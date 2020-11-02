Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA DISTRITAL Resolución 2816 del 13 de Septiembre de 2002 Resolución 3021 Octubre...
COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA DISTRITAL Resolución 2816 del 13 de Septiembre de 2002 Resolución 3021 Octubre...
COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA DISTRITAL Resolución 2816 del 13 de Septiembre de 2002 Resolución 3021 Octubre...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guia 4 matematicas_repaso_3_p

20 views

Published on

Guía de reapaso unidades de área

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guia 4 matematicas_repaso_3_p

  1. 1. COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA DISTRITAL Resolución 2816 del 13 de Septiembre de 2002 Resolución 3021 Octubre 10 de 2003 Reconocimiento Oficial Educación Media Grado 10° Resolución 3180 de 11 Agosto de 2004-Reconocimiento Oficial Ed. Media Grado 11º. GUÍA 4_MATEMÁTICAS_GRADO SEXTO JM 3p_2020 GUÍA DE REPASO – CONVERSIÓN DE UNIDADES DE ÁREA Sesión 4 Fecha de desarrollo: Noviembre 03 al 06 de 2020 Propósito: Reconocer la importancia de las conversiones de las unidades de área. RECUERDA LAS ÁREAS DE ALGUNOS POLÍGONOS: POLIGONO AREA FORMULA CUADRADO Lado por Lado L X L RECTÁNGULO Largo por Ancho L X A TRIÁNGULO Base por altura sobre 2 b X h /2 Ejemplos para hallar el área: 1. Hallar el área del siguiente cuadrado: Tenga en cuenta que los cuatro lados del cuadrado son iguales, por lo tanto su medida también. Aplicando la fórmula L X L, tenemos: Área = L X L reemplazamos de acuerdo a la medida de su lado. Area = 4 dm X 4 dm = 16 dm2 2. Hallar el área del siguiente rectángulo: Tenemos en cuenta que el largo es de 14 cm y el ancho de 7 cm. Aplicamos la fórmula = largo por ancho. Área = L x A Reemplazamos de acuerdo con sus medidas. Area = 14 cm X 7cm = 98 cm2 3. Hallar el área del siguiente triángulo: Tenemos en cuenta que la base es de 9m y su altura 14 m, por lo tanto aplicamos la fórmula base por altura sobre 2. Área = b X h/2 Reemplazamos de acuerdo con sus medidas. Área = 9 m X 14 m / 2 Área = 126 m2 /2 = 63 m2
  2. 2. COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA DISTRITAL Resolución 2816 del 13 de Septiembre de 2002 Resolución 3021 Octubre 10 de 2003 Reconocimiento Oficial Educación Media Grado 10° Resolución 3180 de 11 Agosto de 2004-Reconocimiento Oficial Ed. Media Grado 11º. GUÍA 4_MATEMÁTICAS_GRADO SEXTO JM 3p_2020 Conversión de unidades • La unidad principal es el metro (m2) • Las unidades más pequeñas que el metro cuadrado se llaman SUBMÚLTIPLOS y son: decímetro cuadrado (dm2), centímetro cuadrado (cm2) y milímetro cuadrado (mm2): 1 m2 = 100 dm2 | 1 m2 = 10000 cm2 | 1 m2 = 1000000 mm2 • Las unidades más grandes que el metro cuadrado se llaman MÚLTIPLOS y son: decámetro cuadrado (dam2), hectómetro cuadrado (hm2) y kilómetro cuadrado (km2): 1 dam2 = 100 m2 | 1 hm2 = 10000 m2 | 1 km2 = 1000000 m2 De aquí podemos deducir lo siguiente: • Referente a los submúltiplos: 1 m2 = 100 dm2 | 1 dm2 = 100 cm2 | 1 cm2 = 100 mm2 • Referente a los múltiplos: 1 Dam2 = 100 m2 | 1 Hm2 = 100 Dam2 | 1 Km2 = 100 Hm2 Ésto queda representado en la siguiente la imagen: Si queremos convertir desde una unidad que está "separada" de otra, debemos "acumular las operaciones" según "subimos" o "bajamos" de la escalera. Ejemplos: • Para pasar de metros cuadrados a centímetro cuadrados bajamos 2 peldaños, por tanto, debemos multiplicar X100 y X100, es decir, multiplicaremos X10000 (1m2=10000cm2, 8m2=80000cm2) Recuerda que:
  3. 3. COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA DISTRITAL Resolución 2816 del 13 de Septiembre de 2002 Resolución 3021 Octubre 10 de 2003 Reconocimiento Oficial Educación Media Grado 10° Resolución 3180 de 11 Agosto de 2004-Reconocimiento Oficial Ed. Media Grado 11º. GUÍA 4_MATEMÁTICAS_GRADO SEXTO JM 3p_2020 • Para pasar de Hm2 (Hectómetros cuadrados) a dm2 (decímetro cuadrados) bajamos 3 peldaños o escalones. Por tanto, debemos multiplicar X100, X100 Y X100, es decir, multiplicamos X1000000 (1Hm2=1000000dm2, 27Hm2 = 27000000dm2) TOMADO DE LA PÁGINA: http://www.innoveduca.com/files/propis/mates_unidadmedida/24_conversin_de_unidades.html Para multiplicar abreviadamente un número natural por 100, 10000 o 1000000, … , agregamos uno, dos o tres ceros, respectivamente, a la derecha del número; si es división corremos la coma a la izquierda dependiendo la cantidad de ceros. Es momento de hacer la AUTOEVALUACIÓN, que hace referencia a la reflexión personal del trabajo realizado en el tercer periodo. Lee con atención las instrucciones que se encuentran en el formulario, el cual está enlazado en el blog: https://uvasantalibrada.blogspot.com/ PARA TENER EN CUENTA Revisa los ejercicios planteados en la guía No 3, sobre áreas y conversión de unidades, compara sus respuestas y reflexiona si está haciendo correctamente el proceso o sino repasa varias veces esta guía. Practica con otros ejercicios. Envía las correcciones al correo del docente o súbelas a la plataforma Teams.

×