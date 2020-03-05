Referencias sap success factors es 20200305 v1.0

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 ReferenciasSAP SuccessFactors 01 Marzo 2020
  2. 2. An Indracompany 2 Descripción Implementaciónde SAP SuccessFactors EmployeeCentral Referencias SAP SuccessFactors Tecnología • SAP SuccessFactors • Boomi Valoraportadoal cliente • Un único repositorio de información de empleados a nivel global. • Digitalización de procesos. Magnitudes • 34.000 empleados • Gestionando más de 95,2 millones de accesos a internet. Antecedentes El programa Neon, enmarcado en la estrategia de digitalización del Grupo Telefónica, tiene como objetivo unificar, estandarizar y simplificar los procesos y aplicaciones de Recursos Humanos en un único sistema: SuccessFactors. Como parte de la implementación global de SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, llegado el turno de Brasil, Minsait acomete el reto de adaptar el modelo global del Grupo Telefónica a los requerimientos legales de Brasil para 34.000 empleados. Se incluyen también en esta implementación el módulo de Beneficios de SuccessFactors y la construcción de todas las integraciones con sistemas de terceros y nómina (SAP HCM). IMAGEN Vivo implementaEmpleadoCentralcomo partedesu estrategiadedigitalización SAP SuccessFactors; Boomi
  3. 3. An Indracompany 3 Descripción Implementaciónde SAP SuccessFactors RecruitingMarketing Referencias SAP SuccessFactors Tecnología • SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting Marketing • SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting Management Valoraportadoal cliente • Multimarca, Multiidioma y Multi device (Resposive). • Gestión de campañas. • Experiencia de usuario y movilidad. • Visibilidad Global para Candidaturas externas. Magnitudes • 37 países • 125.000 empleados. • 2 Marcas: Telefónica y O2. Antecedentes Telefónica requiere de un Portal de Empleo Corporativo a nivel Global, Multimarca (Telefónica y O2) en 4 idiomas e integrado con el proceso Global Corporativo de Reclutamiento. Proyecto en dos Fases: • Fase I: Análisis de Viabilidad de Soluciones. • Fase II: Implementación de la solución propuesta, SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting Marketing Career Site Builder (RMK_CSB). Se implanta el Portal de Empleo Corporativo que se adapta a las diferentes marcas asociadas al grupo Telefónica integrado con el módulo de Recruiting Management, mejorando la experiencia de candidato, la administración del portal y actualización de los contenidos. Telefónicatransformael modelode reclutamientoparatodoel grupo SAP SuccessFactors;
  4. 4. An Indracompany 4 Valoraportadoal cliente Descripción Implementacióneinnovación conSAP SuccessFactors Referencias SAP SuccessFactors Tecnología • SAP SuccessFactors. • SAP Cloud Platform Integration / Boomi • AI: SAP Leonardo. • NFC, SharePoint, Workplace • Experiencia de usuario y movilidad. • Digitalización de procesos. • Integración automática de sistemas. Magnitudes • 125.000 empleados. • 250.000 usuarios. Antecedentes Colaboramos con el Grupo Telefónica para la implementación de diferentes mejoras tecnológicas en todos los módulos de SuccessFactors y con diferentes tecnologías. Colaboración continua con Telefónica para la implementación de mejoras tecnológicas: • Terra Brasil: Adaptaciones en SuccessFactors Empleado Central y adaptación de las integraciones con la nómina de Vivo. • Integración de SuccessFactors Empleado Central y Reclutamiento con SharePoint para el almacenaje de documentación de empleados y candidatos. • Mejoras de LMS: • Piloto para recomendaciones de cursos con SAP Leonardo. • Integración con distintos OCNs: Miriadax, Learn4sales, DatAcademy. • Digitalización de asistencia mediante lectores NFC. • Integración de SuccessFactors con Workplace. • Mejoras en los diferentes módulos de SuccessFactors (Reclutamiento, Learning, Performance & Goals,…) Telefónicaavanzaensu proyectode digitalizacióndeRRHHcon Minsaitcomo sociotecnológico
