Estudio topografico v2

DEP ART AM ENT O : PU E X P E D I E N T E T E C N I C O
  1. 1. DEP ART AM ENT O : PU E X P E D I E N T E T E C N I C O
  2. 2. | ESTUDIO TOPOGRAFICO INDICE. 1. ANTECEDENTES 2. ASPECTOS GENERALES 2.1 OBJETIVOS DEL PROYECTO 2.2 OBJETIVOS DEL ESTUDIO TOPOGRAFICO 2.3 DESCRIPCION DEL AREA DEL PROYECTO 2.3.1 UBICACIÓN POLITICA 2.3.2 UBICACIÓN GEOGRAFICA 2.3.3 MACRO Y MICRO LOCALIZACIÓN DEL PROYECTO 2.3.4 VIAS DE ACCESO 2.3.5 CONDICIONES CLIMATOLOGICAS 2.3.6 ALTITUD DEL AREA DE PROYECTO 2.4 METODOLOGIA DE TRABAJO DE CAMPO 2.4.1 RED DE CONTROL HORIZONTAL 2.4.2 PLANEAMIENTO 2.4.3 RECONOCIMIENTO Y MONUMENTACION 2.4.4 PROCEDIMIENTO DE TRABAJO DE CAMPO 2.5 EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS 2.6 PERSONAL 3. TRABAJOS DE GABINETE 4. DATOS OBTENIDOS DE CAMPO 5. CONCLUCIONES 6. PANEL FOTOGRÁFICO
  3. 3. | ESTUDIO TOPOGRAFICO ESTUDIO TOPOGRÁFICO 1. ANTECEDENTES La ubicación política de la zona en estudio del proyecto denominado “PAVIMENTACION Y VEREDEO DE LA URBANIZACION ANEXO SEÑOR DE LOS MILAGROS", corresponde a la jurisdicción del Provincia de San Román del Departamento de Puno. La zona del proyecto se ubica entre las coordenadas UTM siguientes: Este 378882.27 y Norte 8288247.29, en DATUM: WGS 84/IT RF 94. El proyecto se desarrolla a 3833 m.s.n.m. Para el desarrollo de levantamiento topográfico no se ha podido encontrar ningún punto Geodésico Registrado, por lo que se obtuvo el punto con GPS, para poder iniciar el levantamiento topográfico. 2. ASPECTOS GENERALES 2.1 OBJETIVO DEL PROYECTO El objetivo del proyecto es la elaboración de los Estudios definitivo de ingeniería para la ELABORACION DEL EXPEDIENTE TECNICO “PAVIMENTACION Y VEREDEO DE LA URBANIZACION ANEXO SEÑOR DE LOS MILAGROS" Cuya Obra Posterior permitiría mejorar la calidad visual de vida de la población de estudio. 2.2 OBJETIVO DEL ESTUDIO TOPOGRÁFICO El objetivo de un levantamiento topográfico es la determinación, tanto en planimetría como en altimetría, de puntos del terreno necesarios para obtener la representación fidedigna de un determinado terreno natural a fin de:  Realizar los trabajos de campo que permitan elaborar los planos topográficos.  Posibilitar la definición precisa de la ubicación y las dimensiones de los elementos estructurales.  Establecer puntos de referencia para el replanteo durante la construcción.
  4. 4. | ESTUDIO TOPOGRAFICO 2.3 DESCRIPCIÓN DEL ÁREA DEL PROYECTO Ubicación Política CUADRO N° 01: UBICACIÓN POLÍTICA DESCRIPCION DENOMINACION País Perú Departamento Puno Provincia San Román Distrito Juliaca Localidad URBANIZACION ANEXO SEÑOR DE LOS MILAGROS Categoría ciudad Región Natural Sierra Fuente: Elaborado por el equipo Técnico. Ubicación Geográfica CUADRO N° 02: UBICACIÓN GEOGRÁFICA DESCRIPCION DENOMINACION Coordenada Este 378882.27 Coordenada Norte 8288247.29 Altura Promedio 3833 m.s.n.m Latitud Sur 17° 11’ Longitud Oeste 69° 44’ Fuente: Elaborado por el equipo Técnico.
