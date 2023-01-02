Lula walked up the ramp

Receiving the sash from a mix of an indigenous, black woman, child, worker, and handicapped, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (77) contemplated the Brazilian population.



The country’s politics is divided; on one side, a protesting minority, which existed dormant and gained light with former president Jair Bolsonaro, and on the other side, those who want the return of what they consider the best economic period in the recent history of the Country.



The act of walking up the ramp was symbolic because there were countless threats of attacks coming from protesting lines based on their fear of election fraud, which hoped this moment would not happen before a thorough third-party analysis of the votes was performed.



He went up the ramp and was officially seated in the presidential chair.



This internal war, these “two Brazils,” must give way to peace.



“There are not two Brazils. We are one Country, one people, one great nation. We are all Brazilians and share the same virtue: never give up.”



Even if they pluck all our flowers, one by one, petal by petal, we know that it is always time to replant and that spring will come. And spring has arrived.



Another point that will again be part of Brazil should be international relations.



“To break with international isolation and return to relations with all the countries of the world,” said Lula da Silva.



In his speech to the National Congress, Lula da Silva stressed democracy “If we are here today, it is thanks to the political conscience of Brazilian society and to the democratic front that we have formed throughout this historic electoral campaign.



It is a fact that many fights, even among family members and friends, took place during the election.



Lula da Silva encouraged peace: “Nobody is interested in a country on a permanent war footing or a family living in disharmony. It’s time to reconnect with friends and family, broken by hate speech and the dissemination of many lies.”



He also highlighted the numerous fake news, which made people believe there would be a military coup.



SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY WILL HAVE INCENTIVES



Regarding the development model, the president defined a north.



This line says, “It will be up to the state to articulate the digital transition and bring Brazilian industry into the 21st century with an industrial policy that supports innovation, stimulates public-private cooperation, strengthens science and technology, and ensures access to financing at adequate costs.



He highlighted investments in the knowledge industry in dialogue with the productive sector, research centers, universities, public and state banks, and development agencies.