  5. 5. An Indracompany 5 Referencias SAP SuccessFactors Tecnología • SAP SuccessFactors: EC, RCM, LMS, DEV, P&G, JAM y SAP HCM (nómina) • SAP Cloud Platform Integration • Service Center, SAP Fiori Valoraportadoal cliente • Sistematización y automatización de procesos. • Mejora de la autogestión por parte del empleado. • Mejora sustancial de la experiencia del usuario Magnitudes • 22.000 empleados Antecedentes YPF lanza un proceso de automatización y mejora de sus procesos de Recursos Humanos basada en la autonomía del empleado y en la mejora de la experiencia del usuario. El objetivo fundamental es la renovación de sus sistemas incorporando tecnologías de acuerdo a las tendencias del mercado. Descripción Implementación y despliegue de SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central para más de 22.000 empleados, integrado a través de SAP Cloud Platform Integration con SAP HCM, donde se gestiona la nómina. Para la mejora de la experiencia de los usuarios, se configuran y desarrollan aplicaciones Fiori y la implementación del service center permite a su vez la centralización de los procesos. A partir del 2020, Indra asume el mantenimiento del resto de los módulos SuccessFactors (recruiting, learning, performance & Goals, Sucesiones , Jam) convirtiéndose en el mayor mantenimiento de LATAM. YPF despliegaSAP SuccessFactorsparamejorarla gestiónde susrecursoshumanosy laautonomíadel empleado SAP SuccessFactors; SAP HCM; Fiori; Service Center; SCI; Best Practices Implementaciónde SAP SuccessFactors
  6. 6. An Indracompany 6 Referencias SAP SuccessFactors Tecnología • SAP SuccessFactors: Performance&Goals, Recruiting Management, Succession & Development, Learning Management con iContent Valoraportadoal cliente • Sistema Global único para todos los empleados. • Integración de aplicaciones y eliminación de aplicativos satélite. Magnitudes • 63.300 empleados • 2,63 millones de barriles diarios • 113 plataformas y 13 refinerías • 7.665 estaciones de servicio Antecedentes Petrobras es una empresa petrolera brasileña de naturaleza semi-pública, es una de las mayores compañía petrolíferas del mundo. Desde el año 2017, Indra acompaña la transformación de Petrobras , mejorando la experiencia de usuario e integraciones entre sistemas a través de SAP SuccessFactors. Descripción Proyecto de implementación de SAP SuccessFactors para la gestión del talento con Performance&Goals, Recruiting Management, Succession & Development y Learning Management con iContent. Se contemplan procesos de evaluación específicos 360º, y una formación alineada con las necesidades del negocio, cubriendo tanto la parte on line como presencial. Petrobrasapuestaporel Talentoen suprocesode Transformación SAP SuccessFactors; SAP HCM; Implementaciónde SAP SuccessFactors
  7. 7. An Indracompany 7 Implementaciónde SAP SuccessFactors Referencias SAP SuccessFactors Tecnología • SAP SuccessFactors • SAP HCM • SAP Cloud Platform Integration • Redmine, Qlikview Valoraportadoal cliente • 10% reducción en proceso de selección • Multicobertura de procesos con Onboarding, Crossboading y Offboarding • 72% uso por los empleados gracias a mejor Employee Experience + movilidad. Magnitudes Antecedentes Luckia dispone de una plataforma de HCM clásica basada en SAP. En el marco de su transformación digital, decide implementar la solución en la nube de SAP SuccessFactors Descripción Proyecto de implementación de SAP SuccessFactors para la gestión del talento con Recruiting, Onboarding, Performance & Goals y Learning. Se implementa Employee Central integrado con SAP HCM por medio de SAP Cloud Platform Integration. Esta plataforma también se utiliza para la integración con Redmine y Qlikview. El proyecto se lleva a cabo en dos fases de 7 y 6 meses con importantes acciones de gestión del cambio en toda la organización. Proyecto premiado con los SAP Quality Awards 2019 en categoría “Business Transformation” IMAGEN Luckia digitalizay transformasusprocesosde RRHH SAP SuccessFactors; SAP CPI; SAP HCM; SAP Quality Awards • 2500 empleados • 4 países • 2 idiomas
