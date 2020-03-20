Exercite-se em equipamentos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prof. de Educação Física Ricardo Sartorato
Este programa de exercícios visa apenas servir para que pessoas sem equipamentos façam um programa de baixo risco, visando...
O programa a seguir procura contemplar os principais grupamentos e necessidades para a saúde articular e muscular, mas com...
Rev Bras Med Esporte vol.22 no.4 São Paulo July/Aug. 2016
Edredom Três toalhas Coloque o edredom dobrado no solo para funcionar como um colchonete. Use uma toalha em cima para cobr...
1. Abraçar as pernas, manter uma vez de 30 s
2. Use a tolha e alongue o posterior de coxa, manter uma vez de 30 s cada lado Alongue até sentir uma pequena sensação de ...
3. Na mesma posição anterior, puxe em diagonal, alongando a região posterior/lateral da coxa, manter uma vez de 30 s cada ...
4. Alongue os glúteos, manter uma vez de 30 s cada lado Caso seu joelho sinta desconforto, puxe com uma mão o joelho em di...
5. Alongue os adutores, manter uma vez de 30 s Essa posição também pode ser feita deitada, caso tenha flexibilidade suficiente.
6. Alongue os quadríceps, manter uma vez de 30 s cada lado
1. Meca, manter uma vez de 30 s
2. Sustentação frontal ESTÁTICA, manter uma vez de 30 s Se ficar difícil, faça com o apoio dos joelhos. Se ficar fácil estenda o tempo por até um minuto.
3. Sustentação lateral ESTÁTICA, manter uma vez de 30 s cada lado Se ficar difícil, coloque uma toalha dobrada entre a per...
4. Perdigueiro, novamente uma posição ESTÁTICA, manter uma vez de 30 s cada lado Se ficar difícil, mantenha as duas mãos c...
1. DEITADO, ESTATICAMENTE, forçar contra a cabeça com sua mão, resistindo ao movimento, uma vez de 30 s cada lado Se ficar fácil estenda o tempo por até um minuto.
1. Sequência: flexão de quadril 1x15, seguido pela flexão de quadril em "chute" 1x15 cada lado Se ficar difícil, descanse cerca de 1 minuto entre os exercícios.
2. Sequência: abdução de quadril simples 1x15, seguido pela abdução em "chute" 1x15 cada lado Se ficar difícil, descanse cerca de 1 minuto entre os exercícios.
1. Sequência: Eleve o quadril, ESTATICAMENTE, mantendo por um minuto, seguido pelo elevação e abaixamento do quadril nesta...
1. Mantenha a posição abaixo uma vez de 30 s, ESTATICAMENTE Se ficar fácil, estenda os joelhos até que encontre a resistência que consegue suportar.
2. Realize 1x15 repetições flexões do tronco Os calcanhares devem ficar apoiados na cadeira.
3. Realize 1x15 repetições da flexão do tronco para cada lado, tocando alternadamente em um calcanhar por vez Os pés devem ficar apoiados no solo.
1. Realize 1x15 repetições de flexão de braços Caso fique difícil, faça menos repetições. Tente primeiro com o apoio dos j...
1. Realize 1x15 repetições de agachamento Atenção: os joelhos não devem ultrapassar a ponta dos pés e os joelhos não devem...
2. Realize 1x15 repetições com cada membro inferior de agachamento UNILATERAL subindo na cadeira Atenção: a cadeira deve s...
3. Realize 1x15 repetições de flexão plantar Atenção: O movimento deve ser lento (2 s subindo e descendo) e para não deseq...
1. Realize 1x20 repetições de polichinelo Atenção: o movimento de membros superiores deve ser completo. Caso fique difícil, realize menos repetições.
2. Corrida sem sair do lugar, uma vez de 30 s Caso fique difícil, faça um movimento menos amplo. Em caso de facilidade, aumente o tempo até um minuto.
1. De pés juntos, abaixo de um portal, manter a posição ESTÁTICA, uma vez por 30 s Em caso de facilidade, feche os olhos e estenda o tempo até um minuto.
2. Com apenas um pé apoiado no solo, abaixo do portal, manter a posição ESTÁTICA, uma vez por 30 s Em caso de facilidade, feche os olhos e estenda o tempo até um minuto.
  1. 1. Prof. de Educação Física Ricardo Sartorato
  2. 2. Este programa de exercícios visa apenas servir para que pessoas sem equipamentos façam um programa de baixo risco, visando a saúde em primeiro lugar; Em caso de dor ou de problemas articulares importantes (como cirurgia de próteses, osteoartrite, capsulite adesiva etc.), não use essas recomendações em antes consultar um profissional de educação física devidamente habilitado. Se você tem alguma dúvida se pode ou não realizar esse programa, faça o questionário da página seguinte; Este programa é apenas uma forma auxiliar temporária e genérica de treinamento, não substituindo o que uma orientação individualizada pode contribuir; Caso você não tenha experiência com algum desses movimentos, não tente sem supervisão. Faça nas primeiras vezes com calma, respeitando sua percepção de esforço; Para contemplar sua saúde de forma integral é importante a realização de exercícios aeróbios (caminhada, ciclismo, subir e descer escadas, corrida etc.); A progressão de cargas com esse programa é limitada, portanto, pode ocorrer rapidamente a estagnação dos resultados, mas o que não invalida sua execução como meio de manutenção da saúde por tempo limtado. Prof. de Educação Física Ricardo Sartorato
  3. 3. O programa a seguir procura contemplar os principais grupamentos e necessidades para a saúde articular e muscular, mas com limitações. Portanto, não é substituto de um programa realizado em academia, onde há diversos equipamentos para trabalhar força e com orientação individualizada. O trabalho aeróbio não engloba essas valências descritas, sendo igualmente importante, mas de difícil execução dentro de casa sem equipamentos. Recomenda-se o para esse fim o uso das escadas como alternativa de exercício aeróbio. Prof.deEducaçãoFísicaRicardoSartorato
  4. 4. Rev Bras Med Esporte vol.22 no.4 São Paulo July/Aug. 2016
  5. 5. Edredom Três toalhas Coloque o edredom dobrado no solo para funcionar como um colchonete. Use uma toalha em cima para cobri-lo e protege-lo do suor. Com outra toalha faça um rolo para a cabeça. A terceira toalha substituirá a fita de alongamentos, por exemplo. Cadeira firme, sem braços Prof. de Educação Física Ricardo Sartorato
  1. Abraçar as pernas, manter uma vez de 30 s
  2. Use a tolha e alongue o posterior de coxa, manter uma vez de 30 s cada lado Alongue até sentir uma pequena sensação de desconforto, sem forçar ou movimentar. Isso serve para todos os demais exercícios de flexibilidade.