  5. 5. | ESTUDIO TOPOGRAFICO Macro y Micro localización del proyecto Figura N° 01 Macro y Micro localización del proyecto
  6. 6. | ESTUDIO TOPOGRAFICO Vías de Acceso Desde la Ciudad de San Román se pude llegar al lugar del proyecto por la siguiente vía Av Infancia, en un tiempo aproximado de 15 min aproximadamente, con una distancia de 7 Km CUADRO N° 03: VIAS DE ACCESO VIAS DE ACCESO TRAMO DISTANCIA (Km) TIEMPO RECORRIDO TIPO DE VIA MEDIOS DE TRANSPORTE Vía aérea Lima - Juliaca 1286 1h 40 Minutos Aéreas Avión Vía terrestre Lima - Juliaca 1315 18h 57 Minutos Carretera asfaltada Buses Juliaca - Puno 45 45 Minutos Carretera asfaltada Combi y otros Condiciones Climatológicas El clima de juliaca por sus características geográficas y fisiográficas de Puna es frígido, con dos épocas marcadas al año. Cuenta con una temperatura máxima de 12 °C y una media anual de 3.6 °C y una mínima de -8.5 °C. En épocas de frio exremo durante los meses de Junio, Julio y Agosto las temperaturas pueden descender hasta -5 °C, presentando fuertes heladas y nevadas. La variación térmica diaria varía bruscamente hasta en 15 °C; en las partes más altas y de características planas, los fuertes vientos, tienen influencia en la intensidad del frio. La precipitación pluvial máxima es de 160.50mm, la media anual varía entre los 47.93 mm y la mínima que presenta es de 1.10mm Altitud del área del proyecto La Altitud promedio de la localidad de Juliaca es de: 3833 m.s.n.m.
  7. 7. | ESTUDIO TOPOGRAFICO 2.4 METODOLOGIA DE TRABAJOS DE CAMPO Todo levantamiento topográfico realizado por la consultora contempla las etapas siguientes: Red de control horizontal El levantamiento topográfico fue realizado con coordenadas relativas ya que no existen puntos de primer orden cercanos para amarrar el levantamiento topográfico, dando al punto BM2 las coordenadas UTM en el Datum Horizontal WGS-84 obtenidas con el GPS navegador, luego se hizo vista atrás a otro punto BM1, cuyas coordenadas también se obtuvieron con el GPS navegador, para obtener las otras estaciones. A partir de estos puntos se empezó con el levantamiento topográfico general de la zona del proyecto, de acuerdo a los términos de referencia, durante el levantamiento topográfico se tomó detalles como; niveles de pisos de veredas, niveles de pistas existentes, borde de carretera existente, postes existentes, esquinas de calles, las prospecciones realizadas para el estudio de suelos y todo los detalles necesarios para un adecuado levantamiento topográfico levantándose aproximadamente un área de: CUADRO N° 04: AREA DE INTERVENCION DESCRIPCION AREA UND Kilometros Cuadrados 0,0093 Km2 Hectaras 0.93 Ha Metros Cuadrados 9300 m2 El modo levantamiento con Estación Total se hizo con el método de colección de datos por coordenadas, obteniendo ángulos horizontales, verticales, distancia inclinada y la altura de instrumento, así como también las coordenadas Norte y Este y altura de cada punto radiado. Planeamiento
  8. 8. | ESTUDIO TOPOGRAFICO La etapa del planeamiento consiste en el establecimiento de las condiciones geométricas, técnicas, económicas y de factibilidad que permiten la elaboración de un anteproyecto para realizar un levantamiento dado, destinado a satisfacer una determinada necesidad. Esta etapa está ligada con la pre evaluación, la cual deberá tener en cuenta factores de precisión requerida, disponibilidad de equipo, materiales, personal y demás facilidades, o sus requerimientos, incluyendo la consideración de factores ambientales previstos, de modo