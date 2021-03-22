Gestionprocesosinstitucioneseducativas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gestión de Procesos para la Dirección y Coordinación Académica.
Gestión de Procesos para la Dirección y Coordinación Académica •Objetivos: • Entender mejor la relación entre procesos- te...
Gestión de Procesos para la Dirección y Coordinación Académica •Contenido: • Gestión basada en procesos en instituciones e...
1. Introducción a la Gestión por Procesos • Gestión: Acción o efecto de Gestionar (RAE). Por tanto, Gestionar es administr...
2.1 Diagnóstico e identificación de procesos de Instituciones Educativas. Enfoque de procesos en Organizaciones Educativas
2.2 Tipos de procesos. • Procesos Gobernadores: Definen las directrices y lineamientos para la Institución. • Procesos Cla...
2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. • Normas ISO: ISO 9001. Sistemas de Ge...
2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. La educación no había sido un tema inc...
2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. ISO 21001: Nace de la necesidad de con...
2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. ISO 21001: Contribuye a los objetivos ...
2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. • Sistemas de Gestión para Organizacio...
2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. • Beneficios potenciales al implementa...
2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. • Beneficios potenciales al implementa...
2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. • Fortalezas de la ISO 21001: • Enfoqu...
2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. • Enfoque de procesos en organizacione...
2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. • Principios de Gestión de un SGOE • E...
2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. Visión
2.4 Mejoramiento de procesos.
2.4 Mejoramiento de procesos.
2.5 Herramientas y tecnologías de mejoramiento. • BPMS (Sistemas de Gestión de procesos) • Flujos documentales • Flujos de...
2. Gestión por Procesos en Instituciones Educativas. • TALLER: • Mapa de procesos • Manual de procesos • Procesos de una i...
2.Gestión por Procesos en Instituciones Educativas. • Videos • Aprendiendo sobre el ODS 4 – YouTube • ODS 4 · Educación de...
3.Gestión de Proyectos en Instituciones Educativas • Proyecto: • Un proyecto es un esfuerzo temporal que se lleva a cabo p...
3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK • Proyecto: • Un proyecto es un esfuerzo temporal que se lleva a cabo para crear...
3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK • Proyecto: • Un producto que puede ser un componente de otro elemento o un elem...
3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖¿Qué es la Dirección de Proyectos? • Es la aplicación de conocimientos, habilid...
3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖¿Qué es la Dirección de Proyectos? • Dirigir un proyecto, por lo general implic...
3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖¿Qué es Dirección de Proyectos? • Cambiar los requerimientos del proyecto puede...
3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖¿Qué es Dirección de Proyectos? • Proyectos y Planificación Estratégica • A men...
3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖¿Qué es Dirección de Proyectos? • Rol del Director de Proyecto • El Director de...
3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK  ¿Qué es Dirección de Proyectos? ◦ Rol del Director de Proyecto  La dirección ...
3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖Ciclo de vida del proyecto • Los proyectos y la dirección de proyectos se lleva...
3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK  Ciclo de vida del proyecto ◦ Es un conjunto de fases del mismo, generalmente s...
3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK  Ciclo de vida del proyecto ◦ Los proyectos varían en tamaño y complejidad. Tod...
3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK  Ciclo de vida del proyecto ◦ Fases del proyecto ◦ Son divisiones dentro del mi...
3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK  Ciclo de vida del proyecto ◦ Influencias de la Organización en la dirección de...
3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖Procesos de la Dirección de Proyectos: • La Dirección de Proyectos es la aplica...
3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖Procesos de la Dirección de Proyectos: • Para que un proyecto tenga éxito, el e...
3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖Procesos de la Dirección de Proyectos: • Los procesos del proyecto son ejecutad...
3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖Procesos de la Dirección de Proyectos:
3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖Procesos de la Dirección de Proyectos: • Correspondencia entre grupos de proces...
3.3 Gestión de Proyectos usando Agilismo ¿Qué es SCRUM?
3.3 Gestión de Proyectos usando Agilismo ¿Dónde se aplica? En todo tipo de Proyecto pequeño o grande Características de SC...
