Série Evangelho no Lar - Cap. 39 - Em Regime de Fé

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
”Tudo na vida se harmoniza em recursos de confiança.” Emmanuel Evangelho no Lar 39
Livro Rumo Certo, espírito Emmanuel, psicografia de Francisco C. Xavier Evangelho no Lar - Rumo Certo Seara Espírita a Cam...
O Universo vive em regime de fé. Em semelhante sistema, a Terra gira sobre si mesma e avança, a pleno Espaço Cósmico, atra...
O animal promove a formação do próprio ninho, valendo-se de princípios da inteligência. Claramente possível classificar a ...
Paradoxalmente, apenas o homem por vezes se declara sem fé; no entanto, mesmo sem fé, ele pensa, Confiando nos implementos...
39 - Em Regime de Fé 4/4 Atualmente, porém, a Doutrina Espírita vem acordar as criaturas para a fé raciocinada, que não di...
Como está o seu “Esperançometro”? 8
A fé é a confiança da criatura em seus destinos, é o sentimento que a eleva à infinita Potestade, é a certeza de estar no ...
Ninguém adquire essa fé sem ter passado pelas tribulações da dúvida, sem ter padecido as angústias que embaraçam o caminho...
Feliz quem crê, sabe, vê e caminha firme. A fé então é profunda, inabalável, e habilita-o a superar os maiores obstáculos.
Foi neste sentido que disse que a fé transporta montanhas, pois, como tais, podem ser consideradas as dificuldades que os ...
13
Tudo posso naquele que me fortalece! Apóstolo Paulo
15
• Livro Rumo Certo, Emmanuel, Francisco C. Xavier • Livro O Evangelho Segundo o Espiritismo, Allan Kardec • O Livro dos Es...
• Livreto O Evangelho no Lar e no Coração, Federação Espírita Brasileira e Campanha do Evangelho no Lar do ESE da Editora ...
• Artigo “A Alegria Abosoluta”, Joanna de Angelis, https://gecasadocaminhosv.blogspot.com/2014/05/a-alegria-absoluta-joann...
• Bezerra de Menezes, Psicografia: José Carlos De Lucca, recebida em 15/08/2015 • Livro Um Modo de Entender: Uma Nova Form...
• Livro Caminho, Verdade e Vida; Emmanuel, psicografia de Francisco Cândido Xavier • Livro Neste Instante, Emmanuel, psico...
Série Evangelho no Lar - Cap. 39 - Em Regime de Fé
Série Evangelho no Lar - Cap. 39 - Em Regime de Fé
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Série Evangelho no Lar - Cap. 39 - Em Regime de Fé

39 views

Published on

”Tudo na vida se harmoniza em recursos de confiança.” Emmanuel

Published in: Spiritual
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Série Evangelho no Lar - Cap. 39 - Em Regime de Fé

