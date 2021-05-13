Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACTION WORDS PRESENTADO POR: MARIA CAMILA MORENO POLENTINO GRADO 2A
¿QUE ESTA HACIENDO MI FAMILIA? ¿WHAT IS MY FAMILY DOING?
ÉL ESTA COMIENDO He is eating
ELLA ESTA COCINANDO She is cooking
NOSOTRAS ESTAMOS JUGANDO We are playing
ELLA ESTA BAILANDO She is dancing
ÉL ESTA TRABAJANDO He is working
Action words
May. 13, 2021

Action words

