Figuras tridimensionales EL CUBO. MARIA CAMILA MORENO POLENTINO 2ª MATEMATICAS
EL CUBO
PARTES DEL CUBO
CARAS 6. CARAS
VERTICES 8. VERTICES
ARISTAS 12. ARISTAS
