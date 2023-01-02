Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Lula walked up the ramp

Jan. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Livro Pré-escola 1981
Livro Pré-escola 1981
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Che Guevara
Ricardo Weg
Política catarinense
Ricardo Weg
Horóscopo inspirador e motivacional...
Ricardo Weg
Entrevista com o bailarino Ricardo Modesto ex Teatro Guaíra
Ricardo Weg
Rascunhos da minha juventude
Ricardo Weg
Centro Acadêmico de Letras Helena Kolody PUC-PR
Ricardo Weg
Décio Pignatari entrevista
Ricardo Weg
Miro da Viola Guaratuba
Ricardo Weg
1 of 4 Ad

Lula walked up the ramp

Jan. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

News & Politics

Receiving the sash from a mix of an indigenous, black woman, child, worker, and handicapped, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (77) contemplated the Brazilian population.

The country’s politics is divided; on one side, a protesting minority, which existed dormant and gained light with former president Jair Bolsonaro, and on the other side, those who want the return of what they consider the best economic period in the recent history of the Country.

The act of walking up the ramp was symbolic because there were countless threats of attacks coming from protesting lines based on their fear of election fraud, which hoped this moment would not happen before a thorough third-party analysis of the votes was performed.

He went up the ramp and was officially seated in the presidential chair.

This internal war, these “two Brazils,” must give way to peace.

“There are not two Brazils. We are one Country, one people, one great nation. We are all Brazilians and share the same virtue: never give up.”

Even if they pluck all our flowers, one by one, petal by petal, we know that it is always time to replant and that spring will come. And spring has arrived.

Another point that will again be part of Brazil should be international relations.

“To break with international isolation and return to relations with all the countries of the world,” said Lula da Silva.

In his speech to the National Congress, Lula da Silva stressed democracy “If we are here today, it is thanks to the political conscience of Brazilian society and to the democratic front that we have formed throughout this historic electoral campaign.

It is a fact that many fights, even among family members and friends, took place during the election.

Lula da Silva encouraged peace: “Nobody is interested in a country on a permanent war footing or a family living in disharmony. It’s time to reconnect with friends and family, broken by hate speech and the dissemination of many lies.”

He also highlighted the numerous fake news, which made people believe there would be a military coup.

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY WILL HAVE INCENTIVES

Regarding the development model, the president defined a north.

This line says, “It will be up to the state to articulate the digital transition and bring Brazilian industry into the 21st century with an industrial policy that supports innovation, stimulates public-private cooperation, strengthens science and technology, and ensures access to financing at adequate costs.

He highlighted investments in the knowledge industry in dialogue with the productive sector, research centers, universities, public and state banks, and development agencies.

Receiving the sash from a mix of an indigenous, black woman, child, worker, and handicapped, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (77) contemplated the Brazilian population.

The country’s politics is divided; on one side, a protesting minority, which existed dormant and gained light with former president Jair Bolsonaro, and on the other side, those who want the return of what they consider the best economic period in the recent history of the Country.

The act of walking up the ramp was symbolic because there were countless threats of attacks coming from protesting lines based on their fear of election fraud, which hoped this moment would not happen before a thorough third-party analysis of the votes was performed.

He went up the ramp and was officially seated in the presidential chair.

This internal war, these “two Brazils,” must give way to peace.

“There are not two Brazils. We are one Country, one people, one great nation. We are all Brazilians and share the same virtue: never give up.”

Even if they pluck all our flowers, one by one, petal by petal, we know that it is always time to replant and that spring will come. And spring has arrived.

Another point that will again be part of Brazil should be international relations.

“To break with international isolation and return to relations with all the countries of the world,” said Lula da Silva.

In his speech to the National Congress, Lula da Silva stressed democracy “If we are here today, it is thanks to the political conscience of Brazilian society and to the democratic front that we have formed throughout this historic electoral campaign.

It is a fact that many fights, even among family members and friends, took place during the election.

Lula da Silva encouraged peace: “Nobody is interested in a country on a permanent war footing or a family living in disharmony. It’s time to reconnect with friends and family, broken by hate speech and the dissemination of many lies.”

He also highlighted the numerous fake news, which made people believe there would be a military coup.

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY WILL HAVE INCENTIVES

Regarding the development model, the president defined a north.

This line says, “It will be up to the state to articulate the digital transition and bring Brazilian industry into the 21st century with an industrial policy that supports innovation, stimulates public-private cooperation, strengthens science and technology, and ensures access to financing at adequate costs.

He highlighted investments in the knowledge industry in dialogue with the productive sector, research centers, universities, public and state banks, and development agencies.

