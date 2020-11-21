Successfully reported this slideshow.
KOMUNIKASI ORGANISASI PERSEPSI DAN KONSEP DASAR KOMUNIKASI ORGANISASI Beberapa Persepsi mengenai Komunikasi Organisasi seb...
a. Data mengenai tugas-tugas atau beroperasinya Organisasi b. Aturan Organisasi seperti perintah, peraturan serta petunjuk...
5. Hubungan 6. Lingkungan 7. Ketidakpastian C. Pendekatan Komunikasi Organisasi. Untuk melihat Komunikasi yang terjadi dal...
Ad.3. Pendekatan Individual. Pendekatan Individual ini berpusat kepada tingkah laku komunikasi individual dalam organisasi...
IKLIM KOMUNIKASI ORGANISASI Iklim Komunikasi dan Organisasi merupakan hal yang perlu menjadi perhatian seorang pemimpin or...
1. "Supportiveness" yaitu bawahan mengamati hubungan komunikasi dengan atasan. 2. Partisipasi membuat keputusan. 3. Keperc...
Kepuasan dengan komunikasi muncul dari kombinasi faktor-faktor beriktu ini : 1. Kepuasan dengan pekerjaan. Ini mencakup ha...
Kepuasan Kerja merupakan respon seseorang (sebagai pengaruh) terhadap bermacam-macam lingkungan kerja yang dihadapinya (Co...
Kodisi yang diperlukan karyawan dalam rangka memajukan kariernya adalah organisasi hendaklah mengetahui tujuannya, karyawa...
  1. 1. KOMUNIKASI ORGANISASI PERSEPSI DAN KONSEP DASAR KOMUNIKASI ORGANISASI Beberapa Persepsi mengenai Komunikasi Organisasi sebagai dasar untuk memahami apa yang dimaksud dengan Komunikasi Organisasi, kemudian Difinisi dan Konsep Kunci dari Komunikasi Organisasi serta Beberapa Pendekatan dalam Komunikasi Organisasi. A. Persepsi Mengenai Komunikasi Organisasi. Bermacam-macam Persepsi mengenai Komunikasi Organisasi, diantaranya adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Persepsi Redding dan Samborn mengatakan bahwa Komunikasi Organisasi adalah pengiriman dan penerimaan informasi dalam organisasi yang kompleks. 2. Persepsi Katz dan Kahn mengatakan bahwa Komunikasi Organisasi merupakan arus Informasi, pertukaran informasi dan pemindahan arti di dalam suatu organisasi. 3. Persepsi Zelko dan Dance mengatakan bahwa Komunikasi Organisasi adalah suatu sistem yang saling tergantung mencakup Komunikasi Internal dan Komunikasi Eksternal. 4. Persepsi Thayer mengatakan Komunikasi Organisasi sebagai arus data yang akan melayani Komunikasi Organisasi dan proses interkomunikasi. Tiga sistem Komunikasi dalam Organisasi menurut Thayer adalah ;
  2. 2. a. Data mengenai tugas-tugas atau beroperasinya Organisasi b. Aturan Organisasi seperti perintah, peraturan serta petunjuk- petunjuk. c. Mengenai pemeliharaan dan pengembangan organisasi. 5. Persepsi Greenbaunm mengatakan bahwa bidang Komunikasi Organisasi termasuk arus Komunikasi Formal dan Informal dalam Organisasi. Kesimpulan persepsi dari para ahli mengenai Komunikasi Organisasi secara umum adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Komunikasi Organisasi terjadi dalam suatu sistem terbuka yang kompleks yang dipengaruhi oleh lingkungannya sendiri baik internal maupun eksternal. 2. Komunikasi Organisasi meliputi pesan dan arusnya, tujuan, arah dan media. 3. Komunikasi Organisasi meliputi orang dan sikapnya, perasaannya, hubungannya dan keterampilannya/skilnya. B. Definisi dan Konsep Kunci dari Komunikasi Organisasi. Menurut Goldhaber (1986) difinisi dari Komunikasi Organisasi adalah proses menciptakan dan saling menukar pesan dalam suatu jaringan hubungan yang saling tergantung satu sama lain untuk mengatasi lingkungan yang tidak pasti atau yang selalu berubah-ubah. Definisi ini mengandung tujuh konsep kunci, diantaranya adalah : 1. Proses 2. Pesan 3. Jaringan 4. Saling tergantung
  3. 3. 5. Hubungan 6. Lingkungan 7. Ketidakpastian C. Pendekatan Komunikasi Organisasi. Untuk melihat Komunikasi yang terjadi dalam suatu Organisasi dapat digunakan tiga pendekatan, diantaranya adalah : 1. Pendekatan Makro 2. Pendekatan Mikro 3. Pendekatan Individual Ad.1. Pendekatan Makro. Dalam Pendekatan Makro Organisasi dipandang sebagai suatu Struktur Global yang berinteraksi dengan lingkungannya. Dalam berinteraksi Organisasi ini melakukan aktivitas tertentu seperti ; a. Memproses Informasi dan Lingkungan b. Identifikasi c. Integrasi dengan Organisasi Lain d. Penentuan Tujuan Ad.2. Pendekatan Mikro. Pendekatan Mikro ini difokuskan kepada Komunikasi dalam unit dan subunit pada suatu Organisasi. Pimpinan Organisasi perlu menjelaskan bahwa tujuan organisasi adalah tujuan mereka bersama, dalam hal ini diperlukan keterampilan berkomunikasi dari pimpinan, sehingga anggotanya mempunyai motivasi untuk bekerja dengan baik.
