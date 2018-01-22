latihan soal b.indonesia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOALBAHASA INDONESIA PAKET 1 1. Bacalah kutipan teks laporan berikut! Bunga bangkai berhabitat asli di hutan Sumatera. Aka...
4. Bacalah kutipan teks cerpen berikut! Bibir Todo tampak cemberut. Lebih setengah jam, belum satu ikan pun yang berhasill...
7. Bacalah kutipan fabel berikut! Bangau dan Kolibri berteman baik. Bangau bertubuh tinggi dan kurus, sementara Kolibri be...
B. Komplikasi C. Konflik D. Resolusi dan Koda 10. Bacalah paragraf berikut dengan saksama! Era ( ... ) didominasi dengan p...
14. Perhatikan kalimat berikut ! Mantan atlet bulu tsngkis yang kini menjadi ketua harian klub PB Jaya Raya, Retno Kustiya...
17. Sepeda memiliki magnet bagi banyak orang. Bukan hanya anak-anak yang menggemari sepeda, para remaja, orang dewasa usia...
B. Kepala IGD RSHS Bandung, dr. Tri Wahyu Murni, Sp. Mengatakan jumlah pasien terus bertambah. C. Jmlah kunjungan IGD meni...
43. Cermatilah kutipan fable berikut dengan seksama! Pada suatu hari, Kancil merasa sangat lapar. Dia berjalan ke sana-kem...
C. Seorang perempuan mengantar suaminya sampai di pintu pagar D. Seorang perempuan merasa tidak dicintai suaminya 46. Cerm...
D. mengadaan 29. Cermati paragraf berikut! Masa pascabanjir , Demam Berdarah Dengue ( DBD ) menjadi salah satu jenis penya...
32. Bacalah kutipan teks berikut! Kutipan teks I Gamelan Jawa Yogyakarta adalah tempat yang paling tepat untuk menikmati g...
Teks I Teks II A Urutan sebab- akibat Urutan akibat - sebab B Urutan waktu Urutan tempat C Urutan konflik-solusi Urutan so...
36. Cermati kutipan cerita berikut! Cerita 1 Dari Semarang aku menuju Yogya. Rumah kawan Sutopo terletak di sebuah kota, d...
39. Naga itu meraung, menampakkan rahangnya yang panjang dan kuat. (1) “Iiih!” desah Pete. (2) Tanpa disadri, duduknya aga...
43. Bacalah illustrasi di bawah ini ! Muhammad Aris Ardiansyah (20), warga Jalan Akim Kayat 7D Kecamatan Gresik akhirnya d...
46. Bacalah kutipan berikut ini! Harun adalah pria yang memiliki keterbelakangan mental. Ketika berumur 15 tahun, ia memul...
D. Bacharudin Jusuf Habibie atau lebih dikenal dengan BJ Habibie lahir di Pare-Pare, Sulawesi Selatan, pada 25 Juni 1936. ...
53. Bacalah kutipan teks laporan berikut! Sapi memiliki banyak manfaat bagi kehidupan manusia. Hewan yang satu ini dipelih...
56. Cermati kalimat berikut! Banyak anak-anak Indonesia yang mengalami keterlantaran dan penelantaran karena faktor ekonom...
59. Perhatikan paragraf berikut ! Masyarakat Timor-Timur mempercayai keampuhan kulit kayu jati hutan untuk menyembuhkan be...
62. Bacalah teks fabel berikut! Suatu ketika Keledai menemukan kulit singa yang ditinggalkan sang pemburu di dalam hutan. ...
Macan Kumbang yang semula turut berlari ketakutan bersama binatang lainnya mendengar suara tawa itu. Dia pun berhenti berl...
66. Dari waktu ke waktu prestasi atlet Indonesia terus merosot. Hal ini memberi kesan tidak ada lagi .................... ...
sekitar 25 hingga 30 cm dan beratnya antara 750 gram hingga 800 gram. Di beberapa daerah dapat ditemukan merpati yang berb...
71. Bacalah kutipan fabel berikut! Kutipan Fabel I Rubai dengan santai berjalan di tengah hutan. Tanpa sengaja ia menemuka...
73. Cermati kutipan cerpen berikut! Ayah mengamati aku dari atas ke bawah. Ia berdiri dan menjangkau tangan kananku. Katan...
