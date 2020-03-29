Measurement of Electrical Quantities

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CURRENT, VOLTAGE, POWER AND ENERGY MEASUREMENT
AMMETER & VOLTMETER
WATTMETE
ENERGY METERS
INTRODUCTION • Analog ammeters and voltmeters are classed together as there are not fundamental differences in their opera...
• Its introduction into the ckt does not alter the ckt condition • The power consumption is small • Ammeters are connected...
Basis of Classification • Measuring instruments are classified according to both the quantity measured by the instrument a...
Various forces/torques required in measuring instruments • Deflecting torque/force: The defection of any instrument is det...
• Damping torque/force: A damping force is required to act in a direction opposite to the movement of the moving system. T...
Types of Instruments • The main types of instruments used in ammeters and voltmeters are  PMMC  Moving Iron  Electro-dy...
PMMC can be used for dc current measurement only and is most accurate Induction type is for ac current measurement only. T...
• An electrodynamics' movement uses an electromagnet instead of the permanent magnet of the d'Arsonval movement. This inst...
• There is also a whole range of devices referred to as integrating ammeters. In these ammeters the amount of current is s...
• As voltmeter, electrostatic instruments have the adv that their power consumption is exceedingly small and can cover lar...
• The D'Arsonval galvanometer is a moving coil ammeter. It uses magnetic deflection, where current passing through a coil ...
Moving Iron Instruments
Errors in Ammeters and Voltmeters • There are certain errors which occur in most types of instruments while other errors o...
• The most serious error is produced by the heat generated in the instrument; change in ambient temperature; change in res...
• Swamping Resistance – The moving coil in a PMMC instrument is wound with thin copper wire, and its resistance can change...
PMMC Instruments and its Construction PMMC is more accurate for measurement of dc Moving Coil
General Theory Permanent Magnet Moving Coil (PMMC) Instruments • The general theory of moving-coil instruments may be deal...
PMMC Instrument • CONSTRUCTION. A moving coil instrument consists basically of a permanent magnet to provide a magnetic fi...
• A balance weight is also attached to the pointer to counteract its weight. • To use PMMC device as a meter, two problems...
• When the developing force between the magnetic fields (from permanent magnet and electro magnet) is exactly equal to the...
Principle of Operation It has been mentioned that the interaction between the induced field and the field produced by the ...
GALVANOMETER • A galvanometer is a type of ammeter: an instrument for detecting and measuring electric current. It is an a...
Operation of Galvanometer • The most familiar use is as an analog measuring instrument, often called a meter. It is used t...
Ammeter Shunts • The coil winding of a basic movement is small and light and can carry very small currents since the const...
Ammeter Shunts = intetnal resistace of the coil = intetnal resistace of the shunt = full scale deflection current of movem...
Construction of Shunt The general requirement of shunt  The temperature coefficient of the shunt and the instrument shoul...
Effect to Temperature Change in Ammeter • Shunt and moving coil may be of same material to eliminate temperature error • M...
Multi-range Ammeter The current range of a dc ammeter may be further extended by a number of shunts, selected by a range s...
Multi Range Ammeter
• Low range ammeter use multi-position make- before-break switch, essential for the protection of meter • Uses for the ran...
Universal or Ayrton Shunt 1 2 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 1 2 1 3 3 range have to be extended to I ,I ,I ; Switch posn 1 I (...
Voltmeter Multiplier • D’ arsonval basic meter movement can easily be converted into voltmeter connecting a series resista...
, I I full scale current deflection of the meter nternal resistance of the meter movement ultiplier resistance v=voltage a...
Construction of Multipliers • The resistance should not change with time • The change in their resistance with temperature...
• In a multirange voltmeter, different full scale voltage ranges may be obtained by the use of individual multiplier resis...
1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 The ckt has four resistance R , R ,R , R connected in series with the meter with the range selecto...
Advantages,Limitations,Errors of PMMC
Reduce Error How to reduce error:
Ammeter Sensitivity
Voltmeter Sensitivity
Potential Divider Arrangement • The resistances are connected in series to obtain the voltage ranges. The connections are ...
1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 1 1 1 The ckt has four resistance R , R ,R , R connected in series with the meter with the 4 vol...
• This system has the advantage that all multipliers except the first have standard resistance values and can be obtained ...
Ammeter Sensitivity • Ammeter sensitivity is determined by the amount of current required by the meter coil to produce ful...
Sensitivity of PMMC Voltmeters
Errors in PMMC Instruments • Weakening of permanent magnets due to ageing at temperature effects • Weakening of spring due...
Error Reduction • Errors can be reduced by following the steps given below: – Proper pivoting and balancing weight may red...
Adv of PMMC Instruments • The scale is uniformly divided • The power consumption is very low • The torque weight ratio is ...
• These instruments are useful only for dc. The torque reverses if the current reverses. If the instrument is connected to...
OHMMETERS • The ohmmeter is a convenient direct reading device for measurement of resistance with low degree of accuracy •...
Series Type Ohmmeter • It is consists of basic d’Arsonval movement connected in parallel with a shunt resistance R2. This ...
• The meter will read infinity resistance at zero current and posn and zero resistance at full scale current posn. Therefo...
• A convenient quantity to use in the design the series ohmmeter is the value of Rx which causes the half scale deflection...
Series Type Ohmmeter 2 1 2 1 2 1 The bat current at half scale deflection I / 2 full scale deflection the bat current must...
