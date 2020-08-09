Successfully reported this slideshow.
Crónica de una muerte anunciada Gabriel García Márquez
El autor: Gabriel García Márquez (1927-2014) • Escritor, periodista y premio Nobel colombiano (1982). Toda su vida estuvo ...
El autor: Gabriel García Márquez (1927-2014) • Su literatura se enmarca dentro del realismo mágico (mezcla de realidad y f...
El autor: Gabriel García Márquez (1927-2014)
Significación de la obra El autor logra mediante una armónica conjunción de la narrativa de vanguardia y la tradición cult...
Título • Nos anticipa el motivo principal de la obra (la anunciada muerte de Santiago Nasar) y la modalidad textual que em...
Temática y trama El autor se inspira en un hecho real, pero introduce cantidad de elementos fantásticos y mágicos (exagera...
Temática y trama La obra presenta dos líneas temáticas diferentes, pero íntimamente cohesionadas el asesinato de Santiago ...
Temática y trama Destino trágico o la fatalidad (tema principal de la obra): está relacionado con otros temas secundarios:...
Temática y trama Honor • Causante de la tragedia, se observa desde una perspectiva paródica, casi esperpéntica, a través d...
Temática y trama La educación • Impone a los personajes unos roles sociales rígidos y discriminatorios (ellos habían sido ...
Temática y trama El caciquismo • Se hace patente en los personajes de Santiago Nasar y Bayardo San Román, en el abuso de p...
Estructura Imitación del lenguaje de la crónica periodística, que sirve para dotar de verosimilitud los hechos narrados. L...
Narrador El narrador es un personaje secundario, que actúa como cronista de la historia reconstruyendo los hechos mediante...
Estilo Empleo de técnicas renovadoras: subjetivismo, ruptura de la linealidad temporal (reducción temporal y anacronía), i...
Personajes: Santiago Nasar Santiago Nasar es descrito frecuentemente como una persona obsesivamente preocupada por su imag...
Personajes: Hermanos Vicario A los hermanos Vicario se los caracteriza desde la perspectiva de su brutalidad o su irracion...
Personajes: Ángela Vicario Ángela Vicario es la más bella de las hermanas Vicario, pero su “pobreza de espíritu” la convie...
Personajes: Ángela Vicario Como si los años y la humillación la hubiesen convertido en una mujer que, de modo masoquista, ...
Personajes: Bayardo San Román Bayardo San Román es un hombre rico, de familia muy notable en el país. Se le ve como a una ...
Personajes: la colectividad Desde la mitad del siglo XX, son frecuentes las novelas de personaje colectivo. Tal ocurre en ...
Personajes: la colectividad García Márquez escribió en una ocasión que lo que deseaba con Crónica era hacer un estudio de ...
Tiempo Tiempo externo. En ningún momento de la obra se nombra la fecha en la que sucedieron los acontecimientos, por eso n...
Espacio La novela transcurre en un pequeño pueblo costero llamado Riohacha, en Colombia. Tiene lugar en la época en que la...
“También el amor se aprende” Frases de la novela…
Frases de la novela… “Ningún lugar de la vida es más triste que una cama vacía”
“El odio y el amor son pasiones recíprocas” Frases de la novela…
Frases de la novela… “(...) Me resistía a admitir que la vida terminara por parecerse tanto a la mala literatura.”
×