SqSS nTenTmnTm  ˆ' Reconstruction...
25 Delta Modulation (DM) … (1)  DM encodes the difference between the current sample and the previous sample using just o...
26 Delta Modulation (DM)…(2) Transmitter Receiver   .qe - Digital equivalent of integration
27 Predictor for DM Transmitter Note: (1) DPCM uses a higher order filter. (2) DM uses a 1st order predictor with w1 = 1. ...
28 Delta Modulation (DM)…(3) Two types of quantization error: (2) Granular noise(1) Slope overload distortion/noise Commen...
29 Line Coding (1)  PCM, DPCM and DM are different strategies for source encoding, which converts an analog signal into d...
30 Line Coding (2) Book: Digital Communications: Fundamentals and Applications - Bernard Sklar Applications:  Polar NRZ /...
31 Line Coding (3) Desired properties (i.e., design criteria) for line coding:  Transmission bandwidth: should be as smal...
  1. 1. Communication Theory Analog to Digital Conversion and Pulse Code Modulation (PCM) Enjoy
  2. 2. 2 Advantages of Digital Communication  Digital systems are less sensitive to noise and signal distortion. For long transmission line, the signal may be regenerated effectively error-free at different points along the path.  With digital systems, it is easier to integrate different services, e.g., video and the accompanying soundtrack, into the same transmission scheme.  The transmission scheme can be relatively independent of the source  Circuitry for digital signals is easier to repeat and digital circuits are less sensitive to physical effects such as vibration and temperature  Digital signals are simpler to characterize and typically do not have the same amplitude range and variability as analog signals. This makes the associated hardware design easier.  Various media sharing strategies (known as multiplexing) are more easily implemented with digital transmission strategies  Source coding techniques can be used for removing redundancy from digital transmission  Error-control coding can be used for adding redundancy, which can be used to detect and correct errors at the receiver side  Digital communication systems can be made highly secure by exploiting powerful encryption algorithms  Digital communication systems are inherently more efficient than analog communication systems in the tradeoff between transmission bandwidth and signal-to-noise ratio  Various channel compensation techniques, such as, channel estimation and equalization, are easier to implement
  3. 3. 3 Sampling (1)  Sampling is an operation that is basic to digital signal processing and digital communications  Through the use of sampling process, an analog signal is converted into a corresponding sequence of samples that are usually spaced uniformly in time Message Sampled Signal Sampling Signal        n ssT nffffs 
  4. 4. 4 Sampling (2) Two types of practical sampling:  Natural Sampling  Flat-top sampling
  5. 5. 5 Sampling (3) Frequency Domain: or,
  6. 6. 6 Sampling (4) fs > 2W: fs = 2W: fs < 2W: Aliasing
  7. 7. 7 Sampling Theorem  Sampling theorem is a fundamental bridge between continuous signals (analog domain) and discrete signals (digital domain)  It only applies to a class of mathematical functions whose Fourier transforms are zero outside of a finite region of frequencies Nyquist Sampling Theorem / Nyquist-Shanon Sampling Theorem: fs = Sampling frequency fs = 2W: Nyquist frequency / Nyquist rate / Minimum sampling frequency A signal whose bandwidth is limited to W Hz can be reconstructed exactly (without any error) from its samples uniformly taken at a rate fs ≥ 2W Hz
  8. 8. 8 Antialiasing Filter  All practical signals are time-limited, i.e., non band-limited => Aliasing inevitable  To limit aliasing, use anti-aliasing filter (LPF) before sampling Original Signal Anti-aliasing filter Sample Reconstruction Filter Reconstructed Signal
  9. 9. 9 Reconstruction Filter fs = 2W: Ideal LPF characteristic: 1/2W- 1/2W Ts = 1/2W (interpolation formula) (interpolation filter / interpolation function)