que sea posible hacer un planeamiento óptimo y establecer las normas y procedimientos específicos del levantamiento de acuerdo a las normas contenidas en este documento o las requeridas en casos específicos o especiales. Reconocimiento y monumentación El reconocimiento y la monumentación consisten en las operaciones de campos destinados a verificar sobre el terreno las características definidas por el planeamiento y a establecer las condiciones y modalidades no previstas por el mismo. Las operaciones que en este punto se indican deben desembocar necesariamente en la elaboración del proyecto definitivo.Por otra parte, esta etapa contempla el establecimiento físico de las marcas o monumentos del caso en los puntos pre establecidos. Procedimiento de trabajo de campo Los trabajos de campo están constituidos por el conjunto de observaciones que se realizan directamente sobre el terreno para realizar las mediciones requeridas por el proyecto, de acuerdo con las normas aplicables. Los cálculos y comprobaciones de campo se considerarán como parte integral de las observaciones, se hacen inmediatamente al final de las mismas. Tienen como propósito verificar la adherencia de los trabajos a las normas establecidas. En resumen, la siguiente fue la metodología adoptada en lo que respecta a topografía:  El trabajo realizado de campo se efectuó en el día de la siguiente manera: se efectuó la toma de datos de campo durante el día, la transmisión de la información de campo a una computadora, la verificación en la computadora de
  9. 9. | ESTUDIO TOPOGRAFICO la información tomada en campo, el procesamiento de la información para obtener planos topográficos a escala conveniente.  Para el levantamiento topográfico se inició con dos puntos que fueron tomados con GPS Garmin, y posteriormente introducidos a la estación total, que sirvieron como BMs ubicados en puntos como captación y cerca al reservorio ubicados de tal manera que sean puntos fijos  A partir de los BMs se realizó el levantamiento topográfico general de la zona del proyecto, se tomó detalles como niveles de pisos, borde de andenes prospecciones realizadas para el estudio de suelos, etc.  Para el levantamiento topográfico se empleó 01 Estación Total Topcon con precisión de 3 seg.en ángulo y de 1 mm en distancia, 01 GPS navegador marca Garmin g3000, y prismas. 2.5 EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS TRANSPORTE CUADRO N° 05: TRANSPORTE DESCRIPCION MARCA CANTIDAD Camioneta Pick Up Toyota Hi Lux Año 2008 1 MATERIALES CUADRO N° 06: MATERIALES DESCRIPCION CANTIDAD UND Pintura Esmalte color blanco 0.25 Gln Pintura Esmalte color rojo 0.25 Gln Pinceles 2.00 Und
  10. 10. | ESTUDIO TOPOGRAFICO EQUIPOS CUADRO N° 07: EQUIPOS DE CAMPO DESCRIPCION MARCA CANTIDAD UND Estación Total Topcom 1.00 EQUIPO GPS GARMIN 1.00 EQUIPO Prismas 8.00 UND Radios y/o Intercomunicadores Motorola 6.00 UND Wincha metálica de 100m Stanley 2.00 UND Flexometro metálico de 5m Stanley 2.00 UND Cámara Fotográfica 12 Megapíxeles Sony 1.00 UND Libretas de Campo 2.00 UND 2.6 PERSONAL CUADRO N° 08: PERSONAL DESCRIPCION CANTIDAD UND Topógrafo 1.00 Prof. Ayudante de Topógrafo 1.00 Pers. prismeros 4.00 Pers. 3. TRABAJOS DE GABINETE Una vez terminado el trabajo en campo de topografía se procedió al procesamiento en gabinete primeramente transmitir los datos de la estación total mediante un software