  8. 8. An Indracompany 8 Implementaciónde SAP SuccessFactors Referencias SAP SuccessFactors Tecnología • SAP SuccessFactors: EC, P&G • SAP Cloud Platform (SCP) • SAP Cloud Platform Integration (SCPI) • SAP HCM Valoraportadoal cliente • Autoservicio único, accesible y mejorado. • Solución integral de gestión del desempeño para todos los países. • Simplificación, integración y movilidad Magnitudes • España y 5 Filiales (Arabia, Malasia, Kuwait, Perú y Abu Dabi). • Más de 7.000 empleados. • 2 idiomas de configuración. Antecedentes Técnicas Reunidas define un proceso corporativo de gestión del talento para España y filiales, para lo cual homogeniza sus procesos y simplifica los sistemas, mejorando su integración y accesibilidad. Además apuesta por SuccessFactors Empleado Central como nueva experiencia de Portal del empleado y manager. Descripción • Análisis, diseño e implantación del nuevo proceso corporativo de gestión del desempeño sobre tecnología SuccessFactors e integración con el sistema de datos maestros SAP ERP HCM. • Implantación de Empleado Central como nueva experiencia de empleado y Portal único para todos los empleados del Grupo, integrado con SAP ERP HCM como sistema maestro de datos. • Desarrollos de Apps en SCP (SAP Cloud Platform) para mejorar procesos y ampliar funcionalidad: partes de trabajo, inbox global de tareas pendientes de todos los sistemas, gestión de viajes y notas de gastos, solicitud de alta y modificación de datos de empleado y solicitud de pin de seguridad adicional para consulta de datos. TécnicasReunidassimplifica,centralizay mejora susprocesosHCMenSuccessFactors SAP SuccessFactors; Self Service, Portal, Apps, SAP Cloud Platform; SAP Cloud Platform Integration
  9. 9. An Indracompany 9 Implementaciónde SAP SuccessFactors Referencias SAP SuccessFactors Tecnología • SAP SuccessFactors • SAP Cloud Platform Integration • ADFS Valoraportadoal cliente • Sistema accesible para los empleados • Automatización de procesos • visibilidad para toda la organización Magnitudes • 1.000 empleados • 8 sociedades Antecedentes Nace como necesidad de disponer de una herramienta que aglutine todos los procesos relacionados con la gestión del talento en la compañía, amigable, flexible, móvil y con alta disponibilidad Descripción Implantación escalonada de los módulos de SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, Performance & Goals, Succession & Development, JAM, Learning Management System, Compensation y Variable Pay permitiendo además la movilidad total de los empleados y managers a la hora de llevar a cabo los procesos de RRHH. Integración con ADFS (Active Directory for Federation Services) para autenticación y sincronización de datos de usuarios IMAGEN Ence unificay optimizasusprocesosdeRRHH SAP SuccessFactors; ADFS; SAP CPI
  10. 10. An Indracompany 10 Implementaciónde SAP SuccessFactors Referencias SAP SuccessFactors Tecnología • SAP SuccessFactors • Fiori Valoraportadoal cliente • Automatización y unificación de todos los procesos de RRHH en una sola plataforma • Mejora de la autonomía del empleado y manager Magnitudes Antecedentes Open Fiber decide transformar la experiencia del empleado y optimizar sus procesos de gestión del talento para lo cual requiere de una solución integrada en la nube Descripción Implementación de la suite completa de SAP SuccessFactors (Employee Central, Learning Management System con iContent, Recruiting Management / On Boarding, Compensation, Performance & Goals, Succesion Planning, Workforce Analytics) y mejora de experiencia de usuario con SAP Fiori. Como consecuencia del proyecto, el sistema permite que las aplicaciones de OpenFiber, tanto aplicaciones SAP como no SAP, sean accesibles para todos los empleados a través de una experiencia unificada. Se incluyen aplicaciones personalizadas desarrolladas con la tecnología SAP Fiori. Open Fibertransformala gestióndeltalentoe implementaunanuevaexperienciade empleado SAP SuccessFactors; Fiori • 700 empleados • Red de comunicación de alta velocidad en Italia