  1. 1. ”Tudo na vida se harmoniza em recursos de confiança.” Emmanuel Evangelho no Lar 39
  2. 2. Livro Rumo Certo, espírito Emmanuel, psicografia de Francisco C. Xavier Evangelho no Lar - Rumo Certo Seara Espírita a Caminho do Mestre, Domingo as 9h da manhã https://www.facebook.com/searaespiritaacaminhodomestre/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiGuBtfdvPyz9fm_w9R5Xjg
  3. 3. O Universo vive em regime de fé. Em semelhante sistema, a Terra gira sobre si mesma e avança, a pleno Espaço Cósmico, através de ciclos perfeitos de movimento e vida. Automaticamente, os átomos efetuam as transformações que lhes são peculiares, sustentando a economia da natureza. De maneira mecânica, planta se desenvolve na direção do sol. 39 - Em Regime de Fé 1/4
  4. 4. O animal promove a formação do próprio ninho, valendo-se de princípios da inteligência. Claramente possível classificar a gravitação como sendo Confiança sabiamente orientada; a atração definindo a Confiança magneticamente dirigida; o heliotropismo expressando a Confiança no impulso, e a inteligência rudimentar exprimindo-se em grau determinado da Confiança instintiva. 39 - Em Regime de Fé 2/4
  5. 5. Paradoxalmente, apenas o homem por vezes se declara sem fé; no entanto, mesmo sem fé, ele pensa, Confiando nos implementos do cérebro; fala, Confiando nas cordas vocais; pratica o artesanato, Confiando nas mãos; alimenta-se, confiando no engenho gastrintestinal; caminha, Confiando nos pés; viaja, Confiando naqueles que lhe orientam as máquinas; estuda, Confiando nos professores; traça programas de ação, Confiando em horários. Tudo na vida se harmoniza em recursos de confiança. 39 - Em Regime de Fé 3/4
  6. 6. 39 - Em Regime de Fé 4/4 Atualmente, porém, a Doutrina Espírita vem acordar as criaturas para a fé raciocinada, que não dispensa a lógica e o discernimento precisos, a fim de que a consciência humana se eduque suficientemente, sem a ingenuidade que a tudo se submete e sem a violência que a tudo aspira dominar.
  7. 7. Como está o seu “Esperançometro”? 8
  8. 8. A fé é a confiança da criatura em seus destinos, é o sentimento que a eleva à infinita Potestade, é a certeza de estar no caminho que vai ter à verdade. A fé cega é como farol cujo vermelho clarão não pode traspassar o nevoeiro; a fé esclarecida é foco elétrico que ilumina com brilhante luz a estrada a percorrer. Fé, Esperança e Consolações 1/4 Livro Depois da Morte, Léon Denis, Quinta Parte, cap. 44, Fé, Esperança, Consolações
  9. 9. Ninguém adquire essa fé sem ter passado pelas tribulações da dúvida, sem ter padecido as angústias que embaraçam o caminho dos investigadores. Muitos param em esmorecida indecisão e flutuam longo tempo entre opostas correntezas. Fé, Esperança e Consolações 2/4 Livro Depois da Morte, Léon Denis, Quinta Parte, cap. 44, Fé, Esperança, Consolações
  10. 10. Feliz quem crê, sabe, vê e caminha firme. A fé então é profunda, inabalável, e habilita-o a superar os maiores obstáculos.
  11. 11. Foi neste sentido que disse que a fé transporta montanhas, pois, como tais, podem ser consideradas as dificuldades que os inovadores encontram no seu caminho, ou seja, as paixões, a ignorância, os preconceitos e o interesse material. Fé, Esperança e Consolações 4/4 Livro Depois da Morte, Léon Denis, Quinta Parte, cap. 44, Fé, Esperança, Consolações
  12. 12. 13
  13. 13. Tudo posso naquele que me fortalece! Apóstolo Paulo
  14. 14. 15