  10. 10. 10 Quantization (1) Quantizer characteristic: Here, k = 1, 2, 3, … , L L = Number of representation levels (Number of intervals) It is the process of transforming the sample amplitude m(nTS) of a baseband signal at time t = nTS into a discrete amplitude v(nTS) taken from a finite set of possible levels kth interval: Quantizer output equals to vk if the input signal sample m belongs to the interval Ik mk: Decision levels / Decision thresholds vk: Representation levels / Reconstruction levels Δ=|vk +1 – vk|: Step-size / quantum kk Imifvv 
  11. 11. 11 Quantization(2): Two types Mid-tread quantization Mid-rise quantization Mid-rise quantizer: Decision threshold value is exactly zero Mid-tread quantizer: Reconstruction value is exactly zero Reconstruction levels
  12. 12. 12 Quantization(3): Two types Uniform quantization Non-uniform quantization
  13. 13. 13 Quantization Error for Uniform Quantization (1) Quantization error (noise) q = m – v => Q = M – V  If mean of M is zero and the quantizer is symmetric, then V is also a RV of zero mean  Q is also a RV variable of zero mean in the range [– Δ/2, Δ/2]  If Δ is sufficiently small, Q can be assumed a uniform RV with zero mean – Δ/2 0 Δ/2 q fQ(q) 1/Δ Quantization noise power       2/ 2/ 2 22 12 dqqfq QQ 22 12   PP SNR Q Signal-to-nose-ratio (SNR): P = Average power of m(t)
  14. 14. 14 Quantization Error for Uniform Quantization (2) Special case: m(t) is a sinusoidal signal with amplitude equal to mmax R m L m 2 22 maxmax  Suppose m(t) of continuous amplitude in the range [-mmax, mmax]: R m P SNR 2 2 max 2 3        R SNR 2 2 2 3               2 max 3 log1002.6 m P RSNRdB 8.16  RSNRdB  Each additional bit increases the SNR by 6.02 dB and a corresponding increase in required channel BW R = Number of bits for presenting each level (bits/sample)
  15. 15. 15 Non-Uniform Quantization  SNR of weak signals is much lower than that of strong signal  Instantaneous SNR is also lower for the smaller amplitudes compared to that of the larger amplitudes
  16. 16. 16 Non-Uniform Quantization - Step size increases as the separation from the origin of the input–output amplitude characteristic is increased - First Compression and then uniform quantization - Achieve more even SNR over the dynamic range using fewer bits (e.g., 8 bits instead of 13/14 bits) Receiver side: Expansion required Compression + Expansion = Companding Original Signal Compression Uniform Quantization Reconstruction Expansion Original Signal
  17. 17. 17 Non-Uniform Quantization Compressor Input Compressor Output  The compression here occurs in the amplitude values  Compression in amplitudes means that the amplitudes of the compressed signal are more closely spaced in comparison to the original signal  To do so, the compressor boosts the small amplitudes by a large amount. However, the large amplitude values receive very small gain and the maximum value remains the same
  18. 18. 18 Non-Uniform Quantization μ-Law: Used in North America, Japan (μ = 255 is mostly used)  More uniform SNR is achieved over a larger dynamic range
  19. 19. 19 Non-Uniform Quantization Used in Europe and many other countries A = 87.6 is mostly used and comparable to μ = 255 A-Law:
  20. 20. 20 Encoding  Each quantized samples is encoded into a code word  Each element in a code word is called code element Binary code:  Each code element is either of two distinct values, customarily denoted as 0 and 1  Binary symbol withstands a relatively high level of noise and also easy to regenerate  Each binary code word consists of R bits and hence, this code can represent 2R distinct numbers (i.e., at best R bit quantizer can be used)
  21. 21. 21 Pulse Code Modulation (PCM) In PCM, a message signal is represented by a sequence of coded pulses, which is accomplished by representing the signal in discrete form in both time and amplitude Three basic operations in a PCM Transmitter: - Sampling - Quantization - Encoding Transmitter Receiver Transmission Path