Series Type Ohmmeter 2 2 2 I R approaches E the value of R Approaches infinity if R have some limiting value say 0.5 M 500...
Where s is the fraction of full scale reading when measuring an unknown resistance Rx . Thus the scale of a given ohmmeter...
SHUNT TYPE OHMMETER • It consists of a bat in series with the adjustable series resistance R1 and a basic d’ Arsonval move...
SHUNT TYPE OHMMETER 1 1 1 1 1 R , the full scale meter current I I any resistance R to be measured, the current I ( ) half...
• Thus the meter can be calibrated by computing the fraction of full scale ‘s’ for a given resistance Rx and the meter res...
• Thus the meter resistance scale depends only on the meter and the voltage of the battery. The battery emf is 1.5-15V, wh...
ELECTRODYNAMOMETER TYPE INSTRUMENTS
Construction of Electrodynamometer Instrument
Construction of Electrodynamometer Instrument
DAMPING • Air friction damping is used for these type of instrument; provided by a pair of aluminum vanes attached to the ...
SHIELDING/CASES & SCALES • The field produced by the fixed coil is weaker; even the earth magnetic field may affect the re...
Torque Equation of Electrodynamometer Instruments 1 2 1 2 , i instantaneous valu of current in the fixed coil; A i instant...
1 1 1 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 1 2 1 1 2 2 1 1 2 2 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 1 1 linkage of coil 1, linkage of coil 1, ; ; energy input e i dt+e ...
• From the principle of energy conversion Total electrical input energy=change in energy stored + mechanical energy The me...
OPERATION WITH DC 1 2 1 2 , I current in the fixed coil; A and I =current in moving coils; A Torque T / torque depends on ...
OPERATION WITH AC 1 2 1 2 1 0 , and be the instantaneous currents carried by the coils The instantaneous deflecting torque...
1 2 0 1 2 0 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 deflecting torque T ( / ) 1 ( / ) sin . sin( ) ( ) 2 cos ( / ) cos ( / ) 2 Equlibrium, T T c...
Electrodynamometer Ammeter In this case, the fixed and moving coils are connected in series and, therefore carry the same ...
• The current should not exceed 100mA. • For ammeters of higher capacity, the moving coil is shunted across by a low resis...
Electrodynamometer Voltmeter The electrodynamometer movement is used as a voltmeter – by connecting the fixed and moving c...
Advantages and Disadvantages of Electrodynamometer Advantage • As the coils are air cored, these instruments are free from...
Multimeter or Volt-Ohm-Mili- ammeter (VOM) • During troubleshooting, you will often be required to measure voltage, curren...
VOM • The multimeter is equipped with a pair of test leads; red is the positive lead and black is the negative, or common,...
• Circuit diagram of Simpson model 260 Multimeter • DC Voltmeter section • Ammeter section • Ohmmeter sections with multip...
Construction and Basic principle operation of Moving-iron Instruments
Classification and Construction • We have mentioned earlier that the instruments are classified according to the principle...
• The brief description of different components of a moving-iron instrument is given below. – Moving element: a small piec...
Construction of Moving-iron Instruments • The deflecting torque in any moving-iron instrument is due to forces on a small ...
Repulsion Type
Attraction Type
Construction • This instrument consists of a few soft iron discs (B) that are fixed to the spindle (D), pivoted in jeweled...
Ranges of Ammeters and Voltmeters • For a given moving-iron instrument the ampere-turns necessary to produce full-scale de...
Shunts and Multipliers for MI instruments
Measurement of Electrical Quantities
  1. 1. CURRENT, VOLTAGE, POWER AND ENERGY MEASUREMENT
  2. 2. AMMETER & VOLTMETER
  3. 3. WATTMETE
  4. 4. ENERGY METERS
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION • Analog ammeters and voltmeters are classed together as there are not fundamental differences in their operating principles • The action of ammeter and voltmeter depends upon the torque produced by the electric current • In ammeter torque is proportional to the current to be measured and in voltmeter torque produced by the current proportional to the voltage • The essential requirements of a measurements instruments are:
  6. 6. • Its introduction into the ckt does not alter the ckt condition • The power consumption is small • Ammeters are connected in series and must have low electrical resistance to cause small voltage drop and power loss to the min. • Voltmeters are connected in parallel and must have high electrical resistance so that the current drawn is small and hence the power to the min. • Ohmmeters are used to measure resistance. They incorporate a source of emf and a current measuring device.
  7. 7. Basis of Classification • Measuring instruments are classified according to both the quantity measured by the instrument and the principle of operation. • Three general principles of operation are available: (i) electromagnetic, which utilizes the magnetic effects of electric currents (ii) electrostatic, which utilizes the forces between electrically-charged conductors (iii) electro-thermic, which utilizes the heating effect.
  8. 8. Various forces/torques required in measuring instruments • Deflecting torque/force: The defection of any instrument is determined by the combined effect of the deflecting torque/force, control torque/force and damping torque/force. The value of deflecting torque must depend on the electrical signal to be measured; this torque/force causes the instrument movement to rotate from its zero position • Controlling torque/force: This torque/force must act in the opposite sense to the deflecting torque/force, and the movement will take up an equilibrium or definite position when the deflecting and controlling torque are equal in magnitude. Spiral springs or gravity usually provides the controlling torque.
