Hof Gorei Raising the Bar for Hotel Resort Industry this Summer
Hof Gorei Beach Resort and Hotel is a beachfront hideaway along the tranquil west coast of fabled Island Garden City of Samal, Davao Region Philippines.

  1. 1. Hof Gorei is in the hospitality business. Therefore, regularly upgrading our facility management service is essential in our hotel resort operation. The role of facility management in our resort is one of the significant aspects of our success in the industry. The reasons behind are classified as space, infrastructure, strategy, functional needs, operational, and objectives that must be met through renovation. What do you think are the reasons why professional facility management is important in our operation?
  2. 2. Initially, for us, it is all about satisfying our regular and potential clientele; increase in market share; keeping up in the business; complying regularly with government requirements; complying with the new trends and technology that is environmental friendly; enhancing our operational efficiency of our resort that will increase our productivity and at the same time providing a long-term savings for operational expenses; advancement of our hotel resort in a higher category; and maintaining our corporate standards and good image.
  3. 3. Considering all of these reasons that we purposely practice, this coming hot, hot, hot, summer trust nothing less with your family oriented Hof Gorei beach resort. It is time for you to treat yourself and your love ones an unforgettable happy moment, just relax, sit back, and enjoy the beautiful view. Rest assured; we are all about listening and granting your every wish for you to have an awesome summer beach vacation only at Hof Gorei.