  3. Na mesma posição anterior, puxe em diagonal, alongando a região posterior/lateral da coxa, manter uma vez de 30 s cada lado Não precisa desse elástico verde e é melhor com o joelho flexionado, como na figura anterior
  4. Alongue os glúteos, manter uma vez de 30 s cada lado Caso seu joelho sinta desconforto, puxe com uma mão o joelho em direção ao peito e com a outra mão o pé em direção ao quadril oposto.
  5. Alongue os adutores, manter uma vez de 30 s Essa posição também pode ser feita deitada, caso tenha flexibilidade suficiente.
  6. Alongue os quadríceps, manter uma vez de 30 s cada lado
  1. Meca, manter uma vez de 30 s
  2. Sustentação frontal ESTÁTICA, manter uma vez de 30 s Se ficar difícil, faça com o apoio dos joelhos. Se ficar fácil estenda o tempo por até um minuto.
  3. Sustentação lateral ESTÁTICA, manter uma vez de 30 s cada lado Se ficar difícil, coloque uma toalha dobrada entre a perna debaixo (no nível da parte mais musculosa da panturrilha) e o chão. Se ficar fácil estenda o tempo por até um minuto.
  4. Perdigueiro, novamente uma posição ESTÁTICA, manter uma vez de 30 s cada lado Se ficar difícil, mantenha as duas mãos como apoio no solo. Se ficar fácil estenda o tempo por até um minuto.
  1. DEITADO, ESTATICAMENTE, forçar contra a cabeça com sua mão, resistindo ao movimento, uma vez de 30 s cada lado Se ficar fácil estenda o tempo por até um minuto.
  1. Sequência: flexão de quadril 1x15, seguido pela flexão de quadril em "chute" 1x15 cada lado Se ficar difícil, descanse cerca de 1 minuto entre os exercícios.
  2. Sequência: abdução de quadril simples 1x15, seguido pela abdução em "chute" 1x15 cada lado Se ficar difícil, descanse cerca de 1 minuto entre os exercícios.
  1. Sequência: Eleve o quadril, ESTATICAMENTE, mantendo por um minuto, seguido pelo elevação e abaixamento do quadril nesta posição Se ficar fácil, coloque os calcanhares em cima da cadeira, mantendo os joelhos estendidos.
  1. Mantenha a posição abaixo uma vez de 30 s, ESTATICAMENTE Se ficar fácil, estenda os joelhos até que encontre a resistência que consegue suportar.
  2. Realize 1x15 repetições flexões do tronco Os calcanhares devem ficar apoiados na cadeira.
  3. Realize 1x15 repetições da flexão do tronco para cada lado, tocando alternadamente em um calcanhar por vez Os pés devem ficar apoiados no solo.
  1. Realize 1x15 repetições de flexão de braços Caso fique difícil, faça menos repetições. Tente primeiro com o apoio dos joelhos, caso fique difícil mesmo assim, não realize este movimento.
  1. Realize 1x15 repetições de agachamento Atenção: os joelhos não devem ultrapassar a ponta dos pés e os joelhos não devem se encostar. Caso fique difícil, sente e levante da cadeira com os braços cruzados no tronco, mantendo os cuidados anteriores.
  2. Realize 1x15 repetições com cada membro inferior de agachamento UNILATERAL subindo na cadeira Atenção: a cadeira deve ser bem estável e apoiada contra uma parede. Faça menos repetições caso fique difícil.
  3. Realize 1x15 repetições de flexão plantar Atenção: O movimento deve ser lento (2 s subindo e descendo) e para não desequilibrar, apoie na cadeira, mas sem ajudar com os membros superiores. Caso fique fácil realizar até 25 repetições com a maior amplitude possível.
  1. Realize 1x20 repetições de polichinelo Atenção: o movimento de membros superiores deve ser completo. Caso fique difícil, realize menos repetições.
  2. Corrida sem sair do lugar, uma vez de 30 s Caso fique difícil, faça um movimento menos amplo. Em caso de facilidade, aumente o tempo até um minuto.
  1. De pés juntos, abaixo de um portal, manter a posição ESTÁTICA, uma vez por 30 s Em caso de facilidade, feche os olhos e estenda o tempo até um minuto.
  2. Com apenas um pé apoiado no solo, abaixo do portal, manter a posição ESTÁTICA, uma vez por 30 s Em caso de facilidade, feche os olhos e estenda o tempo até um minuto.