  1. 1. SOALBAHASA INDONESIA PAKET 1 1. Bacalah kutipan teks laporan berikut! Bunga bangkai berhabitat asli di hutan Sumatera. Akan tetapi saat ini mulaii dikonservasikan di banyak tempat seperti di Taman Hutan Raya Ir. Djuanda Bandung. Dalam perkembangannya bunga ini mampu menjulang tinggi sampai pada ketinggian empat meter. Pada saat bunga ini mekar, bagian pada kelopak luarnya akan berwarna putih sedangkan mahkotanya berwarna merah tua keunguan. Makna kata bercetak miring pada kutipan teks laporan tersebut adalah …. A. dipelihara dan dilindungi untuk mencegah kerusakan dan kemusnahan dengan jalan pelestarian B. dipelihara dan ditanam kembali untuk mencegah kerusakan dan kemusnahan C. dipelihara dan dilindungi untuk mencegah kerusakan dan kemusnahan dengan jalan tebang pilih D. dipelihara dan dilindungi untuk mencegah kerusakan dan kemusnahan 2. Bacalah kutipan teks laporan berikut! Kura-kura merupakan hewan bersisik berkaki empat yang termasuk golongan reptil. Kura- kura termasuk salah satu jenis hewan yang berumur panjang. Cara berkembang biak kura- kura dengan cara bertelur (ovivar), kura-kura dapat menghasilkan beberapa butir telur setiap kali bertelur. Sedangkan untuk ukuran tubuh kura-kura dibedakan menjadi 3, yaitu kura-kura pemakan tumbuhan (herbivora), kura-kura pemakan daging (karnivora), dan kura-kura pemakan campuran (omnivora). Di bagian tubuh kura-kura terdapat cangkang yang disebut batok kura-kura, batok kura-kura ini terdiri dari dua bagian yaitu bagian atas dan bagian bawah. Informasi tersurat yang sesuai dengan paragraf tersebut adalah …. A. Kura-kura termasuk hewan Mamalia B. Kura-kura berkembang biak dengan cara beranak C. Kura-kura hanya makan tumbuhan D. Batok kura-kura adalah cangkang yang terdiri dari dua bagian yaitu bagian atas dan bagian bawah 3. Bacalah bagian teks laporan berikut! Kaktus adalah nama yang diberikan untuk anggota tumbuhan berbunga famili Castacea. Kaktus merupakan jenis tanaman yang mampu hidup di lingkungan panas, kering, dan tidak berair. Habitat asli kaktus adalah gurun pasir sehingga mengharuskan kaktus beradaptasi dengan lingkungannya agar bisa bertahan hidup. Kaktus memiliki banyak varietas yang memiliki batang dan bunga yang sangat unik sehingga saat ini tanaman kaktus dijadikan sebagai tanaman hias.Tanaman kaktus hias memiliki jenis yang beragam dan setiap jenisnya memiliki keindahan dan keunikan masing-masing. Kutipan teks laporan tersebut merupakan bagian …. A. definisi umum B. deskripsi bagian C. deskripsi manfaat D. argumentasi
  2. 2. 4. Bacalah kutipan teks cerpen berikut! Bibir Todo tampak cemberut. Lebih setengah jam, belum satu ikan pun yang berhasill termakan umpannya. Mungkin kurang ke tengah, pikirnya sambil mengayuh solu. Sepuluh menit. Ah, sama saja! Barangkali ikan-ikan di danau ini lagi berkumpul di tengah, pikir Todo lagi. Dikayuhnya lagi dayung ditangannya sampai beberapa kayuhan. Beredar mata Todo. Sedikit bergidik begitu menyadari kalau ternyata ia sudah jauh dari daratan. Bahkan, ia tak lagi melihat solu nelayan yang menjala di sekitarnya. Makna kata bercetak miring pada paragraf ke-2 tersebut adalah …. A. gemetar B. geli C. cemas D. ngeri 5. Bacalah kutipan teks fabel berikut! “Tolong...! Tolong...!Tolong aku...!” teriak anak harimau itu dengan lemah. Semakin lama tubuhnya semakin lemah memegang akar pohon tua yang berjuntai ke bawah itu. Akar pohon tersebut semakin lama semakin tak kuat lagi menahan berat badan si anak harimau. Untuk beberapa saat tidak ada yang mendengarkannya. Lalu muncullah seekor harimau lainnya berniat untuk menolongnya namun apalah daya tangan tak sampai. Ia tak bisa membantunya dengan tangan sendiri. Ia bergegas ke istana raja hutan untuk memberitahukan kabar buruk itu. Setelah raja hutan mendengar kabar itu, ia langsung berlari sekencang-kencangnya tak tega memikirkan apa yang sedang dialami anak tunggalnya. Makna kata bercetak miring pada kutipan teks fabel tersebut adalah …. A. berjungkir balik B. bergantung terayun-ayun C. bergerak turun naik D. berjempalitan 6. Bacalah kutipan cerpen berikut! “Tapi beri tahulah sedikit saja, bagaimana dia. Wah, pokoknya hebat. Sedap deh!” katanya sambil mengacungkan jempol tangan. “Kamu beruntung,” kata kawan yang lain. “Bersiap-siaplah untuk menerimanya.” Simbol jempol tangan pada kutipan cerpen tersebut mempunyai makna... A. Setuju B. Mantap C. Senang D. Bahagia