  9. 9. • Damping torque/force: A damping force is required to act in a direction opposite to the movement of the moving system. This brings the moving system to rest at the deflected position reasonably quickly without any oscillation or very small oscillation. • This is provided by i) air friction ii) fluid friction iii) eddy current. It should be pointed out that any damping force shall not influence the steady state deflection produced by a given deflecting force or torque. • Damping force increases with the angular velocity of the moving system, so that its effect is greatest when the rotation is rapid and zero when the system rotation is zero. Details of mathematical expressions for the above torques are considered in the description of various types of instruments. Various forces/torques required in measuring instruments
  10. 10. Types of Instruments • The main types of instruments used in ammeters and voltmeters are  PMMC  Moving Iron  Electro-dynamometer  Hot wire  Thermocouple  Induction  Electrostatic  Rectifier
  11. 11. PMMC can be used for dc current measurement only and is most accurate Induction type is for ac current measurement only. The other types can be used for either dc or ac currents The moving iron and moving coil types both depend for their action upon the magnetic effect of current. Moving iron is used for indication instruments and can be used either ac or dc current measurement Electro-dynamometer type of instruments are used both on ac as well as dc. Their calibration for both dc and ac is same and are useful for transfer instruments Types of Instruments
  12. 12. • An electrodynamics' movement uses an electromagnet instead of the permanent magnet of the d'Arsonval movement. This instrument can respond to both alternating and direct current • In a hot-wire ammeter, a current passes through a wire which expands as it heats. Although these instruments have slow response time and low accuracy, they were sometimes used in measuring radio-frequency current • Digital ammeter designs use an analog to digital converter (ADC) to measure the voltage across the shunt resistor; the digital display is calibrated to read the current through the shunt Types of Instruments
  13. 13. • There is also a whole range of devices referred to as integrating ammeters. In these ammeters the amount of current is summed over time giving as a result the product of current and time, which is proportional to the energy transferred with that current • These can be used for energy meters (watt-hour meters) or for estimating the charge of battery or capacitor • Thermal instruments have the adv that their calibration is the same for both ac and dc and particularly suitable for ac Types of Instruments
  14. 14. • As voltmeter, electrostatic instruments have the adv that their power consumption is exceedingly small and can cover large range of voltages; only directly applicable for voltage measurement • The induction principle is used for watt-hour meter than for ammeters and voltmeters owing to high cost and inaccuracy Types of Instruments
  15. 15. • The D'Arsonval galvanometer is a moving coil ammeter. It uses magnetic deflection, where current passing through a coil causes the coil to move in a magnetic field. The voltage drop across the coil is kept to a minimum to minimize resistance across the ammeter in any circuit into which it is inserted. Uses two spiral springs to provide the restoring force. By maintaining a uniform air gap between the iron core of the instrument and the poles of its permanent magnet, the instrument has good linearity and accuracy.. • Moving iron ammeters use a piece of iron which moves when acted upon by the electromagnetic force of a fixed coil of wire. This type of meter responds to both direct and alternating currents (as opposed to the moving coil ammeter, which works on direct current only). The iron element consists of a moving vane attached to a pointer, and a fixed vane, surrounded by a coil. As alternating or direct current flows through the coil and induces a magnetic field in both vanes, the vanes repel each other and the moving vane deflects against the restoring force provided by fine helical springs. The non-linear scale of these meters makes them unpopular.
  16. 16. Moving Iron Instruments
  17. 17. Errors in Ammeters and Voltmeters • There are certain errors which occur in most types of instruments while other errors occur only in those of particular type • Friction and temperature errors are the most common types of errors • To reduce the friction torque and the error caused by it the weight of the moving system must be made as small as possible compared to the operating force • The ratio of torque to weight must be large
  18. 18. • The most serious error is produced by the heat generated in the instrument; change in ambient temperature; change in resistance in working coil which has little importance in ammeter but in voltmeter • The power loss in the instrument should be small by controlling change in resistance. A ‘swamping resistance’ of material whose resistance temperature coefficient is small, is connected in series with the coil to control the total change in resistance to the min • Heating may cause the expansion of spring and other parts of the instrument • Lack of balance of moving system and changes in the strength of permanent magnets are other possible sources of error which are common Errors in Ammeters and Voltmeters
  19. 19. • Swamping Resistance – The moving coil in a PMMC instrument is wound with thin copper wire, and its resistance can change significantly when its temperature changes. – The heating effect of the coil current may be enough to produce a resistance change, which will introduce an error. – To minimize the error, a swamping resistance made of manganin or constantan is connected in series with the coil (manganin and constantan have resistance temperature coefficients very close to zero)
  20. 20. PMMC Instruments and its Construction PMMC is more accurate for measurement of dc Moving Coil
  21. 21. General Theory Permanent Magnet Moving Coil (PMMC) Instruments • The general theory of moving-coil instruments may be dealt with considering a rectangular coil of turns, free to rotate about a vertical axis. PMMC Instruments
  22. 22. PMMC Instrument • CONSTRUCTION. A moving coil instrument consists basically of a permanent magnet to provide a magnetic field and a small lightweight coil is wound on a rectangular soft iron core that is free to rotate around its vertical axis • OPERATION. When a current is passed through the coil windings, a torque is developed on the coil by the interaction of the magnetic field and the field set up by the current in the coil. The aluminum pointer attached to rotating coil and the pointer moves around the calibrated scale indicates the deflection of the coil. To reduce parallax error a mirror is usually placed along with the scale.
