Synnopsis :

The not-to-be-missed, benchmark volume on the growing area of study in the PharmD pharmacy curriculum. Providing a foundation for assessing the nature and extent of drug-taking behaviors, this text is adapted from the author s self-paced learning modules, developed for the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy.



Author : Brenda Waning

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Brenda Waning ( 1✮ )

Link Download : https://bocahrauplong.blogspot.com/?book=0071355073