  3. 3. 7. Bacalah kutipan fabel berikut! Bangau dan Kolibri berteman baik. Bangau bertubuh tinggi dan kurus, sementara Kolibri bertubuh kecil dan gesit. Mereka sama-sama suka makan ikan di sebuah danau. ”Aku khawatir jumlah ikan di sini tidak akan cukup untuk kita berdua. Ayo, kita berlomba untuk menentukan siapa yang berhak makan ikan di danau ini!” tantang Kolibri. Ia yakin bisa mengalahkan Bangau dengan kecepatannya. Makna tersurat dalam kutipan fabel tersebut adalah... A. Perpisahan antardua sahabat B. Persaingan antardua sahabat C. Permusuhan antardua sahabat D. Perlombaan antardua sahabat 8. Bacalah kutipan cerpen berikut! Suatu hari, saat jam istirahat, Nino baru saja makan kue yang dibungkus plastik. Meskipun bungkus palastik itu kecil saja, ia tidak mau membuangnya sembarangan. Ia pun mendekati bak sampah. Ada dua bak sampah di pojok dekat pintu gerbang. Satu berwarna hijau dan satu lagi oranye. Nino membuka tutup bak sampah berwarna hijau dan hendak membuang plastik bungkus kuenya. “Tunggu!” Nino menoleh. Ternyata Titi, teman sekelasnya. “Baca dulu tulisan di baknya,” kata Titi sambil menunjuk. Di bak hijau tertera tulisan “organik”, sedangkan di bak oranye tertera tulisan “anorganik.” “Jadi?” Nino bertanya. “Kamu gimana, sih?” Titi balik bertanya, “buang di bak oranye!” masih dengan pikiran yang dipenuhi tanda tanya, Nino menurut. Dibukanya bak sampah oranye, lalu dimasukkannya plastik pembungkus kue itu. “sampah harus dipisahkan, menjadi sampah organik dan anorganik,” kata Titi. ”Kenapa harus dipisah-pisah?” Sambil berjalan menuju kelas, Titi menjelaskan bahwa di sekolah ini sampah harus dipisahkan ke dalam dua bak sampah berbeda. Pemisahan sampah ini untuk memudahkan mengelola sampah. Penyebab konflik dalam kutipan cerpen tersebut adalah... A. Tokoh Nino makan kue saat jam pelajaran sekolah B. Tokoh Nino tidak dapat membedakan jenis-jenis tempat sampah di sekolah C. Tokoh Nino membuang sampah plastik di bak sampah organik D. Tokoh Titi melihat Tokoh Nino membuang sampah sembarangan 9. Bacalah teks cerita fabel berikut! Belalang dan Semut Waktu berlalu,musim salju pun tiba. Semua tumbuh layu dan tidak dapat menghasilkan makanan untuk penghuni hutan. Semua makanan di hutan habis tidak tersisa. Belalang pun kelaparan. Ia sempat melihat rumah semut yang memiliki banyak cadangan makanan. Belalang pun menyadari jika semut sebelumnya telah mempersiapkan diri untuk musim salju ini. Semut bekerja keras untuk menyiapkan cadangan makanan melewati musim salju tersebut. Pada akhirnya, Semut dapat melewati musim salju dan melihat musim semi hadir kembali. Kutipan teks fabel termasuk bagian struktur... A. Orientasi
  4. 4. B. Komplikasi C. Konflik D. Resolusi dan Koda 10. Bacalah paragraf berikut dengan saksama! Era ( ... ) didominasi dengan pesatnya perkembangan informasi dan teknologi. Akan tetapi, keadaan ini telah membawa perubahan besar terhadap kehidupan masyarakat, terutama remaja, dalam segi perkembangan moral. Istilah yang tepat untuk melengkapi kalimat pertama dalam paragraf tersebut adalah... A. Globalisasi B. Mobilisasi C. Globalisme D. Mobilisme 11. Upaya mendekatkan lokasi tempat tinggal dengan loksi kegiatan merupakan salah satu …. yang dapat dilakukan dalam mengatasi kemacetan. Kata yang tepat untuk melengkapi kalimat tersebut adalah …. A. solusi B. alternatif C. pemikiran D. perkiraan 12. Perhatikan kalimat berikut! Saya akan cerita tentang pengalaman saya ketika tugas di desa. Kesalahan penggunaan kata pada kalimat tersebut adalah …. A. cerita dan ketika B. cerita dan tugas C. akan dan tugas D. tentang dan ketika 13. Perhatikan teks berikut ! (1) Pantai Gili Terawangan berada di wilayah Lombok. (2) Pantai ini memiliki tata keindahan alam laut yang dapat memancing kedatangan wisatawan yang mendambakan suasana nyaman, tenang, jauh dari hiruk pikuk kota. (3) Khusus bagi mereka yang hobi menyelam, Pantai Gili Terawangan seakan merupakan akuarium alam ukuran raksasa. (4) Pantai Terawangan tempat yang cocok untuk beternak penyu. Kalimat yang tidak padu pada paragraf di atas ditandai nomor …. A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. 4
