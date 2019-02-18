Download here Classroom Habitudes: Teaching Learning Habits and Attitudes in 21st Century Learning

In this revised edition of Classroom Habitudes, author Angela Maiers offers teachers additional strategies and ideas to help their students become 21st century learners. According to Maiers, today s students must have imagination, curiosity, self-awareness, courage, adaptability, perseverance, and passion to foster the thinking, problem solving, innovation, and creativity skills needed to optimize learning and academic success. These traits collectively make up what Maiers terms habitudes. Classroom Habitudes (Revised edition): Teaching Habits and Attitudes for 21st Century Learning has nine chapters. Chapter 1 describes the instructional framework for teaching the habitudes. Chapters 2 8 provide lesson templates and strategies for teaching the individual habitudes along with lists of resources for students and teachers. Maiers uses the final chapter to offer her closing thoughts about the concepts. Reproducibles include tools for defining and assessing the habitudes and templates for the habitudes notebook. Students lives can sometimes be affected by circumstances that today s educators aren t familiar with or able to predict. However, Classroom Habitudes contends that teaching habits and attitudes about learning and life allows teachers to communicate that they believe in the students and their ability to do great things.

