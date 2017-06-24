INGENIERÍA DE SISTEMAS –FORMULACION Y EVALUACION DE PROYECTOS DE INGENIERIA ALUMNO: Maldonado Villanueva Richar Cerna Alba...
LENGUAJE DE MANIPULACIÓN DE DATOS (DML) Un lenguaje de manipulación de datos (Data Manipulation Language, o DML en inglés)...
1- SELECT Necesitamos SELECT la información FROM una tabla. (Note que la tabla es un contenedor que reside en la base de d...
2- INSERT Una sentencia INSERT de SQL agrega uno o más registros a una (y sólo una) tabla en una base de datos relacional....
3- UPDATE Una sentencia UPDATE de SQL es utilizada para modificar los valores de un conjunto de registros existentes en un...
4- DELETE Una sentencia DELETE de SQL borra uno o más registros existentes en una tabla. Ejemplo 1 (borro todos los valore...
CONCLUSIONES  Se concluye que los gesteros antes establecidos son de suma importancia para la manipulación de en la base ...
GRACIAS