  11. 11. | ESTUDIO TOPOGRAFICO llamado TRANSIT versión 2.35 a un documento de texto para poder procesar la información topográfica en el software AutoCAD civil 3d. Proseguimos con el ingreso de los puntos de campo al software y generamos las curvas de nivel a cada 2m las curvas menores y a cada 10m de las curvas mayores indicados en el plano. Los planos topográficos se imprimirán a escala 1:200 Los trabajos de gabinete consistieron básicamente en:  Procesamiento de la información topográfica tomada en campo.  Elaboración de planos topográficos y de ubicación a escalas adecuadas. Software utilizado y útiles de escritorio Los datos correspondientes al levantamiento topográfico han sido procesados en sistemas computarizados, utilizando los siguientes equipos y software: SOFTWARE CUADRO N° 09: SOFWARE EMPLEADO DESCRIPCION CANTIDAD UND AutoCAD Civil 3D 1.00 Sware AutoCAD 2013 1.00 Sware Excel 2015 1.00 Sware EQUIPOS CUADRO N° 010: EQUIPOS DE GABINETE DESCRIPCION MARCA CANTIDAD UND Computadora Portátil Toshiba I7 3.00 EQUIPO Plotter HP T-120 Tamaño A-1 HP 1.00 EQUIPO Fotocopiadora Hasta A-3 Toshiba 1.00 EQUIPO Impresora Tamaño A-4 (HP-1020) Motorola 4.00 UND
  12. 12. | ESTUDIO TOPOGRAFICO Impresora Tamaño A-4 (HP-1006) Stanley 1.00 UND Impresora Tamaño A-4 (Epson L210) - Color Stanley 1.00 UND Libretas de Campo 2.00 UND MATERIALES CUADRO N° 011: MATERIALES GABINETE DESCRIPCION CANTIDAD UND Papel Bond Tamaño A-1 5.00 Rollo Papel Bond Tamaño A-4 2.00 Mll Lapiceros (rojo, Azul, Negro) 3.00 Und Útiles de escritorio varios 1.00 Vrs PERSONAL CUADRO No 012: PERSONAL DESCRIPCION CANTIDAD UND Ingeniero Experto en Civil 3D 1.00 Ing. Cadista 1.00 Bach. Secretaria 1.00 Prof. 4. DATOS OBTENIDOS DE CAMPO CUADRO N° 013: PUNTOS TOPOGRAFICOS PUNTO NORTE ESTE ALTITUD DESCRIPCION 1 378882.27 8288247.29 3833 tn 2 378913.11 8288229.84 3833.1 tn 3 378958.98 8288228.86 3833.15 tn 4 378944.88 8288254.86 3833.2 tn 5 378925.67 8288249.89 3833.4 tn 6 378950.54 8288256.95 3833.45 tn 7 378913.73 8288303.68 3833.545 tn
  13. 13. | ESTUDIO TOPOGRAFICO 8 379399.9 8290037.57 3833.9 TN 9 378991.66 8288366.8 3833.735 tn 10 378959.2 8288384.12 3834 tn 11 379002.07 8288374.76 3833.8 tn 12 379018.38 8288364.44 3833.5 tn 13 379065.41 8288356.79 3833 tn 14 379106.89 8288432.85 3833.2 tn 15 379052.68 8288462.59 3834.6 tn 16 379031.59 8288517.9 3833.9 tn 17 379082.51 8288496.97 3833.85 tn 18 379109.74 8288505.55 3833.8 tn 19 379172.3 8288519.41 3833.89 tn 20 379117.77 8288552.81 3833.5 tn 21 379070.06 8288592.27 3833 tn 22 379171.1 8288580.09 3833.1 tn 23 379233.62 8288586.64 3833.1 tn 24 379161.06 8288634.48 3833.25 tn 25 379202.31 8288691.04 3833.14 tn 26 379227.42 8288690.5 3833.1 tn 27 379276.32 8288685.47 3833.1 tn 28 379257.68 8288749.76 3833.2 tn 29 379245.87 8288782.18 3833.2 tn 30 379311 8288807.51 3833.5 tn 31 379291.6 8288902.45 3833.5 tn 32 379353.79 8288897.67 3833.8 tn 33 379389.92 8288905.55 3834 tn 34 379376.57 8288958.41 3834.1 tn 35 379354.87 8289021.15 3834.2 tn 36 379402.89 8289006.05 3834.14 tn 37 379437.69 8289015.97 3834.14 tn 38 379471.01 8288993.12 3834.12 tn 39 379424.31 8289105.76 3834.145 tn 40 379548.09 8289126.35 3834.147 tn 41 379507.37 8289171.95 3834.123 tn 42 379613.9 8289234.38 3834.125 tn 43 379547.72 8289266 3834.125 tn 44 379521.5 8289294.57 3834.123 tn