  5. 5. 14. Perhatikan kalimat berikut ! Mantan atlet bulu tsngkis yang kini menjadi ketua harian klub PB Jaya Raya, Retno Kustiyah, meraih penghargaan bintang jasa utama dari presiden Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. Perbaikan penulisan huruf kapital pada kalimat tersebut yang tepat adalah …. A. Mantan atlet bulu tangkis yang kini menjadi ketua harian Klub PB Jaya Raya, Retno Kustiyah, meraih Penghargaan Bintang Jasa Utama dari Presiden Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. B. Mantan atlet bulu tangkis yang kini menjadi Ketua Harian Klub PB Jaya Raya, Retno Kustiyah, meraih Penghargaan Bintang Jasa Utama dari presiden Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. C. Mantan atlet bulu tangkis yang kini menjadi Ketua Harian Klub PB Jaya Raya, Retno Kustiyah, meraih penghargaan Bintang Jasa Utama dari Presiden Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. D. Mantan atlet bulu tangkis yang kini menjadi ketua harian Klub PB Jaya Raya, Retno Kustiyah, meraih penghargaan Bintang Jasa Utama dari Presiden Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. 15. Perhatikan paragraf berikut ! Kedelai termasuk bahan pangan yang bisa dibuat berbagai jenis makanan, seperti: tahu, tempe, susu dan lain-lain. Makanan dari bahan dasar kedelai banyak disukai orang karena tidak mengandung kolesterol. Perbaikan penulisan tanda baca yang tepat pada paragraf di atas adalah …. A. Kedelai termasuk bahan pangan yang bisa dibuat berbagai jenis makanan seperti: tahu, tempe, susu dan lain-lain. Makanan dari bahan dasar kedelai banyak disukai orang karena tidak mengandung kolesterol. B. Kedelai termasuk bahan pangan yang bisa dibuat berbagai jenis makanan, seperti tahu, tempe, susu dan lain-lain. Makanan dari bahan dasar kedelai banyak disukai orang, karena tidak mengandung kolesterol. C. Kedelai termasuk bahan pangan yang bisa dibuat berbagai jenis makanan, seperti tahu, tempe, susu, dan lain-lain. Makanan dari bahan dasar kedelai banyak disukai orang, karena tidak mengandung kolesterol. D. Kedelai termasuk bahan pangan yang bisa dibuat berbagai jenis makanan, seperti tahu, tempe, susu, dan lain-lain. Makanan dari bahan dasar kedelai banyak disukai orang karena tidak mengandung kolesterol. 16. Balai Konservasi Sumber Daya Alam (BKSDA) Sulawesi Tenggara menyurvei dua satwa endemik Sulawesi, yakni anoa dan burung maleo. Aktivitas itu dimaksudkan untuk mengetahui jumlah pasti populasi kedua hewan dilindungi tersebut. Survei menggunakan metode sampling di kawasan suaka margasatwa Tanjung Peropa dan Buton Utara. Ide pokok paragraf tersebut adalah …. A. survei satwa endemik Sulawesi B. tujuan survei satwa endemik Sulawesi C. metode survei satwa endemik D. tempat survei satwa endemik
  6. 6. 17. Sepeda memiliki magnet bagi banyak orang. Bukan hanya anak-anak yang menggemari sepeda, para remaja, orang dewasa usia produktif hingga orang-orang yang sudah beranjak tua senang bersepeda. Bahkan, kini sepeda sudah menjadi bagian dari gaya hidup masyarakat perkotaan. Simpulan isi paragraf tersebut adalah …. A. Sepeda dapat dijumpai di mana pun. B. Sepeda digemari oleh berbagai lapisan masyarakat. C. Sepeda sebagai alat transportasi modern. D. Sepeda bermanfaat bagi kesehatan masyarakat 18. Kebahagiaan tidak semata-mata ditentukan oleh banyaknya uang yang dimiliki oleh seseorang. Uang memang penting untuk hidup, tetapi kebahagiaan seseorang tidak bergantung pada uang yang dimilikinya. Jika kebahagiaan bergantung pada uang semata- mata, pastilah hanya orang-orang kaya saja menikmatinya. Banyak orang yang kaya harta, tetapi tidak bahagia. Sebaliknya, banyak orang miskin harta, tetapi berbahagia hidupnya. Simpulan paragraf tersebut adalah .... A. Uang merupakan sarana memperoleh kebahagiaan. B. Kekayaaan bisa menjadikan seseorang bahagaia C. Kebahagiaan tidak hanya tergantung pada uang. D. Harta benda dapat menyenangkan seseorang. 