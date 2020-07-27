Guia 4 plataforma teams

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA DISTRITAL Resolución 2816 del 13 de Septiembre de 2002 Resolución 3021 Octubre...
  1. 1. COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA DISTRITAL Resolución 2816 del 13 de Septiembre de 2002 Resolución 3021 Octubre 10 de 2003 Reconocimiento Oficial Educación Media Grado 10° Resolución 3180 de 11 Agosto de 2004-Reconocimiento Oficial Ed. Media Grado 11º. GUÍA GRADO NOVENO JM_ 2_PERIODO Sesión 4 Fecha de desarrollo: Julio 27 – 31 del 2020 Propósito. Identificar la plataforma Teams como herramienta Tic para el proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje. PLATAFORMA TEAMS Realiza la siguiente lectura: Es la principal herramienta de colaboración de Office365. Es una solución que responde a distintas necesidades de los docentes y proporciona herramientas que optimizan la enseñanza y la comunicación con los estudiantes. Permite la colaboración entre personas de un mismo equipo o el desarrollo de un proyecto concreto, compartiendo recursos y cuya función principal es la comunicación constante entre los miembros del equipo. Microsoft Teams es un chat empresarial en el que se puede trabajar entre personas de un mismo equipo, compartiendo entre ellos sus recursos. Algunas de las características que incluye son: La videollamada Para iniciar la videoconferencia, debemos dirigirnos al panel principal de nuestro equipo, y seleccionar la opción “reunirse ahora” (que está representado como una cámara de video), y que se ubica debajo de la caja de texto. Conexión de usuarios Esta plataforma permite a las instituciones estar siempre conectados con todos sus estudiantes mediante salas de chat, tanto grupales como individuales. Microsoft Teams ofrece a las instituciones hacer llamadas de voz y videollamadas en alta definición de hasta 80 personas. Unirse a una reunión de Teams desde la aplicación 1. En la invitación a la reunión de Teams, seleccione Unirse. 2. Aquí tiene dos opciones: Unirse a la reunión de Microsoft Teams: Escriba la reunión de la invitación a la reunión de Teams. ... 3. Elija la configuración de audio y de vídeo que prefiera. 4. Seleccione Unirse ahora. Publicaciones Teams permite observar todas las actividades del grupo, como tareas, conversaciones, reuniones entre otras. Compartir archivos. La plataforma Teams permite subir archivos de Word. Power Point, Excel, pdf, e imágenes para compartir con los estudiantes e incluso para trabajar en línea con algunos de ellos. Hacer tareas. Teams permite subir tareas asignadas por los docentes al blog de notas creado o como archivos adjuntos, sin que los demás estudiantes se enteren de lo que cada uno sube; además recibir las observaciones de los trabajos entregados con sus respectivas notas. ¿Qué es? Microsoft Teams
  2. 2. COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA DISTRITAL Resolución 2816 del 13 de Septiembre de 2002 Resolución 3021 Octubre 10 de 2003 Reconocimiento Oficial Educación Media Grado 10° Resolución 3180 de 11 Agosto de 2004-Reconocimiento Oficial Ed. Media Grado 11º. GUÍA GRADO NOVENO JM_ 2_PERIODO También permite visualizar la fecha límite de entrega. ¿Para qué sirve? 1. Para integrar conversaciones, reuniones, documentos y aplicaciones de forma sinérgica. 2. Para crear equipos de trabajo y aulas colaborativas con sus estudiantes. 3. Para compartir archivos y ofrecer clases online. 4. Para comunicarse directamente con cualquier miembro de la institución de una manera sencilla y rápida. ¿Qué necesito para utilizar TEAMS? 1. Acceso a equipo de cómputo. 2. Conexión a internet superior a 5 Megas. 3. Contar con correo electrónico institucional office 365 (docentes y estudiantes) 4. Leer los manuales de usuario y así identificar los alcances y potencialidad de la plataforma. La Secretaría de Educación ¿Cómo ingreso a mi Office 365? Paso 1: ingresar al link https://www.office.com/ e ingresar los datos de cuenta office 365. Paso 2: en la parte superior izquierda del correo electrónico seleccionar los puntos (…) y escoger en aplicaciones “TEAMS”. Como se muestra en la siguiente imagen: Tomado de la página: https://www.redacademica.edu.co/catalogo/cartilla-teams Los estudiantes que cuentan con el correo institucional, es decir, con los que tienen @educaciónbogota.edu.co podrán interactuar con los archivos compartidos en la plataforma y hacer uso del chat. Para los estudiantes que tienen otras cuentas de correo les permite entrar como invitados pero tendrán varias restricciones. Los estudiantes que cuentan con celular y datos pueden descargar la App de Teams por Play Store y participar de las clases virtuales. Para tener en cuenta!
  3. 3. COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA DISTRITAL Resolución 2816 del 13 de Septiembre de 2002 Resolución 3021 Octubre 10 de 2003 Reconocimiento Oficial Educación Media Grado 10° Resolución 3180 de 11 Agosto de 2004-Reconocimiento Oficial Ed. Media Grado 11º. GUÍA GRADO NOVENO JM_ 2_PERIODO ACTIVIDAD. 1. Si cuenta con algún recurso tecnológico en el que pueda ingresar a Internet, verificar si tiene activada la cuenta institucional asignada por el director de grupo, sino activarla con la misma contraseña que le proporcionó el docente. 2. Dibuja el entorno Teams en el cuaderno 3. Realiza un crucigrama de 5 afirmaciones horizontales y 5 verticales, con la información presentada sobre la plataforma Teams. Puede usar palabras importantes que encuentre en la lectura.