  4. 4. Ad.3. Pendekatan Individual. Pendekatan Individual ini berpusat kepada tingkah laku komunikasi individual dalam organisasi. Ada beberapa bentuk Komunikasi Individual diantaranya adalah ; a. Berbicara pada Kelompok Kerja. b. Menghadiri dan Berinteraksi dalam rapat-rapat. c. Menulis d. Berdebat untuk Suatu Usulan.
  5. 5. IKLIM KOMUNIKASI ORGANISASI Iklim Komunikasi dan Organisasi merupakan hal yang perlu menjadi perhatian seorang pemimpin organisasi karena faktor tersebut banyak sedikitnya ikut mempengaruhi kepada tingkah laku karyawan. Untuk dapat menciptakan iklim komunikasi dan organisasi yang baik memahami kedua hal tersebut serta keadaan karyawan. Faktor-faktor yang dapat mempengaruhi Iklim Komunikasi Organisasi, diantaranya sebagai berikut : A. Iklim Organisasi. Difinisi Iklim Organisasi menurut Tagiuri (1968) adalah kualitas yang relatif abadi dari lingkungan internal organisasi yang dialami anggota-anggotanya. Difinisi Iklim Organisasi menurut Payne Pugh (1976) Iklim Organisasi sebagai suatu konsep yang merefleksikan isi dan kekuatan dari nilai-nilai umum, norma, sikap, tingkah laku dan perasaan anggota terhadap suatu sistem sosial. Iklim yang fositif tidak hanya menguntungkan organisasi tetapi juga penting bagi kehidupan manusia dalam organisasi. B. Iklim Komunikasi. Iklim organisasi dipengaruhi oleh bermacam-macam cara anggota organisasi bertingkah laku dan berkomunikasi. Iklim Komunikasi yang penuh persaudaraan mendorong para anggota organisasi berkomunikasi secara terbuka, rileks, ramah tamah dengan anggota yang lain, sedangkan iklim komunikasi yang negatif menjadikan anggotanya tidak berani untuk berkomunikasi. Menurut Redding (Golddhaber, 1986) ada lima dimensi penting dari Iklim Komunikasi, diantaranya adalah sebagai berikut :
  6. 6. 1. “Supportiveness” yaitu bawahan mengamati hubungan komunikasi dengan atasan. 2. Partisipasi membuat keputusan. 3. Kepercayaan, dapat dipercaya dan dapat menyimpan rahasia. 4. Keterbukaan dan keterusterangan. 5. Tujuan Kinerja yang tinggi yang dikomunikasikan dengan jelas kepada anggotanya. Instrumen yang mengukur rasa puas karyawan dalam berhubungan dengan komunikasi informal dalam organisasi adalah : 1. Iklim Komunikasi. 2. Komunikasi dari Supervisi. 3. Integrasi Organisasi. 4. Kualitas Media. 5. Komunikasi Horizontal dan Informal. 6. Perspektif Organisasi. 7. Komunikasi Subordinat atau bawahan. 8. Balikan Pribadi. C. Kepuasan Komunikasi Organisasi. Yang dimaksud dengan istilah Kepuasan Komunikasi Organisasi menurut Redding (Pace, 1989) adalah semua tingkat kepuasan seorang karyawan mempresepsi lingkungan komunikasi secara keseluruhan. Konsep kepuasan ini memperkaya ide iklim komunikasi, Iklim mencakup kepuasan anggota organisasi terhadap informasi yang tersedia.