  14. 14. | ESTUDIO TOPOGRAFICO 45 379638.91 8289287.2 3834.24 tn 46 379623.62 8289320.03 3834.26 tn 47 379594.73 8289349.07 3834.23 tn 48 379586.46 8289389.45 3834.258 tn 49 379660.68 8289415.89 3834.252 tn 50 379705.58 8289416.61 3834.252 tn 51 379761.77 8289509.92 3833.654 tn 52 379714.23 8289496.04 3834.01 tn 53 379677.36 8289506.65 3834.147 tn 54 379649.79 8289489.02 3833.14 tn 55 379714.49 8289487.62 3834.15 tn 56 379688.87 8289445.84 3834.14 tn 57 379644.79 8289375.14 3834.14 tn 58 379573.36 8289264.97 3834.58 tn 59 379509.26 8289159.13 3834.2 tn 60 379448.7 8289064.25 3834.1 tn 61 379414.52 8289010.67 3834.1 tn 62 379387.4 8288962.6 3834.25 tn 63 379347.27 8288903.94 3834.51 tn 64 379292.57 8288824.23 3834.8 tn 65 379263.73 8288772.03 3833 tn 66 379210.81 8288687.83 3834 tn 67 379175.49 8288626.46 3834 tn 68 379092.65 8288498.8 3834 tn 69 379028.99 8288399.03 3834 tn 70 378998.7 8288355.04 3834 tn 71 378936.72 8288254.08 3834 tn 832 379275.57 8289983.37 3833 TN 833 379298.75 8289954.41 3833 TN 834 379350.38 8289949.2 3833 TN 835 379335.75 8290000.31 3834 TN 836 379382.63 8289966.48 3834 TN 837 379395.35 8289947.15 3833 TN 838 379380.19 8290004.44 3834 TN 839 379290.73 8290029.02 3833.88 TN 840 379413.56 8289946.59 3833.7 TN 841 379435.28 8290013.29 3833.8 TN
  15. 15. | ESTUDIO TOPOGRAFICO 842 379454.61 8289978.8 3833.9 TN 843 379457.86 8290019.17 3833.8 TN 844 379501.36 8289989.76 3833.7 TN 845 379533.81 8290032.79 3833.9 TN 846 379533.46 8290073.42 3833.88 TN 847 379560.68 8289999.13 3833.7 TN 848 379594.03 8289974.62 3833.8 TN 849 379609.24 8290052.06 3833.9 TN 850 379665.91 8290047.03 3834.5 TN 851 379670.04 8290001.05 3833.7 TN 852 379423.68 8289996.7 3833.8 TN 853 379217.26 8289961.22 3834 TN 854 379275.57 8289983.37 3833 TN 855 379298.75 8289954.41 3833 TN 856 379350.38 8289949.2 3833 TN 857 379335.75 8290000.31 3834 TN 858 379382.63 8289966.48 3834 TN 859 379395.35 8289947.15 3833 TN 860 379380.19 8290004.44 3834 TN 861 379399.9 8290037.57 3833.9 TN 862 379290.73 8290029.02 3833.88 TN 863 379413.56 8289946.59 3833.7 TN 864 379435.28 8290013.29 3833.8 TN 865 379454.61 8289978.8 3833.9 TN 866 379457.86 8290019.17 3833.8 BMs-01 867 379501.36 8289989.76 3833.7 TN 868 379533.81 8290032.79 3833.9 TN 869 379533.46 8290073.42 3833.88 TN 870 379560.68 8289999.13 3833.7 BMs-02 871 379594.03 8289974.62 3833.8 TN 872 379609.24 8290052.06 3833.9 TN 873 379665.91 8290047.03 3833.8 TN 874 379670.04 8290001.05 3833.7 TN 875 379423.68 8289996.7 3833.8 TN 876 379217.26 8289961.22 3834 TN 877 379333.76 8290156.77 3834 TN 878 379388.22 8290162.66 3834 TN
  16. 16. | ESTUDIO TOPOGRAFICO 879 379447.61 8290124.81 3834 TN 880 379438.01 8290095.82 3834 BMs-04 881 379389.72 8290080.23 3834 TN 882 379320.81 8290069.24 3834 TN 883 379275.21 8290054.5 3834 TN 884 379320.11 8290029.98 3834 TN 885 379382.29 8290039.04 3834 TN 886 379282.04 8290032.36 3834 TN 887 379316.7 8290012.92 3834 TN 888 379523.76 8290102.25 3833 BMs-03 889 379608.9 8290073.49 3833 TN 890 379632.64 8289930.39 3833 TN 891 379566.01 8289922.55 3833 TN 892 379524.13 8289919.35 3835 TN 893 379686.59 8289940.42 3834 TN 894 379741.36 8290021.01 3834 TN 5. CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES - Una vez elaborado el plano topográfico se tiene toda la información requerida para la elaboración de proyecto. - Se recomienda tener mucho cuidado en la elaboración del plano topográfico ya que de esto dependen los niveles y cotas finales para la elaboración del proyecto. - Al momento de la ejecución del proyecto se recomienda utilizar equipos de mayor exactitud para poder realizar la obra de acuerdo al expediente técnico. - Los puntos de referencia se encuentran ubicados en puntos inamovibles las cuales nos han facilitado realizar el levantamiento topográfico. - En el momento de la ejecución se recomienda ubicar los puntos de referencia y BMs en lugares que no se puedan mover.