3.3 Gestión de Proyectos usando Agilismo Roles en SCRUM Dueño del producto ScrumMaster Equipo de Trabajo
3.3 Gestión de Proyectos usando Agilismo ¿Cómo trabajo el equipo? Bitácora de trabajo Sprint de producción Equipo de Traba...
3.3 Gestión de Proyectos usando Agilismo ¿Cómo trabajo el equipo? Bitácora de trabajo Sprint de producción Equipo de Traba...
3.3 Gestión de Proyectos usando Agilismo Scrum en la oficina:
3.3 Gestión de Proyectos usando Agilismo
3.4 Herramientas y tecnologías • Herramientas en línea (projectmanager.com) • Microsoft Project • Open Project • Herramien...
4. Modelo de Gestión e Innovación para la educación • Es una propuesta que busca cumplir los objetivos institucionales en ...
4.1 Estructuras organizacionales Son estructuras que centra su trabajo orientados en procesos y servicios para el mejorami...
4.2 Gestión del Cambio Organizacional • Las principales habilidades en la actualidad para alcanzar objetivos institucional...
4.2 Gestión del Cambio Organizacional Cambios Antagonistas Agentes de soporte del cambio
4.2 Gestión del Cambio Organizacional Vale do Desespero Desempeño antes del cambio Desempeño después del cambio Tiempo Val...
4.3 Sistemas de Gestión Integrados
4.3 Sistemas de Gestión Integrados • Los diversos sistemas de gestión de la institución deben ser gestionados e integrados...
4.4 Modelo de Gestión de Innovación Empresarial Encontrar un modelo acorde a la institución es una tarea que involucra a t...
4.4 Modelo de Gestión de Innovación Empresarial Un modelo en la actualidad debe considerar aspectos como: Procesos Tecnolo...
4.4 Modelo de Gestión de Innovación Empresarial Una institución Inteligente, mantiene un estándar alto de provisión de ser...
4.4 Modelo de Gestión de Innovación Empresarial Las organizaciones que tienen procesos de transformación digital (organiza...
4.4 Modelo de Gestión de Innovación Empresarial Las organizaciones que se centran en calidad consideran 2 grandes subproce...
4.4 Modelo de Gestión de Innovación Empresarial. Orientado a Proyectos
4.4 Modelo de Gestión de Innovación Empresarial. Orientado a Proyectos PROYECTO Cronogra ma Costo Calidad Alcance
4.4 Modelo de Gestión de Innovación Empresarial. Creatividad para Innovar
4.4 Modelo de Gestión de Innovación Empresarial. Unificado
5. Conclusiones Procesos son el principio y el fin. Proyectos que agregan valor y mejoran la productividad Crear estructur...
6. Preguntas
Ramiro Gavilanes Mera
+593 969062101 Ramiro Gavilanes Ramiro Gavilanes Mera
Modelos de gestión por procesos para instituciones educativas

  1. 1. Gestión de Procesos para la Dirección y Coordinación Académica.
  2. 2. Gestión de Procesos para la Dirección y Coordinación Académica •Objetivos: • Entender mejor la relación entre procesos- tecnología-calidad. • Desarrollar técnicas para mejorar el enfoque de trabajo. • Aplicar un modelo de trabajo para mejoramiento de la productividad institucional. • Conocer y aprender a utilizar nuevas tecnologías de gestión. • Mejorar la comunicación entre equipos de trabajo.
  3. 3. Gestión de Procesos para la Dirección y Coordinación Académica •Contenido: • Gestión basada en procesos en instituciones educativas. • Gestión de proyectos en instituciones educativas. • Modelo de Gestión e innovación para la educación.
  4. 4. 1. Introducción a la Gestión por Procesos • Gestión: Acción o efecto de Gestionar (RAE). Por tanto, Gestionar es administrar, dirigir, coordinar, liderar, diligenciar, conducir, hacia el logro de algo. • Proceso: Acción de ir hacia Adelante (RAE). Un conjunto de pasos organizados que reciben insumos, y los transforman en productos.
