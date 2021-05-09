Libreria lri

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Richard Rafael Vicente Mercedes 20-SIIN-1-069 LibreriaRLI Read Learn Improve
  2. 2. Sobre Nosotros Somos una empresa nueva ubicada en Santo Domingo en el cual nos identificamos por brindar a nuestros clientes el mejor servicio al mejor precio, en nuestra tienda física asesoramos y hacemos demostraciones de algunos de nuestros productos estrellas. Nuestros articulos estan muy cuidados y seleccionados, relacionados con el mundo del aprendizaje y la educación, tenemos cuentos maravillosos que pueden entretener a nuestras distintas variedades de clientes, con libros de historia, drama o aventura. LibreriaRLI
  3. 3. Misión Somos una Empresa en la cual, nos enfocamos en satisfacer a nuestros clientes de todas las formas posible, brindando libros que puedan cumplir con las expectativas esperadas, Siempre intentando responder con las inquietudes que surgen de manera satisfactoria, así como también hacerlos sentir como en casa con un ambiente cómodo y tranquilo. LibreriaRLI
  4. 4. Visión Pretendemos ser la primera opción de nuestros clientes al momento de comprar un libro, siempre proyectando hacia el futuro, mejorando y actualizando nuestros servicios teniendo en cuenta que todo lo que logramos dentro de la empresa es gracias a los aportes de cada uno de los integrantes, sean clientes o empleados. LibreriaRLI
  5. 5. Plan de Marketing LibreriaRLI