  7. 7. Kepuasan dengan komunikasi muncul dari kombinasi faktor-faktor beriktu ini : 1. Kepuasan dengan pekerjaan. Ini mencakup hal-hal yang berkenaan dengan pembayaran, keuntungan, naik pangkat dan pekerjaan itu sendiri. 2. Kepuasan dengan ketepatan informasi. Faktor ini mencakup tentang tingkat kepuasan dengan informasi, kebijaksanaan, teknik-teknik baru, perubahan administrasi dan staf. 3. Kepuasan dengan kemampuan seseorang yang menyarankan penyempurnaan. Faktor ini mencakup hal-hal sebagai tempat dimana komunikasi seharusnya disempurnakan. 4. Kepuasan dengan efisiensi bermacam-macam saluran komunikasi. Faktor ini mencakup media komuniksi disebarluaskan dalam organisasi mencakup peralatan, buletin,memo dan materi tulisan. 5. Kepuasan dengan kualitas media. Faktor yang berhubungan dengan ini adalah berapa baiknya mutu tulisan, nilai informasi yang diterima, keseimbangan informasi yang tersedia dan ketepatan informasi yang datang. 6. Kepuasan dengan cara komunikasi teman kerja. Faktor ini mencakup Komunikasi Horizontal, informal dan tingkat kepuasan yang timbul dari diskusi masalah dan informasi dari teman sekerja. 7. Kepuasan dengan keterlibatan dalam Komunikasi Organisasi sebagai suatu kesatuan. Faktor ini mencakup hal-hal keterlibatan hubungan dengan organisasi, dukungan atau bantuan dari organisasi dan informasi dari organisasi. D. Hubungan Komunikasi Organisasi dengan Kepuasan Kerja.
  8. 8. Kepuasan Kerja merupakan respon seseorang (sebagai pengaruh) terhadap bermacam-macam lingkungan kerja yang dihadapinya (Coleman, 1982), hal ini termasuk respon terhadap Komunikasi Organisasi, Supervisor, Kompensasi, Promosi, Teman Sekerja, Kebijaksanaan Organisasi dan Hubungan Interpersonal dalam Organisasi. Pimpinan sebagai orang yang bertanggung jawab dalam organisasi dapat memberikan kontribusi dalam membangkitkan Iklim Komunikasi yang baik dalam Organisasinya. Kontribusi Pimpinan kepada bawahan dalam membantu karyawan dalam mencapai kepuasan kerjanya adalah : 1. Semua Pimpinan harus menetapkan tujuan bagi karyawannya. 2. Semua Pimpinan harus melatih karyawannya agar menjadi lebih efektif dalam pekerjaannya. 3. Semua Pimpinan harus meninjau kemajuan hasil dan tujuan yang telah dicapai karyawannya. 4. Semua Pimpinan hendaklah memberikan bimbingan. 5. Semua Pimpinan hendaklah menggunakan metode baru agar dalam bekerja lebih efektif. 6. Semua Pimpinan hendaklah membuat perencanaan untuk masa mendatang. 7. Semua Pimpinan harus mengembangkan kemampuan karyawannya. 8. Bila menghargai prestasi karyawannya, pimpinan hendaklah menggunakan standar sosial dan finansial untuk karyawannya. E. IMPLIKASI IKLIM KOMUNIKASI ORGANISASI BAGI PENGEMBANGAN KARIER.
  9. 9. Kodisi yang diperlukan karyawan dalam rangka memajukan kariernya adalah organisasi hendaklah mengetahui tujuannya, karyawannya dan keterampilan yang diperlukan untuk mencapai tujuan. Langkah-langkah yang diperlukan karyawan dalam mengembangkan kariernya guna mendukung perkembangan suatu organisasi adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Organisasi membuat rencana jangka panjang yang memuat garis besar tujuan khusus dan objektif. 2. Organisasi menentukan kebutuhan tenaga kerjanya dari proyeksi tujuan dan obyektif. 3. Organisasi membuat suatu analis tenaga kerja dari personel yang sekarang untuk menentukan ketersediaan sumber daya manusia dalam organisasi. 4. Organisasi menghitung perbedaan diantara sumber daya manusia yang ada dengan yang dibutuhkan. 5. Organisasi menentukan pendidikan yang dibutuhkan untuk memajukan personelnya. 6. Organisasi mengkomunikasikan tenaga kerja yang diperlukan dan persyaratan pendidikan bagi semua personel dalam organisasinya. 7. Organisasi memeprsiapkan dan merencanakan pengembangan karier karyawannya menurut kebutuhan organisasi dan kebutuhan kemajuan karyawannya.