  5. 5. 2.1 Diagnóstico e identificación de procesos de Instituciones Educativas. Enfoque de procesos en Organizaciones Educativas
  6. 6. 2.2 Tipos de procesos. • Procesos Gobernadores: Definen las directrices y lineamientos para la Institución. • Procesos Claves: Aquellos que se ejecutan para la entrega de los productos o servicios de la Institución • Procesos de Apoyo: Los que dan soporte a los procesos anteriores para que cumplan con sus objetivos.
  7. 7. 2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. • Normas ISO: ISO 9001. Sistemas de Gestión de Calidad. ISO 21001. Sistemas de Gestión para Organizaciones Educativas.
  8. 8. 2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. La educación no había sido un tema incorporado en la estandarización ISO. Las organizaciones educativas adoptaron ISO 9001, desde su versión inicial de 1987 hasta la actual (2015) ISO 9001: 1.500.000 certificados en el mundo. 400.000 certificados (36%) corresponden a organizaciones educativas
  9. 9. 2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. ISO 21001: Nace de la necesidad de contar con una norma fácil de entender para el sector educativo. Fue definida por un grupo de expertos intersectoriales. ISO 21001-2018: En mayo del 2018 nace la primera edición de la norma internacional para Sistemas de Gestión para Organizaciones Educativas (SGOE)
  10. 10. 2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. ISO 21001: Contribuye a los objetivos del desarollo sostenible (Agenda 2030 ONU)
  11. 11. 2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. • Sistemas de Gestión para Organizaciones Educativas (SGOE): Esta norma provee una herramienta de gestión común para las organizaciones que proveen productos o servicios educativos con el fin de cumplir los requisitos de estudiantes y otros beneficiarios. Pertinencia: El entorno demanda que las organizaciones educativas evalúen el grado en el que cumplen con los requisitos de los estudiantes, beneficiarios y otras partes interesadas, con el fin de mejorar su habilidad para continuar haciéndolo y con ello asegurar un desarrollo sostenible.
  12. 12. 2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. • Beneficios potenciales al implementar un SGOE: • Mejor alineación de sus propósitos (objetivos, política, misión, visión). • Mayor responsabilidad social al proveer una educación inclusiva y equitativa para todos. • Mayor aprendizaje personalizado y una respuestas eficaz a todos los estudiantes y, particularmente a los que tienen necesidades educativas especiales, los que requieren educación a distancia y/o formación continua. • Contar con un medio que permita demostrar el compromiso de la organización con prácticas de gestión educativa efectivas. • Mayor credibilidad de la organización educativa.
  13. 13. 2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. • Beneficios potenciales al implementar un SGOE (continuación): • Procesos consistentes y herramientas de evaluación para demostrar y aumentar eficacia y eficiencia. • Desarrollo de una cultura de mejora organizativa. • Armonización de estándares regionales, nacionales, dentro de un marco de referencia internacional. • Amplia participación de las partes interesadas. • Estimulación de la excelencia e innovación.
  14. 14. 2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. • Fortalezas de la ISO 21001: • Enfoque a procesos • Ciclo Planificar – Hacer – Verificar – Actuar • Pensamiento basado en riesgos • Misión, Visión, y Estrategia de la organización
  15. 15. 2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. • Enfoque de procesos en organizaciones educativas • Comprensión y coherencia en el cumplimiento de los requisitos. • La consideración de los procesos en términos de valor agregado. • El logro del desempeño eficaz del proceso • La mejora de procesos con base en la evaluación de los datos y la información. Misión Visión
  16. 16. 2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. • Principios de Gestión de un SGOE • Enfoque en los aprendices y otros beneficiarios • Liderazgo visionario • Compromiso de las personas • Enfoque a proceso • Mejora • Toma de decisiones basada en evidencia • Gestión de relaciones • Responsabilidad social • Accesibilidad y equidad • Conducta ética en la educación • Seguridad y protección de datos Visión
  17. 17. 2.3 Modelos y Sistemas de Gestión basados en procesos y estándares internacionales. Visión
  18. 18. 2.4 Mejoramiento de procesos.