  23. 23. • A balance weight is also attached to the pointer to counteract its weight. • To use PMMC device as a meter, two problems must be solved. • First, a way must be found to return the coil to its original position when there is no current through the coil. • Second, a method is needed to indicate the amount of coil movement. • The first problem is solved by the use of hairsprings attached to each end of the coil. These hairsprings are not only supplying a restoring torque but also provide an electric connection to the rotating coil. With the use of hairsprings, the coil will return to its initial position when no current is flowing though the coil. • The springs will also resist the movement of coil when there is current through coil.
  24. 24. • When the developing force between the magnetic fields (from permanent magnet and electro magnet) is exactly equal to the force of the springs, the coil rotation will stop. The coil set up is supported on jeweled bearings in order to achieve free movement. • Two other features are considered to increase the accuracy and efficiency of this meter movement. • First, an iron core is placed inside the coil to concentrate the magnetic fields. Second, the curved pole faces ensure the turning force on the coil increases as the current increases. • It is assumed that the coil sides are situated in a uniform radial magnetic field of flux density.
  25. 25. Principle of Operation It has been mentioned that the interaction between the induced field and the field produced by the permanent magnet causes a deflecting torque, which results in rotation of the coil. The deflecting torque produced is described below in mathematical form:
  26. 26. GALVANOMETER • A galvanometer is a type of ammeter: an instrument for detecting and measuring electric current. It is an analog electromechanical transducer that produces a rotary deflection, through a limited arc, in response to electric current flowing through its coil. The term has been expanded to include uses of the same mechanism in recording, positioning, and servomechanism equipment.
  27. 27. Operation of Galvanometer • The most familiar use is as an analog measuring instrument, often called a meter. It is used to measure the direct current (flow of electric charge) through an electric circuit. The D'Arsonval /Weston form used today is constructed with a small pivoting coil of wire in the field of a permanent magnet. The coil is attached to a thin pointer that traverses a calibrated scale. A tiny torsion spring pulls the coil and pointer to the zero position. • When a direct current (DC) flows through the coil, the coil generates a magnetic field. This field acts against the permanent magnet. The coil twists, pushing against the spring, and moves the pointer. The hand points at a scale indicating the electric current. Careful design of the pole pieces ensures that the magnetic field is uniform, so that the angular deflection of the pointer is proportional to the current. A useful meter generally contains provision for damping the mechanical resonance of the moving coil and pointer, so that the pointer settles quickly to its position without oscillation. • The basic sensitivity of a meter might be, for instance, 100 microamperes full scale (with a voltage drop of, say, 50 milli-volts at full current). • Such meters are often calibrated to read some other quantity that can be converted to a current of that magnitude. • The use of current dividers, often called shunts, allows a meter to be calibrated to measure larger currents. • A meter can be calibrated as a DC voltmeter if the resistance of the coil is known by calculating the voltage required to generate a full scale current. A meter can be configured to read other voltages by putting it in a voltage divider circuit. This is generally done by placing a resistor in series with the meter coil. A meter can be used to read resistance by placing it in series with a known voltage (a battery) and an adjustable resistor. In a preparatory step, the circuit is completed and the resistor adjusted to produce full scale deflection. When an unknown resistor is placed in series in the circuit the current will be less than full scale and an appropriately calibrated scale can display the value of the previously-unknown resistor. Because the pointer of the meter is usually a small distance above the scale of the meter, parallax error can occur when the operator attempts to read the scale line that "lines up" with the pointer. To counter this, some meters include a mirror along the markings of the principal scale. The accuracy of the reading from a mirrored scale is improved by positioning one's head while reading the scale so that the pointer and the reflection of the pointer are aligned; at this point, the operator's eye must be directly above the pointer and any parallax error has been minimized.
  28. 28. Ammeter Shunts • The coil winding of a basic movement is small and light and can carry very small currents since the construction of an accurate instrument with a moving coil to carry currents greater than 100 mA is impractical owing to the bulk and weight of the coil that would be required. • When heavy currents are to be measured the major part of the current is bypassed through a low resistance called a shunt • Explanation of ckt and calculation
  29. 29. Ammeter Shunts = intetnal resistace of the coil = intetnal resistace of the shunt = full scale deflection current of movement current to be measured shunt resistance is parallel to the m sh m sh sh R R I I I shunt I current  meter movement 1 1 ratio is called the multiplying power of shunt multiplying power m= 1 Re tan shunt / ( 1) m m m m sh sh sh sh m m m m sh m sh m m sh m sh m m sh sh m I R I R I R R I I R R RI I I I I R I I I R I R This RI I R sis ce R R m                   