  11. 11. An Indracompany 11 Referencias SAP SuccessFactors Tecnología • SAP SuccessFactors • SAP HCM • SAP EHSM Valoraportadoal cliente • Mejora en los procesos de selección y formación • Eliminación de duplicidad y errores • Cumplimiento de normativa de seguridad y salud Magnitudes • 800 empleados en más de en más de 10 países • Más de 1200 máquinas subastadas • Más de 20.000 máquinas en alquiler • Más de 25.000 máquinas vendidas Antecedentes GAM requiere de una solución centralizada para sus procesos de reclutamiento y selección y para la formación de sus empleados. También requiere una solución para cumplir la normativa de seguridad y salud. Descripción Implementación de SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting Management y Learning para los procesos de selección y formación. La administración de Personal y Gestión de Organización se llevan a cabo con SAP HCM que se integra con la solución mediante SFTP y addon nativo. También se lleva a cabo la integración con un sistema externalizado de nómina. La implementación de SAP EHSM permite el cumplimiento de la normativa de Seguridad y Salud en el trabajo de gran importancia en un entorno industrial como el de GAM. IMAGEN GAM optimizala seleccióny formaciónde personalmediantela centralizacióndeprocesos SAP SuccessFactors; SAP HCM; Fundae; SAP EHSM Implementaciónde SAP SuccessFactors yEHSM
  12. 12. An Indracompany 12 Implementaciónde SAP SuccessFactors Referencias SAP SuccessFactors Tecnología • SAP SuccessFactors • SAP HCM • SAP Process Orchestration (PO) Valoraportadoal cliente • Automatización y unificación de procesos • Focalización en tareas de alto valor añadido vs tareas sistemáticas y administrativas. • User experience y movilidad. Magnitudes • 25 países y 18.000 empleados • 6 idiomas de configuración • Más de 500 cursos migrados en 6 idiomas distintos cada uno de ellos Antecedentes Definición de un sistema corporativo de gestión e implantación en SuccessFactors para los procesos de formación; desempeño; calibración de talento y nominación de sucesores; compensación salarial y pago variable, para todos los empleados del Grupo NH Hoteles, distribuidos en 25 países y en 6 idiomas distintos. Implantación escalonada de los nuevos procesos sobre la tecnología SuccessFactors: Performance & Goals, Succession & Development, Learning Management System, Compensation y Variable Pay: • Gestión del rendimiento y evaluación de objetivos. Evaluación 360º • Gestión integral de la formación e integración de Planes de Desarrollo Individual (PDI) con LMS. • Sucesiones como herramienta de calibración del talento a través del proceso de nominación de sucesores. • Compensación y pago Variable: Gestión del proceso a nivel global. NH HotelGroupoptimizay centralizalagestióndeltalentoy delcapitalhumanoenSuccessFactors SAP SuccessFactors; Process Orchestration; Employee Profile; Variable Pay Descripción
  13. 13. An Indracompany 13 Referencias SAP SuccessFactors Tecnología • SuccessFactors:, P&G, Sucesiones y Plan de Carrera • Integración (SAP HCM–SFSF) • SAP PA, OM y PY Valoraportadoal cliente • Solución integral Cloud de gestión del desempeño para todos los países. • Automatización de la nómina e integración de procesos Magnitudes • 5.000 empleados • 3 países (México, Republica Dominicana y España) Antecedentes Definición de una sistema corporativo de Gestión del desempeño y gestión de carreras para todos los empleados de Hoteles Catalonia, distribuidos en 3 países. Descripción Diseño y construcción sobre tecnología SuccessFactors del nuevo modelo de Gestión de Talento para Catalonia, y más concretamente de los módulos de evaluación del desempeño, gestión de carreras y sucesiones. Implantación de la nómina para España sobre la solución on premise (SAP HCM). Integración hibrida entre SAP on premise (maestro) y SuccessFactors para la sincronización de empleados. CataloniaHotelstransformala gestiónde susrecursoshumanoscon SAP SAP SuccessFactors; SAP HCM; Performance; payroll Implementaciónde SAP SuccessFactors