  19. 19. 2.4 Mejoramiento de procesos.
  20. 20. 2.5 Herramientas y tecnologías de mejoramiento. • BPMS (Sistemas de Gestión de procesos) • Flujos documentales • Flujos de aprobación • Flujos de trámites • Gestión Documental
  21. 21. 2. Gestión por Procesos en Instituciones Educativas. • TALLER: • Mapa de procesos • Manual de procesos • Procesos de una institución educativa • Indicadores de gestión
  22. 22. 2.Gestión por Procesos en Instituciones Educativas. • Videos • Aprendiendo sobre el ODS 4 – YouTube • ODS 4 · Educación de calidad · Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible – YouTube • Los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible - qué son y cómo alcanzarlos – YouTube
  23. 23. 3.Gestión de Proyectos en Instituciones Educativas • Proyecto: • Un proyecto es un esfuerzo temporal que se lleva a cabo para crear un producto, servicio o resultado único. (Guía PMBOK® )
  24. 24. 3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK • Proyecto: • Un proyecto es un esfuerzo temporal que se lleva a cabo para crear un producto, servicio o resultado único. (Guía PMBOK® ). • La naturaleza temporal de los proyectos indica un principio y final definidos. • Todo proyecto crea un producto o resultado único.
  25. 25. 3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK • Proyecto: • Un producto que puede ser un componente de otro elemento o un elemento final en sí mismo. • La capacidad de realizar un servicio. • Un resultado tal como un producto o un documento. • Un proyecto de investigación que desarrolla conocimientos.
  26. 26. 3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖¿Qué es la Dirección de Proyectos? • Es la aplicación de conocimientos, habilidades, herramientas y técnicas a las actividades del proyecto para cumplir con los requerimientos del mismo.
  27. 27. 3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖¿Qué es la Dirección de Proyectos? • Dirigir un proyecto, por lo general implica: • Identificar requerimientos. • Abordar las diversas necesidades, inquietudes y expectativas de los interesados según se planifica y efectúa el proyecto. • Equilibrar las restricciones contrapuestas del proyecto que se relacionan entre otros aspectos con: • El alcance • La calidad • El cronograma • El presupuesto • Los recursos • El riesgo
  28. 28. 3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖¿Qué es Dirección de Proyectos? • Cambiar los requerimientos del proyecto puede generar riesgos adicionales. • El equipo del proyecto debe ser capaz de evaluar la situación y equilibrar las demandas a fin de entregar un proyecto exitoso. • Dada la posibilidad de sufrir cambios, el Plan para la Dirección del Proyecto es iterativo y su elaboración es gradual a lo largo del ciclo de vida del proyecto.
  29. 29. 3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖¿Qué es Dirección de Proyectos? • Proyectos y Planificación Estratégica • A menudo, los proyectos se utilizan como medio para cumplir con el plan estratégico de una organización. • Demanda de mercado • Oportunidad estratégica/necesidad comercial • Solicitud de un cliente • Adelantos tecnológicos • Requisitos legales
  30. 30. 3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖¿Qué es Dirección de Proyectos? • Rol del Director de Proyecto • El Director del Proyecto es la persona asignada por la organización ejecutante para alcanzar los objetivos del proyecto. • Comprender y aplicar los conocimientos, herramientas y técnicas que se reconocen como buenas prácticas no es suficiente para gestionar los proyectos de un modo eficaz.
  31. 31. 3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK  ¿Qué es Dirección de Proyectos? ◦ Rol del Director de Proyecto  La dirección de proyectos efectiva requiere que el director de proyecto cuente con las siguientes características: 1. Conocimiento • Se refiere a lo que el director de proyecto sabe sobre la dirección de proyectos. 2. Desempeño • Se refiere a lo que el director de proyecto puede hacer o lograr si aplica los conocimientos en dirección de proyectos. 3. Personal • Se refiere a la manera en la que el director de proyecto se comporta cuando ejecuta el proyecto o actividades relacionadas. La capacidad personal abarca actitudes, características básicas de la personalidad y liderazgo.