  15. 15. • Livro Rumo Certo, Emmanuel, Francisco C. Xavier • Livro O Evangelho Segundo o Espiritismo, Allan Kardec • O Livro dos Espíritos, Allan Kardec • Livro Mãos Marcadas, Maria Dolores, Psicografia de Chico Xavier • Livro Jesus no Lar, Francisco C. Xavier, Neio Lúcio, Prefácio Emmanuel • Livro Messe de Amor, Capítulo 59, Jesus Contigo, Joanna de angelis, psicografia de Divaldo P. Franco • Livro Luz no Lar, Emmanuel, Francisco C. Xavier, espírito Irene S. Pinto • Livro Após a Tempestade, Joanna de Angelis, Psicografia Divaldo P. Franco • Livro Ideal Espírita. Espíritos Diversos / Chico Xavier e Waldo Vieira. • Livro Temas da Vida, Bezerra de Menezes, Francisco C. Xavier, Espíritos Diversos • Livro Através do Tempo, Espíritos Diversos, Francisco C. Xavier, Citado no Livro Na Luz da Vitória, José Carlos de Lucca. Referências Bibliográficas 1/5 Slides da apresentação: https://pt.slideshare.net/ricardoazevedo9216
  16. 16. • Livreto O Evangelho no Lar e no Coração, Federação Espírita Brasileira e Campanha do Evangelho no Lar do ESE da Editora Petit. • Livro Aulas da Vida, Espíritos Divervos, psicografia Chico Xavier • Livro Dentro de Mim, José Carlos de Lucca. • Livro A Verdade Responde, pelos Espíritos Emmanuel e André Luiz, Chico Xavier. • Livro Plenitude, trecho do capítulo VI Altruísmo, Joanna de Angelis, psicografia de Divaldo P. Franco • Livro Vida Feliz, Joanna de Ângelis, psicografia de Divaldo P. Franco • Livro Coragem, Emmanuel, psicografia de Francisco Cândido Xavier • Livro Momentos de Ouro, André Luiz, Espíritos Diversos , Chico Xavier, Cap. 5 Anotações de paz • Livro Sinal Verde, André Luiz, psicografia de Chico Xavier • Livro Vivendo o Evangelho, André Luiz, Antonio Baduy Filho Referências Bibliográficas 2/5
  17. 17. • Artigo “A Alegria Abosoluta”, Joanna de Angelis, https://gecasadocaminhosv.blogspot.com/2014/05/a-alegria-absoluta-joanna-de-angelis.html • Livro Momentos de Consciência, Joanna de Ângelis, psicografia do médium Divaldo Pereira Franco • Livro Palavras de Vida Eterna, Emmanuel, Francisco C. Xavier • Livro Calma, Emmanuel, psicografia de Francisco C. Xavier • Livro Prazeres da Alma, Hammed, Francisco do Espirito Santo Neto. • Livro A Coragem da Fé, Bezerra de Menezes, psicografia Carlos Baccelli • Biblia Sagrada, ww.bilbiaoline.com.br • Livro Fonte Viva, Emmanuel, Francisco C. Xavier • Livro Educação Segundo o Espiritismo, Dora Incontri • Livro Reforma Íntima sem Martírio, Ermance Dufaux, psicografia Wanderley Soares de Oliveira Referências Bibliográficas 3/5
  18. 18. • Bezerra de Menezes, Psicografia: José Carlos De Lucca, recebida em 15/08/2015 • Livro Um Modo de Entender: Uma Nova Forma de Viver, Francisco. E. S. Neto, Hammed • Livro As 7 Leis Espirituais do Sucesso, Deepak Chopra. • Livro Obras Póstumas, Allan Kardec. • Livro Sentinelas da Alma, Meimei, psicografia de Francisco Cândido Xavier • Livro Viajor, Emmanuel, psicografia de Francisco Cândido Xavier • Livro da Esperança, Emmanuel, psicografia de Francisco Cândido Xavier • Livro O Espírito da Verdade, Meimei, psicografia de Francisco Cândido Xavier e Waldo Vieira • Livro Criando Prosperidade, Deepak Chopra • Artigo: O complexo de Jonas e o arquétipo do homem contemporâneo, Revista Fator Brasil, Erica Brandt, Psicoterapeuta e Artista Plástica Referências Bibliográficas 4/5
  19. 19. • Livro Caminho, Verdade e Vida; Emmanuel, psicografia de Francisco Cândido Xavier • Livro Neste Instante, Emmanuel, psicografica Francisco Cândido Xavier • Livro Os Mensageiros, André Luiz, psicografia de Chico Xavier • Livro Manual Prático do Espírita, Ney Prieto Peres • Livro Amor, Imbatível Amor, Joanna de Angelis, Divaldo Pereira Franco • Livro Depois da Morte, Léon Denis, Quinta Parte, cap. 44, Fé, Esperança, Consolações Referências Bibliográficas 5/5

×