  22. 22. 22 Differential PCM (DPCM) Transmitter  When a signal is sampled at a rate slightly higher than the Nyquist rate, there exists a high degree correlation between adjacent samples, i.e., in an average sense, the signal does not change rapidly from one sample to the next  When these highly correlated samples are encoded as in a standard PCM system, the resulting encoded signal contains redundant information implying that symbols that are not absolutely essential to the transmission of information are generated  DPCM removes this redundancy before encoding by taking the difference between the actual sample m(nTS) and its predicted value  The quantized version of the prediction error e(nTS) are encoded instead of encoding the samples of the original signal  This will result in much smaller quantization intervals leading to less quantization noise and much higher SNR      SSS nTmnTmnTe ˆ Prediction error  SnTmˆ
  23. 23. 23 Predictor for DPCM: Liner predictor of order p: Transversal filter (tapped-delay-line filter) used as a linear predictor       p k SqkS TknmwnTm 1 ˆ
  24. 24.  SnTm' 24 Differential PCM (DPCM) Transmitter Receiver  Sq nTe  SnTmˆ      SqSS nTenTmnTm  ˆ' Reconstruction error          SSqSSS nTqnTenTenTmnTm  ' = Quantization error      SSS nTmnTmnTe ˆ Prediction error
  25. 25. 25 Delta Modulation (DM) … (1)  DM encodes the difference between the current sample and the previous sample using just one bit  Correlation between samples are increased by oversampling (i.e., at a rate much higher, typically 4 times higher than the Nyquist rate)  DM involves the generation of the staircase approximation of the oversampled version message  The difference between the input and the approximation is quantized into only two levels:  1-bit version of DPCM (i.e., 2-level quantization) requiring less bandwidth than that of DPCM and PCM 
  26. 26. 26 Delta Modulation (DM)…(2) Transmitter Receiver   .qe - Digital equivalent of integration
  27. 27. 27 Predictor for DM Transmitter Note: (1) DPCM uses a higher order filter. (2) DM uses a 1st order predictor with w1 = 1. Thus, the predicted output is the previous sample.
  28. 28. 28 Delta Modulation (DM)…(3) Two types of quantization error: (2) Granular noise(1) Slope overload distortion/noise Comments: (1) For avoiding slope overload distortion: larger Δ is desired (2) For avoiding granular noise: smaller Δ is desired  An optimal step size (Δ) has to be chosen for minimum overall noise mq(t) eq(nTS) Example:   s s mm f T Atm    max||   tAtm mm cos   m s m f A   max    r s Voicem f A   max 8002  r
  29. 29. 29 Line Coding (1)  PCM, DPCM and DM are different strategies for source encoding, which converts an analog signal into digital form  Once a binary sequence of 1s and 0s is produced, the sequence is transformed into electrical pulses or waveforms for transmission over a channel and this is known as line coding  Multi-level line coding is possible Various line coding (binary) methods: (0 means transition) (f) Split-phase or Manchester Or RZ-AMI Or NRZ-L
  30. 30. 30 Line Coding (2) Book: Digital Communications: Fundamentals and Applications - Bernard Sklar Applications:  Polar NRZ / NRZ-L: Digital logic circuits  NRZ-M/NRZ-S: Magnetic tap recording  RZ line codes: Base band transmission and magnetic recording (e.g., Bipolar RZ / RZ-AMI is used for telephone system)  Manchester Coding: Magnetic recording, optical communications and satellite telemetry Polar NRZ /
  31. 31. 31 Line Coding (3) Desired properties (i.e., design criteria) for line coding:  Transmission bandwidth: should be as small as possible  Noise immunity: should be immune to noise  Power efficiency: for a given bandwidth and given error probability, transmission power requirement should be as small as possible  Error detection and correction capability: should be possible to detect and correct errors  Favorable power spectral density (PSD): should have zero PSD at zero (i.e., DC) frequency, otherwise the ac coupling and the transformers used in communication systems would block the DC component  Adequate timing information / self-clocking: should carry the timing or clock information which can be used for self-synchronization  Transparency: should be possible to transmit a digital signal correctly regardless of the patterns of 1’s and 0’s (by preventing long string of 0s and 1s)