  14. 14. An Indracompany 14 Referencias SAP SuccessFactors Tecnología • SAP SuccessFactors: Employee Central, JAM, Performance & Goals, Sucesiones y Plan de Carreras, Compensación , Recruiting Management. Valoraportadoal cliente • Sistema Global único y corporativo para todos los empleados/países. • Capacidades de movilidad y mejora de la experiencia del empleado Magnitudes • 5 países • 2.500 empleados Antecedentes Best Day, corporativo de las agencias de viajes más importante de México y con presencia en 5 países, requiere de un sistema de RR.HH para gestionar el talento de sus empleados, dotándoles de movilidad y una nueva experiencia de usuario Descripción Implementación con SAP SuccessFactors del modelo de Gestión de Recursos Humanos, aplicando las Best Practices (modelo RDS) y la metodología SAP Activate. Despliegue en modelo big bang de la suite completa SuccessFactors (Employee Central, JAM, Performance & Goals, Sucesiones y Plan de Carreras, Compensación , Recruiting Management), consiguiendo en tiempo record disponer de un sistema de fácil acceso para todos los empleados del grupo. BestDayimplementaunnuevosistemade gestióncorporativode RRHH SAP: Cloud; Successfactors; SAP Activate; Discovery; Best Practices Implementaciónde SAP SuccessFactors
  15. 15. An Indracompany 15 Implementaciónde SAP SuccessFactors Referencias SAP SuccessFactors Tecnología • SAP SuccessFactors: EC, RCM, RMK, ONB, LMS, DEV, P&G, WFA • CPI (Cloud Platform Integration). • SAP HCM Valoraportadoal cliente • Homogenización de gestión del talento • Mejora de UX y accesibilidad (50% uso APP en los 6 primeros meses) • Simplificación e integración de sistemas Magnitudes • 6.000 empleados • 727 oficinas en España y 54 en Europa y América • 2,3 millones de clientes Antecedentes Abanca quiere transformar la gestión del talento de sus 6.000 empleados, para lo cual necesita unificar y homogeneizar sus procesos, renovar y simplificar los sistemas, mejorando su integración y accesibilidad Descripción Proyecto de implementación de SAP SuccessFactors integrado con SAP HCM, para la puesta en marcha de nuevos procesos de gestión del talento. El alcance incluye Employee Central, para los procesos de gestión de personal, recruiting, learning, development, performance&goals y adicionalmente On-Boarding, Recruiting Marketing o TimeOff. Se emplea Cloud Platform Integration (CPI) para integrar SuccessFactors con SAP HCM (Administración de Personal y Nómina). Se desarrolla APP móvil y User Experience para facilitar el acceso y aumentar la productividad Logo cliente Abancaimpulsala gestiónde sucapitalhumanocon SAP HCMy SAPSuccessFactors SAP; SuccessFactors; HCM; Talent Management
  16. 16. An Indracompany 16 Referencias SAP SuccessFactors Tecnología • SAP SuccessFactors: Performance&Goals, Recruiting Management, Learning Management con iContent Valoraportadoal cliente • Sistema Global único para todos los empleados. • Integración de aplicaciones y eliminación de aplicativos satélite Magnitudes Antecedentes Banesco, grupo financiero con más de 12.000 empleados en Venezuela, Panamá, República Dominicana y USA requiere de una solución integrada para dar respuesta a sus necesidades en la gestión del talento. Descripción Proyecto de implementación de la solución SAP SuccessFactors para los procesos de selección de personal, evaluación del desempeño y formación, para los colectivos de todos los países. Se realiza la integración con los sistemas de nómina y administración de personal locales, tanto en tecnología SAP como no SAP. Banescotransformala gestióndel talentocon SAPSuccessFactors SAP SuccessFactors; integración híbrida; SAP • Más de 12.000 empleados • 4 Países Implementaciónde SAP SuccessFactors