19. Pemerintah ingin tetap konsekuen menyesuaikan harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM). Bila harga BBM di tingkat internasional menurun, pemerintah baru akan mengambil kebijakan menurunkan harga BBM bersubsidi di dalam negeri sesuai dengan tingkat yang wajar. Langkah ini ditempuh untuk meringankan beban masyarakat. Kritik terhadap isi bacaan tersebut adalah… A. Sudah kewajiban pemerintah untuk menurunkan harga. B. Pemerintah harus konsekuen menurunkan harga. C. Pemerintah tak perlu menunggu untuk menurunkan harga. D. Sudah sewajarnya pemerintah menurunkan harga. 20. Situasi IGD selalu dalam keadaan ‘genting’. Para perawat dan dokter diberi julukan khusus, yaitu Tim Siaga Bencana. Pelayanan gawat darurat dilaksanakan oleh tim instalasi gawat darurat dan dokter dari unit pelayanan fungsional/bagian. Setiap hari selama 24 jam dokter dari setiap disiplin ilmu siap melayani di IGD dibantu para perawat dan staf nonmedis lainnya. Kepala IGD RSHS Bandung, dr. Tri Wahyu Murni, Sp. B.T-KV., mengatakan, jumlah pasien yang datang di IGD meningkat pesat terutama sejak tahun 2014, saat mulai dilaksanakan pelayanan asuransi Asuransi Kesehatan bagi Masyarakat Miskin (Askeskin). Pada 2016 samapi Oktober, jumlah kunjungan IGD RSHS mencapai 51.268 pasien, sebanyak 15.656 orang di antaranya pasien Askeskin. Jumlah kunjungan IGD meningkat dibanding tahun 2015 yang mencapai 45.350 pasien. Seringkali kondisi IGD RSHS memmang sangat hiruk-pikuk. Puluhan pasien berbaring di brankar di ruangan rawat, bahkan bisa sampai meluber hingga koridor. Ringkasan yang tepat kedua paragraf di atas adalah ... A. Situasi IGD selalu dalam keadaan genting, para perawat dan dokter diberi julukan khusus yaitu Tim Siaga Bencana.
  7. 7. B. Kepala IGD RSHS Bandung, dr. Tri Wahyu Murni, Sp. Mengatakan jumlah pasien terus bertambah. C. Jmlah kunjungan IGD meningkat dibandingkan dengan tahun sebelumnya sejak adanya pelayanan Askeskin. D. Situasi IGD selalu dalam keadaan genting, Kepala IGD Bandung mengatakan jumlah pasien dari tahun 2014 s.d. 2016 selalu meningkat semenjak berlakunya Askeskin. 21. Cermatilah kutipan fable berikut dengan seksama! Pada suatu hari, Kancil merasa sangat lapar. Dia berjalan ke sana-kemari, tetapi tidak mendapatkan makanan. Ketika hari sudah sore, Kancil melihat kera sedang asyik makan pisang di atas pohon. Nikmat betul kelihatannya. Kancil ingin sekali menikmati pisang tersebut. Akan tetapi, bagaimana caranya ia mengambil pisang itu? Memanjat pohon saja ia tidak bisa. “Meminta pada kera pasti ia tidak mau memberi. Kera itu kan pelit.” Kancil mencari akal. Kancil pun akhirnya menemukan akal. Ia melempar kera dengan batu-batu kecil. Mula-mula kera tidak peduli. Kancil tidak putus asa. Kancil terus melempari kera. Ia berusaha agar kera marah. Lama-kelamaan kera menjadi kesal dan marah. Ia balik melempari Kancil. Setelah kulit pisang habis, Kera melempari Kancil dengan buah pisang. Kancil pura-pura kesakitan. Kera semakin bersemangat melempar hingga buah pisang habis. Kera merasa puas kemudian meninggalkan pohon itu. Akal Kancil berhasil. Setelah Kera pergi, Kancil mulai mengumpulkan pisang yang berserakan. Dimakannya pisang itu dengan santai. “Hmmmm enak sekali….” Sumber : http/cerpenmu.com/cerpen anak-anak/Kancil yang Cerdik Makna tersirat dalam kutipan fabel tersebut adalah…. A. Kecerdikan dapat membawa manfaat B. Jagalah hubungan baik dengan orang lain C. Jangan berbuat curang untuk mendapatkan sesuatu D. Kendalikan emosi, baik saat ada masalah atau tidak 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 31. 32. 33. 34. 35. 36. 37. 38. 39. 40. 41. 42.
