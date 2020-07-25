Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
“Entendendo-se a paciência, à maneira de ciência da Paz, não procures a Paz, à distância, de vez que ela reside em ti mesm...
2
Livro Rumo Certo, espírito Emmanuel, psicografia de Francisco C. Xavier 3 Evangelho no Lar - Rumo Certo Seara Espírita a C...
Entendendo-se a paciência, à maneira de ciência da Paz, não procures a Paz, à distância, de vez que ela reside em ti mesmo...
Ante os enfermos, cala os assuntos suscetíveis de criar agitação e oferece-lhes a tranqüilidade, relacionando temas capaze...
Renteando com alguma criatura menos feliz, por maiores sejam os motivos que a tornem pouco simpática, rememora os vínculos...
Conversando, acalma os que te ouvem. Escrevendo, articula imagens de otimismo e confiança, serenidade e alegria. Lembrando...
Seja a quem seja, auxilia como e quanto puderes, afim de que todos os que se comunicam contigo permaneçam em Paz e Alegria...
9
• Senhor, fazei-me instrumento de vossa paz. • Onde houver ódio, que eu leve o amor; • Onde houver ofensa, que eu leve o p...
• Ó Mestre, Fazei que eu procure mais • Consolar, que ser consolado; • Compreender, que ser compreendido; • Amar, que ser ...
12
 Livro Rumo Certo, Emmanuel, Francisco C. Xavier  Evangelho Segundo o Espiritismo, Allan Kardec  Livro Mãos Marcadas, M...
 Livreto O Evangelho no Lar e no Coração, Federação Espírita Brasileira e Campanha do Evangelho no Lar do ESE da Editora ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Série Evangelho no Lar - Cap. 6 - Diante da Paz

45 views

Published on

“Entendendo-se a paciência, à maneira de ciência da Paz, não procures a Paz, à distância, de vez que ela reside em ti mesmo.” Emmanuel

Published in: Spiritual
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Série Evangelho no Lar - Cap. 6 - Diante da Paz

  1. 1. “Entendendo-se a paciência, à maneira de ciência da Paz, não procures a Paz, à distância, de vez que ela reside em ti mesmo.” Emmanuel
  2. 2. 2
  3. 3. Livro Rumo Certo, espírito Emmanuel, psicografia de Francisco C. Xavier 3 Evangelho no Lar - Rumo Certo Seara Espírita a Caminho do Mestre, Domingo as 9h da manhã https://www.facebook.com/searaespiritaacaminhodomestre/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiGuBtfdvPyz9fm_w9R5Xjg
  4. 4. Entendendo-se a paciência, à maneira de ciência da Paz, não procures a Paz, à distância, de vez que ela reside em ti mesmo. A Paz, no entanto, baseia-se na lei da troca que mantém o equilíbrio do Universo, através do binômio “dar e receber”. Semeia a Paz, a fim de que a recolhas. Quando te não seja possível providenciar a segurança do ambiente fustigado de inquietação, mentaliza a Paz por intermédio da palavra e do pensamento. 4 6 - Diante da Paz
  5. 5. Ante os enfermos, cala os assuntos suscetíveis de criar agitação e oferece-lhes a tranqüilidade, relacionando temas capazes de garanti-la. Entretanto, se o verbo não te for facultado, envia idéia de reconforto e encorajamento aos doentes, diligenciando proteger-lhes as forças mentais, ameaçadas de desgoverno. Surpreendendo a discórdia, permanece com a verdade e aclara o caminho, mas emite pensamentos de paz, no rumo dos irmãos em contenda; e, se podes falar, pronuncia a frase edificante que consiga ajudar a extinguir os focos de perturbação ou desequilíbrio. 6 - Diante da Paz 5
  6. 6. Renteando com alguma criatura menos feliz, por maiores sejam os motivos que a tornem pouco simpática, rememora os vínculos de fraternidade que nos unem fundamentalmente uns aos outros e procura ampará-la mentalmente, abençoando-lhes a presença com silenciosas mensagens de amor e renovação. Se recebes notícias acerca das aflições e provas de alguém, endereça a esse alguém pensamentos de compreensão e consolo que lhe favoreçam o reajuste. 6 - Diante da Paz 6
  7. 7. Conversando, acalma os que te ouvem. Escrevendo, articula imagens de otimismo e confiança, serenidade e alegria. Lembrando amigos ou inimigos, envia-lhes votos de êxito nas tarefas e compromissos que abracem. 6 - Diante da Paz 7
  8. 8. Seja a quem seja, auxilia como e quanto puderes, afim de que todos os que se comunicam contigo permaneçam em Paz e Alegria. Cada consciência, na Excelsa Criação de Deus, é núcleo de vida independente na Vida Imperecível. Reflete na importância de tua própria imortalidade e recorda, onde estejas, que a paz de teu ambiente começa invariavelmente de ti. 6 - Diante da Paz 8Livro Rumo Certo, Emmanuel, psicografia de Francisco C. Xavier
  9. 9. 9
  10. 10. • Senhor, fazei-me instrumento de vossa paz. • Onde houver ódio, que eu leve o amor; • Onde houver ofensa, que eu leve o perdão; • Onde houver discórdia, que eu leve a união; • Onde houver dúvida, que eu leve a fé; • Onde houver erro, que eu leve a verdade; • Onde houver desespero, que eu leve a esperança; • Onde houver tristeza, que eu leve a alegria; • Onde houver trevas, que eu leve a luz. Oração da Paz
  11. 11. • Ó Mestre, Fazei que eu procure mais • Consolar, que ser consolado; • Compreender, que ser compreendido; • Amar, que ser amado; • Pois, é dando que se recebe, • É perdoando que se é perdoado, e • É morrendo que se vive para a vida eterna. Francisco de Assis Oração da Paz
  12. 12. 12
  13. 13.  Livro Rumo Certo, Emmanuel, Francisco C. Xavier  Evangelho Segundo o Espiritismo, Allan Kardec  Livro Mãos Marcadas, Maria Dolores, Psicografia de Chico Xavier  Livro Jesus no Lar, Francisco C. Xavier, Neio Lúcio, Prefácio Emmanuel  Livro Messe de Amor, Capítulo 59, Jesus Contigo, Joanna de angelis, psicografia de Divaldo P. Franco  Livro Luz no Lar, Emmanuel, Francisco C. Xavier, espírito Irene S. Pinto  Livro Após a Tempestade, Joanna de Angelis, Psicografia Divaldo P. Franco  O Livro dos Espíritos, Allan Kardec  Livro Ideal Espírita. Espíritos Diversos / Chico Xavier e Waldo Vieira.  Livro Temas da Vida, Bezerra de Menezes, Francisco C. Xavier, Espíritos Diversos Referências Bibliográficas 1/2 Slides da apresentação: https://pt.slideshare.net/ricardoazevedo9216 13
  14. 14.  Livreto O Evangelho no Lar e no Coração, Federação Espírita Brasileira e Campanha do Evangelho no Lar do ESE da Editora Petit.  Livro Aulas da Vida, Espíritos Divervos, psicografia Chico Xavier  Livro Dentro de Mim, José Carlos de Lucca. Referências Bibliográficas 2/2 14

×