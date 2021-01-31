Série Evangelho no Lar - Cap. 32 - Prevenções

Successfully reported this slideshow.
”Evitemos a prevenção no cotidiano, a fim de que a nossa vida encontre o máximo de rendimento no bem.” Emmanuel Evangelho ...
Livro Rumo Certo, espírito Emmanuel, psicografia de Francisco C. Xavier Evangelho no Lar - Rumo Certo Seara Espírita a Cam...
No capítulo dos sofrimentos voluntários, se somássemos os problemas, conflitos, obstáculos e tribulações decorrentes da pr...
Outro companheiro nos haverá negado a saudação que lhe endereçamos com frase amistosa... Pessoa querida passou indiferente...
Aprendamos a considerar quem tanto quanto nos acontece, os outros também podem sofrer lapsos da memória, contrariedades im...
32 - Prevenções 4/5 Confiança em Deus. Consciência tranqüila. Dever cumprido. Trabalho à frente.
32 - Prevenções 5/5 E, fazendo todo o bem que se nos faça possível, por todos os modos justos, em todas as ocasiões, com t...
Julgar não leva a nada. Quando abandonamos a necessidade de estar sempre classificando as coisas como boas ou más, certas ...
10 Neste contexto de transição, qual a fórmula para construirmos um Mundo de Regeneração?
11 A fórmula não é nova:
= +
Os homens que vivam como irmãos, com direitos iguais, animados do sentimento de benevolência recíproca, praticarão entre s...
Qual será a base das relações humanas em um Mundo Regenerado e Fraterno?
Eu não aceito a ofensa de ninguém, quando a pessoa me ofende não me permito o direito de revidar a agressão. Gandhi “Fico ...
• Livro Rumo Certo, Emmanuel, Francisco C. Xavier • Livro O Evangelho Segundo o Espiritismo, Allan Kardec • O Livro dos Es...
• Livreto O Evangelho no Lar e no Coração, Federação Espírita Brasileira e Campanha do Evangelho no Lar do ESE da Editora ...
• Artigo “A Alegria Abosoluta”, Joanna de Angelis, https://gecasadocaminhosv.blogspot.com/2014/05/a-alegria-absoluta-joann...
• Bezerra de Menezes, Psicografia: José Carlos De Lucca, recebida em 15/08/2015 • Livro Um Modo de Entender: Uma Nova Form...
Série Evangelho no Lar - Cap. 32 - Prevenções
”Evitemos a prevenção no cotidiano, a fim de que a nossa vida encontre o máximo de rendimento no bem.” Emmanuel

  1. 1. ”Evitemos a prevenção no cotidiano, a fim de que a nossa vida encontre o máximo de rendimento no bem.” Emmanuel Evangelho no Lar 32
  2. 2. Livro Rumo Certo, espírito Emmanuel, psicografia de Francisco C. Xavier Evangelho no Lar - Rumo Certo Seara Espírita a Caminho do Mestre, Domingo as 9h da manhã https://www.facebook.com/searaespiritaacaminhodomestre/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiGuBtfdvPyz9fm_w9R5Xjg
  3. 3. No capítulo dos sofrimentos voluntários, se somássemos os problemas, conflitos, obstáculos e tribulações decorrentes da prevenção que alimentamos habitualmente contra aquilo que os nossos irmãos estejam pensando ou poderiam pensar, decerto que chegaríamos a conclusões espantosas acerca de aflição desnecessária e tempo perdido. Oponhamos o bem ao mal e deixemos aos outros a faculdade de serem eles mesmos. Esse amigo ter-nos-á omitido o nome para determinada manifestação de alegria... 32 - Prevenções 1/5
  4. 4. Outro companheiro nos haverá negado a saudação que lhe endereçamos com frase amistosa... Pessoa querida passou indiferentemente por nós com o semblante carregado de preocupação ou azedume... Certo colega terá erguido demasiadamente a voz, ferindo-os a sensibilidade, por bagatelas... E caímos nos excessos de imaginação, fantasiando ofensas que não existem. 32 - Prevenções 2/5
  5. 5. Aprendamos a considerar quem tanto quanto nos acontece, os outros também podem sofrer lapsos da memória, contrariedades imanifestas, inquietações e doenças. E lembremo-nos: toda vez que descambamos para semelhantes desequilíbrios, somos igualmente capazes de esquecer ou ferir, sem participação de nossa vontade. Evitemos a prevenção no cotidiano, a fim de que a nossa vida encontre o máximo de rendimento no bem. 32 - Prevenções 3/5
  6. 6. 32 - Prevenções 4/5 Confiança em Deus. Consciência tranqüila. Dever cumprido. Trabalho à frente.
  7. 7. 32 - Prevenções 5/5 E, fazendo todo o bem que se nos faça possível, por todos os modos justos, em todas as ocasiões, com todos os recursos ao nosso alcance e para com todas as criaturas, nunca nos previnamos contra quem quer que seja, porque os pensamentos dos outros pertencem a eles e não a nós.
  8. 8. Julgar não leva a nada. Quando abandonamos a necessidade de estar sempre classificando as coisas como boas ou más, certas ou erradas, sentimos um silêncio maior em nossa consciência. O diálogo interior começa a silenciar quando largamos o fardo do julgamento, o que facilita o acesso ao nosso eu interior, ao deus que habita em nós. Livro Criando Prosperidade, Deepak Chopra Não Julgamento
  9. 9. 10 Neste contexto de transição, qual a fórmula para construirmos um Mundo de Regeneração?
  10. 10. 11 A fórmula não é nova:
  11. 11. = +
  12. 12. Os homens que vivam como irmãos, com direitos iguais, animados do sentimento de benevolência recíproca, praticarão entre si a justiça, não procurarão causar danos uns aos outros e nada, por conseguinte, terão que temer uns dos outros. A liberdade nenhum perigo oferecerá, porque ninguém pensará em abusar dela em prejuízo de seus semelhantes. Obras Póstumas, Allan Kardec Liberdade
  13. 13. Qual será a base das relações humanas em um Mundo Regenerado e Fraterno?
  14. 14. Eu não aceito a ofensa de ninguém, quando a pessoa me ofende não me permito o direito de revidar a agressão. Gandhi “Fico triste quando alguém me ofende, mas, com certeza, eu ficaria mais triste se fosse eu o ofensor… Magoar alguém é terrível!” Chico Xavier