  8. 8. 43. Cermatilah kutipan fable berikut dengan seksama! Pada suatu hari, Kancil merasa sangat lapar. Dia berjalan ke sana-kemari, tetapi tidak mendapatkan makanan. Ketika hari sudah sore, Kancil melihat kera sedang asyik makan pisang di atas pohon. Nikmat betul kelihatannya. Kancil ingin sekali menikmati pisang tersebut. Akan tetapi, bagaimana caranya ia mengambil pisang itu? Memanjat pohon saja ia tidak bisa. “Meminta pada kera pasti ia tidak mau memberi. Kera itu kan pelit.” Kancil mencari akal. Kancil pun akhirnya menemukan akal. Ia melempar kera dengan batu-batu kecil. Mula-mula kera tidak peduli. Kancil tidak putus asa. Kancil terus melempari kera. Ia berusaha agar kera marah. Lama-kelamaan kera menjadi kesal dan marah. Ia balik melempari Kancil. Setelah kulit pisang habis, Kera melempari Kancil dengan buah pisang. Kancil pura-pura kesakitan. Kera semakin bersemangat melempar hingga buah pisang habis. Kera merasa puas kemudian meninggalkan pohon itu. Akal Kancil berhasil. Setelah Kera pergi, Kancil mulai mengumpulkan pisang yang berserakan. Dimakannya pisang itu dengan santai. “Hmmmm enak sekali….” Sumber : http/cerpenmu.com/cerpen anak-anak/Kancil yang Cerdik Makna simbol dari kata tidak berputus asa dalam fabel tersebut adalah…. A. tidak mudah menyerah C. pasrah B. sabar D. tidak mudah marah 44. Cermatilah kutipan cerpen berikut! Di tengah pengajian sedang berlangsung, ayah-ayah kami pada mengantuk. Heran, kalau main kartu semalam suntuk, mata itu bisa melotot terus sampai pagi, di tingkah senda gurau dan gelak tawa tak berkeputusan. Menurut Ustadz Malik, setengah lupa, setengah menyindir, “Mata yang mengantuk kalau dibawa mendengar pengajian tanda setan sedang mengerjainya.” Tiba-tiba semua membuka matanya lebar-lebar, sedikit kaget lantas tertawa. Menertawakan siapa? (Sumber: Syahril Latif, Gank) Simpulan yang tersirat dalam kutipan cerpen tersebut adalah…. A. Main kartu harus disertai dengan senda gurau dan gelak tawa B. Memang antara mengaji dan main kartu lebih ringan main kartu C. Kita menyadari bahwa kita semua mudah tergoda saat berbuat baik D. Godaan saat melakukan perbuatan baik memang cukup berat 45. Cermatilah kutipan cerpen berikut! Sekali lagi dia berkaca di depan cermin itu. Lalu dia mulai mengeluh, “ Kau lihat, betapa jeleknya noda di pipi saya.”Suaminya diam saja. Perempuan itu meneruskan bicaranya,” kata dokter, kalau obat ini tidak berhasil akan dilakukan pembedahan plastik.” Suaminya tetap diam. Lantas perempuan itu jadi marah, “Saya tahu, kau tidak mencintaiku lagi!” “Itu ucapanmu yang kesekian kalinya,” kata suaminya sambil mempersiapkan diri untuk pergi ke tokonya. Perempuan itu mengantar suaminya sampai ke pintu pagar. Seorang gadis lewat di depan mereka. Perempuan itu berkata, “Saya tahu, gadis itu lebih cantik dari saya.” Lelaki itu merasa bosan, tetapi dia diam saja. Akibat konflik dalam kutipan teks cerpen tersebut adalah.... A. Seorang perempuan yang didiamkan suaminya B. Seorang perempuan merasa orang lain lebih cantik dari dirinya
  9. 9. C. Seorang perempuan mengantar suaminya sampai di pintu pagar D. Seorang perempuan merasa tidak dicintai suaminya 46. Cermatilah prosedur membuat pancake berikut! (1) Campur rata dan aduk tepung trigu, garam, kuning telor, dan susu menggunakan mixer dengan kecepatan paling rendah. (2) ..... (3) Masukan adonan tepung ke dalam adonan putih telor, aduk rata. (4) ... (5) Balik jika adonan sudah berpori dan sedikit mengeras pingirnya. Kalimat yang tepat untuk melengkapi teks prosedur adalah... A. (2) kocok putih telor sampai kaku. (4) Panaskan teflon lalu tuang adonan ,tutup sebentar. B. (2) Tuang adonan ke dalam loyang, ratakan. (4) Panaskan teflon lalu tuang adonan, tutup sebentar. C. (2) Kocok putih telur sampai kaku. (4) Goreng Adonan hingga kecoklatan. D. (2) Kocok telur sampai kaku (4) Tuangkan Adonan ke loyang ,lalu panggang. 