News & Politics
Advertisement

Recommended

Livro Pré-escola 1981
Ricardo Weg
5 views
86 slides
Pré-Escola boletim Ricardo Wegrzynovski
Ricardo Weg
5 views
2 slides
Discurso Baltazar Buschelle
Ricardo Weg
4 views
19 slides
Ossadas do Araguaia_Isto É_14.02.2007_Hugo Marques
Ricardo Weg
7 views
2 slides
Taíza Thomsen
Ricardo Weg
4 views
7 slides
Bilhetinho de minha mãe Vera Lúcia Carvalho
Ricardo Weg
4 views
1 slide
Movimento de Mulheres agricultoras de Santa Catarina
Ricardo Weg
6 views
1 slide
Literatura paranaense
Ricardo Weg
3 views
1 slide
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Ricardo Weg (20)

Che Guevara
Ricardo Weg
2 views
Política catarinense
Ricardo Weg
6 views
Horóscopo inspirador e motivacional...
Ricardo Weg
4 views
Entrevista com o bailarino Ricardo Modesto ex Teatro Guaíra
Ricardo Weg
2 views
Rascunhos da minha juventude
Ricardo Weg
5 views
Centro Acadêmico de Letras Helena Kolody PUC-PR
Ricardo Weg
3 views
Décio Pignatari entrevista
Ricardo Weg
4 views
Miro da Viola Guaratuba
Ricardo Weg
7 views
Algumas psicografias
Ricardo Weg
4 views
Benjamin Franco oração psicografada
Ricardo Weg
4 views
Receitas de Doces Naturais sem lactose
Ricardo Weg
4 views
Baleia Franca
Ricardo Weg
3 views
Casa do Brasil e Centro Brasileiro 2018
Ricardo Weg
4 views
Os milhões da Galinha Pintadinha
Ricardo Weg
6 views
Rádio: complexidade ontem e hoje
Ricardo Weg
4 views
International fish
Ricardo Weg
4 views
Paraná na frente em inovação no Agro
Ricardo Weg
6 views
SOS Pantanal
Ricardo Weg
18 views
Jornal Joinville - Junho 2002.pdf
Ricardo Weg
50 views
Florianópolis highway
Ricardo Weg
67 views
Che Guevara
Ricardo Weg
2 views
1 slide
Política catarinense
Ricardo Weg
6 views
1 slide
Horóscopo inspirador e motivacional...
Ricardo Weg
4 views
15 slides
Entrevista com o bailarino Ricardo Modesto ex Teatro Guaíra
Ricardo Weg
2 views
4 slides
Rascunhos da minha juventude
Ricardo Weg
5 views
29 slides
Centro Acadêmico de Letras Helena Kolody PUC-PR
Ricardo Weg
3 views
44 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

What is W20
ShreyaKhurana18
0 views
31122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
GLOBE and MAIL GLOBAL STORY EXCLUSIVE Law of Creation of Energy Demonstration...
Thane Heins
31 views
LOCATION REPORT 17-2007.pdf
secure8
5 views
Thirty To Net Zero Volume 2 Issue 17(2022)
PublicRelations65
5 views
28122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
Kepgub DKI tentang Beasiswa Anak Nakes
shirizkiku
0 views
Faceless Assessment And Its Advantage & Disadvantage.pptx
taxguruedu
6 views
Audit Documentation and its Importance.pptx
taxguruedu
3 views
27122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
POLITICAL CULTURE
SheinaENDIAFE
4 views
kashmir issue.pptx
MeliodasSama29
2 views
Are Politically Motivated Investment Decisions Wise?
InvestingTips
4 views
DOA - BALANCETE 01-01-2022-A-23-12-2022.pdf
Leonardo Concon
159 views
Zionism is Cancer and Earth is Doomed #flushyourmeds
invalid0
0 views
29122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
Vaccine Diplomacy in South Asia
MD RIAJUL ISLAM
9 views
01012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
Notification of Public Meetings on Hermit-add'l meetings.pdf
SGB Media Group
5 views
HOW TO STRENGTHEN DEMOCRACY THREATENED BY NEO-FASCISM IN BRAZIL.pdf
Faga1939
6 views
What is W20
ShreyaKhurana18
0 views
2 slides
31122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
14 slides
GLOBE and MAIL GLOBAL STORY EXCLUSIVE Law of Creation of Energy Demonstration...
Thane Heins
31 views
31 slides
LOCATION REPORT 17-2007.pdf
secure8
5 views
2 slides
Thirty To Net Zero Volume 2 Issue 17(2022)
PublicRelations65
5 views
38 slides
28122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
13 slides
Advertisement

×