  30. 30. Construction of Shunt The general requirement of shunt  The temperature coefficient of the shunt and the instrument should be low and should nearly be the same  The resistance of the shunt should not vary with time  They should carry the current without excessive temperature rise  They should have a low thermal electromotive force with copper Manganin is usually used for shunts of dc instruments as it gives low value of thermal emf with copper
  31. 31. Effect to Temperature Change in Ammeter • Shunt and moving coil may be of same material to eliminate temperature error • Method is not satisfactory; rate of temperature change may not be same • Additional disadvantage of using Copper shunt is that they are likely to be bulky • Swamping resistance having a resistance of 20 to 30 times connected in series with the coil and a shunt of manganin is connected across this combination • Since copper forms a small fraction of the series combination, the temperature difference is not appreciable
  32. 32. Multi-range Ammeter The current range of a dc ammeter may be further extended by a number of shunts, selected by a range switch, the meter is called multi-range ammeter (See ckts) 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 1 2 2 3 3 4 4 The ckt has four resistance R , R ,R , R 4 current range I , I , I , I and m , m , m , m the shunt multiplying factor R R / (m 1); R R / (m 1); R R / (m 1); R R / (m 1); sh sh sh sh sh m sh m sh m sh m for be          
  33. 33. Multi Range Ammeter
  34. 34. • Low range ammeter use multi-position make- before-break switch, essential for the protection of meter • Uses for the ranges of 1 to 50 A. First use the highest range then lower as applicable • The universal shunt or Ayrton shunt is also used as the multi-range ammeter that eliminates the disadv of damage without shunt with higher meter resistance Multi-range Ammeter
  35. 35. Universal or Ayrton Shunt 1 2 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 1 2 1 3 3 range have to be extended to I ,I ,I ; Switch posn 1 I ( I ) 1 / ( 1) switch position 2; I ( ) ( I ) ( ) / switch position 3; I ( ) ( m m m m m m m m m m m m Meter R I R m I I R R R R m For R R R I R R R R m For R R R I                   3 3 1 3 1 2 1 3 3 I ) ( ) / thus the resistance of different section ( ), ( ) and can be found m m R R R R m R R R R R      Circuit diagram
  36. 36. Voltmeter Multiplier • D’ arsonval basic meter movement can easily be converted into voltmeter connecting a series resistance and is known as a multiplier • The multiplier limits the current through the meter so that it does not exceed the value for full scale deflection and thus prevents the movement from being damaged • The value of multiplier, require to extend the voltage range is calculated as: (ckt diagram)
  37. 37. , I I full scale current deflection of the meter nternal resistance of the meter movement ultiplier resistance v=voltage across the meter movement for current I Full range voltage of inst m fs m s m Let R I R M V      rument; as per the ckt v=I ; V=I ( ) I I I In terms of multiplying factor of multiplier I ( ) multiplying factor for multiplier m= I 1 Re tan of multiplier ( 1) m m m m s m m s m m m m m s m m s s m m R R R V R V R R R RV v R R sis ce R R m R              to extend the voltage range to 10 times the instrument range 9 m sR R Voltmeter Multiplier
  38. 38. Construction of Multipliers • The resistance should not change with time • The change in their resistance with temperature should be small • They should be non- inductively wound for ac meter The resistance materials used for multipliers are magnum and constantan
  39. 39. • In a multirange voltmeter, different full scale voltage ranges may be obtained by the use of individual multiplier resistors or by a potential divider arrangement INDIVIDUAL MULTIPLIER. We can obtain different voltage ranges by connecting different values of multiplier resistors in series with the meter. The no of these resistors is equal to the no of ranges required; shown in fig…. Multi-range DC Voltmeter
  40. 40. 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 The ckt has four resistance R , R ,R , R connected in series with the meter with the range selector swtch 4 voltage range V , V , V , V and m , m , m , m the shunt multiplying factor sh sh sh sh for be  1 1 2 2 3 3 4 4 31 2 4 1 2 3 4 R R (m 1); R R (m 1); R R (m 1); R R (m 1); ; ; ; sh m sh m sh m sh m VV V V m m m m v v v v              Multi-range DC Voltmeter
  41. 41. Advantages,Limitations,Errors of PMMC
  42. 42. Reduce Error How to reduce error:
  43. 43. Ammeter Sensitivity
  44. 44. Voltmeter Sensitivity
  45. 45. Potential Divider Arrangement • The resistances are connected in series to obtain the voltage ranges. The connections are brought out to binding posts on the instruments, and the instruments is connected to the proper binding post for the desired voltage range
  46. 46. 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 1 1 1 The ckt has four resistance R , R ,R , R connected in series with the meter with the 4 voltage range V , V , V , V and m , m , m , m the shunt multiplying factor m / m m m m m m for be V V R R R R R I v R        1 2 2 2 1 1 2 2 1 2 1 3 3 1 2 3 2 4 4 1 2 3 4 3 (m 1) (m 1) / m (m 1) (m m ) (m m ) (m m ) m m m m m m m m m m m m m m m m R V V R R R R R I v R R R R R R Similarly V R R R R R I V R R R R R R I                              
  47. 47. • This system has the advantage that all multipliers except the first have standard resistance values and can be obtained commercially in precision tolerances. • Multi-range voltmeters are very effective for moderate range voltages. For higher range voltages it is often desirable to use external resistors in connection with a given voltmeter Potential Divider Arrangement
  48. 48. Ammeter Sensitivity • Ammeter sensitivity is determined by the amount of current required by the meter coil to produce full-scale deflection of the pointer. • The smaller the amount of current required producing this deflection, the greater the sensitivity of the meter. • A meter movement that requires only 100 microamperes for full- scale deflection has a greater sensitivity than a meter movement that requires 1 mA for the same deflection.