26. Bacalah paragraf berikut! Meskipun Suprapto Suryodarmo berperan sebagai penata adegan, namun lelaki yang sebagian besar rambutnya telah memutih ini ......... disebut sebagai sutradara. “ Sebab istilah sutradara itu identik dengan kekuasaan.” Ujarnya dalam sebuah kesempatan diskusi yang ........ seniman Slamet Gundono dan S. Yasudah di Solo. Pilihan kata yang tepat untuk melengkapi paragraf di atas adalah …. A. Enggan dan menghadirkan B. Segan dan mendatangkan C. Sungkan dan mengundang D. Marah dan memanggil 27. Laut Indonesia sangat ............. Tidak hanya menghasilkan ikan dan potensi wisata bahari, tetapi lebih ........... lagi, laut Indonesia juga menyimpan harta karun. Kata yang tepat untuk melengkapi bagian teks di atas adalah …. A. produktif, khusus B. potensial, spesifik C. menarik, istimewa D. bermutu, sempit 28. Diberitahukan kepada seluruh anggota Pecinta Alam SMPN 4 Gresik bahwa pada tanggal 26 Maret 2017 akan .... acara Pendakian Gunung Bromo. Oleh karena itu, seluruh anggota dimohon berkumpul di sekretariat pada pukul 15.00. Selanjutnya, kita akan pergi ke Gunung Bromo bersama-sama. Gresik, 15 Februari 2017 Andik Kata yang sesuai untuk mengisi bagian kalimat yang rumpang di atas adalah .... A. mengadakan B. diadakan C. pengadaan
  10. 10. D. mengadaan 29. Cermati paragraf berikut! Masa pascabanjir , Demam Berdarah Dengue ( DBD ) menjadi salah satu jenis penyakit yang sangat perlu diwaspadai di samping infeksi saluran pernapasan akut dan penyakit kulit. .......... sebenarnya , DBD merupakan ancaman endemik di banyak tempat , bukan hanya di daerah yang terkena banjir. Konjungsi yang sesuai untuk melengkapi bagian yang rumpang pada teks tersebut adalah .... A. Sedangkan B. Karena C. Sehingga D. Namun 30. Di Indonesia frekwensi pelatihan akan diperbanyak untuk meningkatkan kemampuan sumber daya manusia. Pelatihan ini akan berlangsung dari pagi sampai malam dan Anda bisa beristirahat sesuai waktu yang ditentukan. Karena masalah penulisan ejaan sangat komplex, penulisan unsur serapan pun harus disesuaikan dengan ejaan bahasa Indonesia, seperti akuarium, eksemplar, taqwa, magrib, bakti, fisik, faluta, dan lafal. Perbaikan penulisan ejaan yang tepat pada kata yang bercetak miring adalah …. A. frekuensi, kompleks, aquarium, exemplar B. frekuensi, takwa, maghrib, valuta C. frekuensi, kompleks, takwa, maghrib D. frekuensi, kompleks, takwa, valuta 31. Kegiatan seminar hidup sehat akan dipandu dr. Karunia ilahi. Sp. B.M. dibantu dr. Mozza Zahrah, S.Kep. Penulisan tanda baca pada kalimat tersebut salah karena... A. Mengunakan tanda titik pada B.M. B. Mengunakan tanda koma diantara Mozza Zahrah dan S.Kep C. Mengunakan tanda titik setelah dr. D. Mengunakan tanda titik diantara nama Karunia ilahi dan Sp. B.M
  11. 11. 32. Bacalah kutipan teks berikut! Kutipan teks I Gamelan Jawa Yogyakarta adalah tempat yang paling tepat untuk menikmati gamelan. Di kota ini Anda dapat menikmati gamelan versi aslinya. Gamelan yang berkembang di Yogyakarta adalah Gamelan Jawa yaitu musik yang biasanya menonjolkan metalofon, gambang, gendang, dan gong. Musik yang tercipta pada Gamelan Jawa berasal dari paduan bunyi gong, kenong, dan alat musik Jawa lainnya. Gamelan Jawa berbeda dengan Gamelan Bali ataupun Gamelan Sunda. Gamelan Jawa memiliki nada yang lebih lembut dan slow, berbeda dengan Gamelan Bali yang rancak dan Gamelan Sunda yang sangat mendayu-dayu dan didominasi suara seruling. Perbedaan itu wajar, karena Jawa memiliki pandangan hidup tersendiri yang diungkapkan dalam irama musik gamelannya. Adanya perbedaan gamelan Jawa, Bali, ataupun Sunda mengindikasikan bahwa masing-masing daerah memiliki pandangan hidup dan budaya sehingga berpengaruh pada