  32. 32. 3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖Ciclo de vida del proyecto • Los proyectos y la dirección de proyectos se llevan a cabo en un ambiente más amplio que el proyecto mismo. • El entender este contexto contribuye a asegurar que el trabajo se lleve a cabo de acuerdo con los objetivos de la empresa y se gestione de conformidad con las metodologías de prácticas establecidas de la organización.
  33. 33. 3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK  Ciclo de vida del proyecto ◦ Es un conjunto de fases del mismo, generalmente secuenciales y en ocasiones superpuestas, cuyo nombre y número se determinan por las necesidades de gestión y control de la organización, la naturaleza propia del proyecto y su área de aplicación. ◦ El ciclo de vida proporciona el marco de referencia básico para dirigir el proyecto, independientemente del trabajo específico involucrado.
  34. 34. 3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK  Ciclo de vida del proyecto ◦ Los proyectos varían en tamaño y complejidad. Todos los proyectos sin importar cuan pequeños o grandes o cuan sencillos o complejos sean, pueden configurarse dentro de la siguiente estructura del ciclo de vida:
  35. 35. 3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK  Ciclo de vida del proyecto ◦ Fases del proyecto ◦ Son divisiones dentro del mismo proyecto donde es necesario ejercer un control adicional para gestionar eficazmente la conclusión de un entregable mayor.
  36. 36. 3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK  Ciclo de vida del proyecto ◦ Influencias de la Organización en la dirección de proyectos ◦ La cultura, el estilo y estructura de la organización influyen en la forma en que los proyectos son ejecutados. ◦ El grado de madurez de la dirección de proyectos de una organización, así como sus sistemas de dirección de proyectos, también pueden influenciar el proyecto. ◦ Visiones, valores, normas, creencias ◦ Políticas, métodos y procedimientos ◦ Percepción de la relaciones de autoridad ◦ Ética laboral y horario de trabajo
  37. 37. 3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖Procesos de la Dirección de Proyectos: • La Dirección de Proyectos es la aplicación de conocimientos, habilidades, herramientas y técnicas a las actividades del proyecto para cumplir con los requerimientos del mismo. • La aplicación de conocimientos requiere de la dirección eficaz de los procesos apropiados.
  38. 38. 3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖Procesos de la Dirección de Proyectos: • Para que un proyecto tenga éxito, el equipo del proyecto debe: • Seleccionar los procesos adecuados requeridos para alcanzar los objetivos del proyecto • Utilizar un enfoque definido que pueda adoptarse para cumplir los requisitos • Cumplir con los requisitos a fin de satisfacer las necesidades y expectativas de los interesados • Equilibrar las demandas contrapuestas relativas al alcance, tiempo, costo, calidad, recursos y riesgo para producir el producto, servicio o resultado especificado
  39. 39. 3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖Procesos de la Dirección de Proyectos: • Los procesos del proyecto son ejecutados por el equipo del proyecto y generalmente se enmarcan en una de las siguientes categorías principales: • Los procesos de la dirección de proyectos aseguran que el proyecto avance de manera eficaz durante toda su existencia. • Los procesos orientados al producto especifican y crean el producto del proyecto. El alcance del proyecto no puede definirse si no se cuenta con una comprensión básica acerca de cómo generar el producto especificado.
  40. 40. 3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖Procesos de la Dirección de Proyectos:
  41. 41. 3.2 Gestión de Proyectos basados en PMBOK ❖Procesos de la Dirección de Proyectos: • Correspondencia entre grupos de procesos y áreas de conocimiento de la Dirección de Proyectos
  42. 42. 3.3 Gestión de Proyectos usando Agilismo ¿Qué es SCRUM?