  49. 49. Sensitivity of PMMC Voltmeters
  50. 50. Errors in PMMC Instruments • Weakening of permanent magnets due to ageing at temperature effects • Weakening of spring due to ageing and temperature effects • Change of resistance of the moving coil with temperature • MAGNETS • Springs • Moving coils • Frictions
  51. 51. Error Reduction • Errors can be reduced by following the steps given below: – Proper pivoting and balancing weight may reduce the frictional error. – Suitable aging can reduce the magnetic decay. – Use of manganin resistance in series (swamping resistance) can nullify the effect of variation of resistance of the instrument circuit due to temperature variation. – The stiffness of spring, permeability of magnetic core (Magnetic core is the core of electromagnet or inductor which is typically made by winding a coil of wire around a ferromagnetic material) decreases with increases in temperature
  52. 52. Adv of PMMC Instruments • The scale is uniformly divided • The power consumption is very low • The torque weight ratio is high which gives a high accuracy. The accuracy is of the order of generally 2 % of full scale deflection • A single instrument may be used for many different current and voltage ranges by using different values for shunts and multipliers • since the operating forces are large on account of large flux densities which may be as high as 0.5 web/m2 the error due to stray magnetic fields are small • Self shielding magnets make the core magnet mechanism particularly useful in aircraft and aerospace application
  53. 53. • These instruments are useful only for dc. The torque reverses if the current reverses. If the instrument is connected to ac the pointer cannot follow the rapid reversals and the deflection corresponds to mean torque, which is zero. Hence the instr cannot be used for ac • The cost of these instruments is higher than that of moving iron instruments • Variation of magnet strength with time. Disadv of PMMC Instruments
  54. 54. OHMMETERS • The ohmmeter is a convenient direct reading device for measurement of resistance with low degree of accuracy • Used for approximate reading of resistance of the different circuit component/elements or to measure the continuity • It can help to know the balancing bridge resistance
  55. 55. Series Type Ohmmeter • It is consists of basic d’Arsonval movement connected in parallel with a shunt resistance R2. This parallel circuit is in series with resistance R1 and a battery of emf E. The series ckt is connected to the terminals A and B of the unknown resistance Rx 1 2 1 Current limiting resistance adjusting resistance Emf of internal battery int resistance of d' Arsonval movementm R R Zero E R ernal    
  56. 56. • The meter will read infinity resistance at zero current and posn and zero resistance at full scale current posn. Therefore the meter has “0” at extreme right and ∞ at the extreme right. Series Type Ohmmeter
  57. 57. • A convenient quantity to use in the design the series ohmmeter is the value of Rx which causes the half scale deflection. The resistance across terminals A and B is defined as the half scale posn resistance Rh • When Rx=Rh then Im=0.5Ifs; This means that Rh is equal to the internal resistance of the meter looking into terminal A and B Series Type Ohmmeter
  58. 58. Series Type Ohmmeter 2 1 2 1 2 1 The bat current at half scale deflection I / 2 full scale deflection the bat current must be doubled I =2I / and the current through the shunt I I I drop ac m h m h h h h fs R R R R R R E R In E R The         2 2 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 2 2 ross the meter is equal to the voltage drop at R I I I I I (I I ) I (E I ) I E I ( ) fs m fs m fs m fs fs m h fs h m h h fs m sh m h fs m R R R R R R R R R R Solving R R R R R R R ER R R R                
  59. 59. Series Type Ohmmeter 2 2 2 I R approaches E the value of R Approaches infinity if R have some limiting value say 0.5 M 500000 R (500000 R ) R is complensate for 10% drop of battery voltage then 5 max value of R fs h h fs m h If E I if      00000 0.9 0.9 (500000 R ) R is to be increased beyond this value, a bat with a higher emf must be used. Hence, in terms of full scale meter current the resistance of meter, the bat voltage an fs m fs h x E E I I if   1 2 d the measured resistance at half scale, the resistance R and R can be determined and value of R for a given battery emf can be computedh
  60. 60. Where s is the fraction of full scale reading when measuring an unknown resistance Rx . Thus the scale of a given ohmmeter fro a given Rh can be calibrated either by direct calibration, using known vales of Rx or it can be calculated in terms of the fraction of the full scale readings, which can be computed from the resistance to be measured Rx and half scale resistance Rh 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 2 2 R The meter current for any resistance R is I R +R I Internal resistance+R R +R ER I When R 0;I (R +R )(R +R ) I RER I (R +R )(R ) I R +R x m m X h X m X m sf m h X m h fs m h fs h X I E E but I I s             Series Type Ohmmeter
  61. 61. SHUNT TYPE OHMMETER • It consists of a bat in series with the adjustable series resistance R1 and a basic d’ Arsonval movement • The unknown resistance is connected across terminals A and B, parallel with the meter. An on-off switch is necessary to disconnect the bat • When the unknown resistance Rx=0; meter reading is 0 ; for Rx=infinity the current finds a path only through the meter and selecting a proper value for resistance R1; The pointer may be made to full scale. • This meter has 0 marks at the left and infinity marks at the right
  62. 62. SHUNT TYPE OHMMETER 1 1 1 1 1 R , the full scale meter current I I any resistance R to be measured, the current I ( ) half scale reading of the x fs m m fs x x x m m x m x m m x m x when E E R R R R With R ERE R R R R R R R R RR R R At                        1 1 1 1 1 1 meter I 0.5I and 0.5I ( ) I ( ) ; I ( ) I Usually is very larger than I ( ) m fs h x h fs m m h m m x fs m m x m x m fs m x R R ER R R R R R R R R s R R R R R R R R s R R                
  63. 63. • Thus the meter can be calibrated by computing the fraction of full scale ‘s’ for a given resistance Rx and the meter resistance Rm • in order to determine the relative scale values for a given value of R1; the half scale reading may be found by dividing eqns and solving for Rh=(R1 Rm)/(R1+ Rm); IT IS CLEAR THAT The battery emf E, the meter full scale current Ifs, and meter resistance Rm determine the resistace R1 The resistance R1 and the meter resistance Rm determine the half scale resistance Rh SHUNT TYPE OHMMETER