gamelannya. Kutipan teks II Kekeringan Kekeringan adalah keadaan kekurangan air yang sangat ekstrim dalam waktu lama. Kekeringan timbul tanpa dapat diprediksi secara tepat. Di Indonesia, hujan turun secara tidak merata meskipun pada umumnya hujan terjadi di seluruh wilayah negeri. Selain itu, hujan tidak terjadi dalam waktu yang bersamaan. Di wilayah barat, hujan sudah turun, tetapi di wilayah timur belum turun hujan. Kekeringan biasanya muncul bila suatu wilayah secara terus-menerus mengalami curah hujan di bawah rata-rata. Musim kemarau yang panjang akan menjadi bencana alam apabila menyebabkan suatu wilayah kehilangan sumber pendapatan akibat gangguan pada pertanian dan ekosistem yang ditimbulkannya. Perbedaan penggunaan bahasa pada kedua kutipan teks tersebut adalah.... Teks I Teks II A bahasanya mudah dipahami banyak menggunakan istilah ilmiah B banyak menggunakan bahasa daerah bahasanya mudah dipahami C menggunakan istilah-istilah khusus banyak menggunakan istilah ilmiah D banyak menggunakan istilah khusus menggunakan istilah-istilah umum 33. Bacalah kedua teks berikut! Teks I Teks II Ada ratusan penghuni Rusun Pelangi menungak sewa hunian sejak 2014. Para penghuni enggan membayar karena menunggu ada pemutihan. Pemutihan yang dimaksud yaitu penghapusan tungakan sewa . akibat tungakan yang begitu lama. Pengelola rusun telah mematikan listrik untuk tiga puluh lima hunian di Rusun Pelangi. Pengelola Rusun Pelangi teraksa memutus aliran listrik ratusan unit rusun tersebut. Pemutusan aliran listrik dilakukan karena ratusan kepala keluarga (KK) di rusun pelangi, Kabupaten Gresik, menunggak sewa rusun. Bahkan ada warga rusun yang menungak sewa hingga Rp. 20 Juta Perbedaan pola penyajian kedua teks tersebut adalah.....
  12. 12. Teks I Teks II A Urutan sebab- akibat Urutan akibat - sebab B Urutan waktu Urutan tempat C Urutan konflik-solusi Urutan solusi-konflik D Urutan umum-khusus Urutan khusus-umum 34. Perhatikan resensi berikut! 1) Novel karya Dewi Lestari berjudul perahu Kertas mengisahkan pasang surut hubungan dua anak manusia, yaitu Kugi dan Keenam. 2) Kisah bermula ketika mereka berdua kuliah di Bandung. 3) Kugy dan Keenam semula saling mengagumi. Tetepi diam diam saling menyukai. 4) Namun, ada berbagai hal yang menghalangi mereka. 1) Novel yang diterbitkan tahun 2012 ini disajikan dengan mengunakan bahasa yang mudah dimengerti oleh pembaca . 2) Banyak pelajaran yang dapat diambil dari kisah hidup tokoh terutama tentang mimpi masa depan. 3) Namun, penulis terlalu memunculkan banyak konflik sehingga pembaca selah-olah menemukan titik jenuh. 4) Selain itu, pada akhir cerita tidak dijelaskan kejadian kedua tokoh utamanya. Kalimat yang menyatakan bagian keunggulan buku pada resensi tersebut terdapat pada paragraf.... A. Pertama, kalimat 1) dan 3) B. Pertama, kalimat 2) dan 4) C. Kedua, kalimat 1) dan 2) D. Kedua, kalimat 3) dan 4) 35. Cermatilah kutipan cerita berikut! Pada zaman dahulu ada seekor itik bernama Jimmy. Hari sudah hampir pagi, tetapi Jimmy ingin tidur lebih lama lagi. Tiba-tiba Jimmy dibangunkan oleh suara ayam jantan berkokok. Ayam jantan itu bernama Ronal. Jimmy marah kepada Ronal karena setiap pagi Ronal selalu menganggu tidurnya. Jimmy mengancam akan membakar kandang Ronal jika masih berkokok. Ronal sangat kebingungan. Ia tidak ingin membakar kandangnya. Pagi harinya Ronal memutuskan tidak berkokok. Majikannya marah kepada ronal karena bangun kesiangan dan terlambat bekerja. Ronal merasa bersalah. Keesokan harinya ronal berkokok. Jimmy sangat marah. Jimmy mengambil sepotong kayu perapian untuk membakar kandang Ronal. Namun, tiba-tiba Jimmy tersandung bata dan jatuh. Api yang ia bawah jatuh dan membakar ekornya. Ia berteriak kesakitan. Ronal melihat kejadian itu dan membawa seember air untuk menguyur ekor Jimmy. