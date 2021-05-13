Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LOS SERES VIVOS Maria Camila Moreno Polentino 2ª Ciencias Naturales
LOS SERES VIVOS Son aquellos organismo con vida. Presentan un ciclo de vida –NACEN- CRECEN- SE REPRODUCEN Y MUEREN. Se ...
Se dividen en tres reinos Reino Animal. Reino Hongos. Reino vegetal
FORMA DE ALIMENTARSE Existen dos formas como los seres vivos adquieren su alimento que son AUTÓTROFOS HETERÓTROFOS
SERES AUTÓTROFOS Tienen la capacidad de producir sus propios alimentos a partir de sustancias inorgánicas, los organismo...
SERES HETERÓTROFOS No produces su alimentos, dependen de otros. Ejemplo. Animales, Hogos
Los seres vivos
Los seres vivos
Los seres vivos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
75 views
May. 13, 2021

Los seres vivos

seres vivos

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Los seres vivos

  1. 1. LOS SERES VIVOS Maria Camila Moreno Polentino 2ª Ciencias Naturales
  2. 2. LOS SERES VIVOS Son aquellos organismo con vida. Presentan un ciclo de vida –NACEN- CRECEN- SE REPRODUCEN Y MUEREN. Se adaptan fácilmente al medio ambiente
  3. 3. Se dividen en tres reinos Reino Animal. Reino Hongos. Reino vegetal
  4. 4. FORMA DE ALIMENTARSE Existen dos formas como los seres vivos adquieren su alimento que son AUTÓTROFOS HETERÓTROFOS
  5. 5. SERES AUTÓTROFOS Tienen la capacidad de producir sus propios alimentos a partir de sustancias inorgánicas, los organismos autótrofos son primarios, es decir, fueron los primeros seres vivos en habitar en la Tierra. Ejemplo: plantas, algas y bacterias
  6. 6. SERES HETERÓTROFOS No produces su alimentos, dependen de otros. Ejemplo. Animales, Hogos

×