  64. 64. • Thus the meter resistance scale depends only on the meter and the voltage of the battery. The battery emf is 1.5-15V, while the full scale current of the meter may vary from 0.25 mA to 1.0 A or even more. • The shunt type ohmmeter is particularly suitable for measurement of low resistance; It is used in lab SHUNT TYPE OHMMETER
  65. 65. ELECTRODYNAMOMETER TYPE INSTRUMENTS
  66. 66. Construction of Electrodynamometer Instrument
  67. 67. Construction of Electrodynamometer Instrument
  68. 68. DAMPING • Air friction damping is used for these type of instrument; provided by a pair of aluminum vanes attached to the spindle at the bottom • Eddy current damping can’t be used for these instruments as the operating field is very weak and eddy current damping would distort the operating magnetic field
  69. 69. SHIELDING/CASES & SCALES • The field produced by the fixed coil is weaker; even the earth magnetic field may affect the reading; So, it is necessary to shield an electrodynamometer type instruments from the effect the stray magnetic field • Lab standard instruments are contained in a highly polished wooden cases and must be dimensionally stable for long period. The glass is coated with some conducting material to completely remove the electrostatic effects • The scales are hand drawn using machine subdividing equipment. Diagonal lines foe fine sub- divisor are usually drawn for main markings on the scale
  70. 70. Torque Equation of Electrodynamometer Instruments 1 2 1 2 , i instantaneous valu of current in the fixed coil; A i instantaneous valu of current in the moving coil; A L = Self inductance of fixed coils; H L = Self inductance of moving coils; H M=mutual indu Let   ctance between fixed and moving coils; H
  71. 71. 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 1 2 1 1 2 2 1 1 2 2 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 1 1 linkage of coil 1, linkage of coil 1, ; ; energy input e i dt+e i dt=i i =i ( ) i ( ) Flux L i Mi Flux L i Mi d d e e dt dt Electrical d d d L i Mi d L i Mi L i                  2 2 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 2 2 1 2 2 1 1 2 2 1 2 2 2 1 1 2 2 1 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 stored in the magnetic field = 2 2 1 1 in energy stored=d( ) 2 2 = ( / 2) ( / 2) di i dL i i dM i Mdi L i di i dL i i dM i Mdi Energy i L i L i i M Change i L i L i i M L i di i dL L i di i dL i                1 2 2 1 1 2Mdi i Mdi i i dM  Torque Equation of Electrodynamometer Instruments
  72. 72. • From the principle of energy conversion Total electrical input energy=change in energy stored + mechanical energy The mechanical energy can be obtained by subtracting the equations 2 2 1 1 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 Mechanical Energy = 2 2 Now the self inductance L and L are constant and therefore dL and dL are both equal to 0 Hence, Mechanical Energy = T is the ii i dL i dL i i dM i i dM Suppose    1 2 1 2 nstantaneous deflectiong torque and is the change in deflection then Mechanical Energy = work done = T T T / i i i d d d i i dM i i dM d        Torque Equation of Electrodynamometer Instruments
  73. 73. OPERATION WITH DC 1 2 1 2 , I current in the fixed coil; A and I =current in moving coils; A Torque T / torque depends on the product of currents and the change in rate in change of mutual d Let Deflecting I I dM d deflection  inductance Deflecting torque deflects the moving coils in such a posn where the controlling torque of the spring is equal to the deflecting torque. Suppose is the final deflection Controlling Torqu   1 2 1 2 e T =K ; K is the spring const Nm/rad steady state position T T / K . c c dAt I I dM I I dM d K d          
  74. 74. OPERATION WITH AC 1 2 1 2 1 0 , and be the instantaneous currents carried by the coils The instantaneous deflecting torque is T / average deflection torque over the cycle 1 1 T T ( / ) i T d i Let i i i i dM d The dt dM d i T T      2 0 1 2 1 1 2 2 , and be the sinusoidal currents and are displaced by sin and sin( ) T m m i dt SINUSOIDAL CURRENTS Let i i i I t i I t        
  75. 75. 1 2 0 1 2 0 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 deflecting torque T ( / ) 1 ( / ) sin . sin( ) ( ) 2 cos ( / ) cos ( / ) 2 Equlibrium, T T cos ( / ) cos = .( / ) T d T m m m m d c The dM d i i dt T dM d I t I t d t I I dM d I I dM d At I I dM d K I I Deflection dM d K                             OPERATION WITH AC
  76. 76. Electrodynamometer Ammeter In this case, the fixed and moving coils are connected in series and, therefore carry the same current. I1 = I2 = I and φ = 0. 2 2 Torque T Deflection = . d dM Deflecting I d I dM and K d    
  77. 77. • The current should not exceed 100mA. • For ammeters of higher capacity, the moving coil is shunted across by a low resistance to limit the current through moving coil to 100mA
  78. 78. Electrodynamometer Voltmeter The electrodynamometer movement is used as a voltmeter – by connecting the fixed and moving coils in series with a high non-inductive resistance. This voltmeter is most accurate for ac voltmeter but sensitivies are lower than dc and range from 10 to 30 ohm/V 1 2 1 2 2 2 2 Torque T cos . this case / and 0 T / . / . ( / ) . = . d d dM Deflectin I I d In I I V Z dM dM V Z V Z V Z d d V dM Deflection KZ d              
  79. 79. Advantages and Disadvantages of Electrodynamometer Advantage • As the coils are air cored, these instruments are free from hysteresis and eddy current errors • They have a precision grade accuracy for frequencies from 40 up to 500 Hz. • Can be used on both AC and DC. • Very useful where accurate rms values of voltage irrespective of waveform are required. Disadvantage • They have a low torque/weight ratio – hence, have a low sensitivity • They are more expensive than either the PMMC or the Moving Iron type • Sensitive to overloads and mechanical impacts • Non uniform scale – Must be handled with great care
  80. 80. Multimeter or Volt-Ohm-Mili- ammeter (VOM) • During troubleshooting, you will often be required to measure voltage, current, and resistance. Rather than using three or more separate meters for these measurements, you can use the MULTIMETER. The multimeter contains circuitry that allows it to be used as a voltmeter, an ammeter, or an ohmmeter. A multimeter is often called a VOLT-OHM- MILLIAMMETER (VOM). • One of the greatest advantages of a VOM is that no external power source is required for its operation; therefore, no warm-up is necessary. Other advantages are its portability, versatility, and freedom from calibration errors caused by aging tubes, line voltage variations, and so forth.