  43. 43. 3.3 Gestión de Proyectos usando Agilismo ¿Dónde se aplica? En todo tipo de Proyecto pequeño o grande Características de SCRUM • Esquema de trabajo en paralelo • Ciclos cortos (2 a 3 semanas) • Se enfoca a la entrega de resultados • Crear productos y servicios que se adapten a necesidades cambiantes
  44. 44. 3.3 Gestión de Proyectos usando Agilismo Roles en SCRUM Dueño del producto ScrumMaster Equipo de Trabajo
  45. 45. 3.3 Gestión de Proyectos usando Agilismo ¿Cómo trabajo el equipo? Bitácora de trabajo Sprint de producción Equipo de Trabajo Scrum diario (reunión diaria de 15 minutos )
  46. 46. 3.3 Gestión de Proyectos usando Agilismo ¿Cómo trabajo el equipo? Bitácora de trabajo Sprint de producción Equipo de Trabajo Scrum diario (reunión diaria de 15 minutos )
  47. 47. 3.3 Gestión de Proyectos usando Agilismo Scrum en la oficina:
  48. 48. 3.3 Gestión de Proyectos usando Agilismo
  49. 49. 3.4 Herramientas y tecnologías • Herramientas en línea (projectmanager.com) • Microsoft Project • Open Project • Herramientas ágiles (Trello.com)
  50. 50. 4. Modelo de Gestión e Innovación para la educación • Es una propuesta que busca cumplir los objetivos institucionales en base a la aplicación de estándares internacionales, gestión de calidad, gestión del cambio, generación de proyectos y gestión de la innovación
  51. 51. 4.1 Estructuras organizacionales Son estructuras que centra su trabajo orientados en procesos y servicios para el mejoramiento de la productividad de a través de la utilización de tecnología
  52. 52. 4.2 Gestión del Cambio Organizacional • Las principales habilidades en la actualidad para alcanzar objetivos institucionales se centran en: • Gestión del cambio • Comunicación
  53. 53. 4.2 Gestión del Cambio Organizacional Cambios Antagonistas Agentes de soporte del cambio
  54. 54. 4.2 Gestión del Cambio Organizacional Vale do Desespero Desempeño antes del cambio Desempeño después del cambio Tiempo Valle de la Desesperación
  55. 55. 4.3 Sistemas de Gestión Integrados
  56. 56. 4.3 Sistemas de Gestión Integrados • Los diversos sistemas de gestión de la institución deben ser gestionados e integrados en una unidad que mantenga la visión de la organización de manera unificada
  57. 57. 4.4 Modelo de Gestión de Innovación Empresarial Encontrar un modelo acorde a la institución es una tarea que involucra a todos sus actores, infraestructura, recursos, factores externos e internos
  58. 58. 4.4 Modelo de Gestión de Innovación Empresarial Un modelo en la actualidad debe considerar aspectos como: Procesos Tecnología Personas Personas Tecnología Procesos
  59. 59. 4.4 Modelo de Gestión de Innovación Empresarial Una institución Inteligente, mantiene un estándar alto de provisión de servicios considerando: Procesos Proyectos Calidad Organización Inteligente Calidad Proyectos Procesos
  60. 60. 4.4 Modelo de Gestión de Innovación Empresarial Las organizaciones que tienen procesos de transformación digital (organizaciones 4.0), centran sus servicios en: Innovación Tecnología Calidad Tecnología Innovación Organizaciones 4.0 Calidad
  61. 61. 4.4 Modelo de Gestión de Innovación Empresarial Las organizaciones que se centran en calidad consideran 2 grandes subprocesos: Aseguramiento de la Calidad Control de la Calidad
  62. 62. 4.4 Modelo de Gestión de Innovación Empresarial. Orientado a Proyectos
  63. 63. 4.4 Modelo de Gestión de Innovación Empresarial. Orientado a Proyectos PROYECTO Cronogra ma Costo Calidad Alcance
  64. 64. 4.4 Modelo de Gestión de Innovación Empresarial. Creatividad para Innovar
  65. 65. 4.4 Modelo de Gestión de Innovación Empresarial. Unificado
  66. 66. 5. Conclusiones Procesos son el principio y el fin. Proyectos que agregan valor y mejoran la productividad Crear estructuras y modelos que se adapten a cambios (PMO) (CMO) Aplicar estándares internacionales. Gestionar el cambio permanentemente.
  67. 67. 6. Preguntas
  68. 68. Ramiro Gavilanes Mera
  Ramiro Gavilanes Mera