  81. 81. VOM • The multimeter is equipped with a pair of test leads; red is the positive lead and black is the negative, or common, lead. Eight jacks are located on the lower part of the front panel. To prepare the meter for use, simply insert the test leads into the proper jacks to obtain the circuit and range desired for each application. In most applications, the black lead will be inserted into the jack marked at the lower left with a negative sign (-) or with the word COMMON. The multimeter has two selector switches. The switch on the lower left is the function switch, and the one in the lower center is the range switch. The function switch selects the type of current you will be measuring (+dc, -dc, or ac). The range switch is a 12-position switch that selects the range of ohmmeter, voltmeter, or milliammeter measurements you will make.
  82. 82. • Circuit diagram of Simpson model 260 Multimeter • DC Voltmeter section • Ammeter section • Ohmmeter sections with multiplier (Cam) VOM
  83. 83. Construction and Basic principle operation of Moving-iron Instruments
  84. 84. Classification and Construction • We have mentioned earlier that the instruments are classified according to the principles of operation. Furthermore, each class may be subdivided according to the nature of the movable system and method by which the operating torque is produced. • Specifically, the electromagnetic instruments are sub-classes as (i) moving-iron instruments (ii) electro-dynamic or dynamometer instruments, (iii) induction instruments. • In moving –iron instruments the movable system consists of one or more pieces of specially-shaped soft iron, which are so pivoted as to be acted upon by the magnetic field produced by the current in coil. • There are two general types of moving-iron instruments namely (i) Repulsion (or double iron) type (ii) Attraction (or single-iron) type.
  85. 85. • The brief description of different components of a moving-iron instrument is given below. – Moving element: a small piece of soft iron in the form of a vane or rod – Coil: to produce the magnetic field due to current flowing through it and also to magnetize the iron pieces. – In repulsion type, a fixed vane or rod is also used and magnetized with the same polarity. – Control torque is provided by spring or weight (gravity) – Damping torque is normally pneumatic, the damping device consisting of an air chamber and a moving vane attached to the instrument spindle. – Deflecting torque produces a movement on an aluminum pointer over a graduated scale. Classification and Construction
  86. 86. Construction of Moving-iron Instruments • The deflecting torque in any moving-iron instrument is due to forces on a small piece of magnetically ‘soft’ iron that is magnetized by a coil carrying the operating current. In repulsion (Fig.42.7) type moving–iron instrument consists of two cylindrical soft iron vanes mounted within a fixed current-carrying coil. One iron vane is held fixed to the coil frame and other is free to rotate, carrying with it the pointer shaft. Two irons lie in the magnetic field produced by the coil that consists of only few turns if the instrument is an ammeter or of many turns if the instrument is a voltmeter. Current in the coil induces both vanes to become magnetized and repulsion between the similarly magnetized vanes produces a proportional rotation. The deflecting torque is proportional to the square of the current in the coil, making the instrument reading is a true ‘RMS’ quantity. Rotation is opposed by a hairspring that produces the restoring torque. Only the fixed coil carries load current, and it is constructed so as to withstand high transient current. Moving iron instruments having scales that are nonlinear and somewhat crowded in the lower range of calibration. Another type of instrument that is usually classed with the attractive types of instrument is shown in Fig.42.8.
  87. 87. Repulsion Type
  88. 88. Attraction Type
  89. 89. Construction • This instrument consists of a few soft iron discs (B) that are fixed to the spindle (D), pivoted in jeweled bearings. The spindle (D) also carries a pointer (P), a balance weight (W1), a controlling weight (W2) and a damping piston (E), which moves in a curved fixed cylinder (F). The special shape of the moving- iron discs is for obtaining a scale of suitable form. • Remark: Moving-iron vanes instruments may be used for DC current and voltage measurements and they are subject to minor frequency errors only. The instruments may be effectively shielded from the influence of external magnetic fields by enclosing the working parts, except the pointer, in a laminated iron cylinder with laminated iron end covers.
  90. 90. Ranges of Ammeters and Voltmeters • For a given moving-iron instrument the ampere-turns necessary to produce full-scale deflection are constant. One can alter the range of ammeters by providing a shunt coil with the moving coil.
  91. 91. Shunts and Multipliers for MI instruments

×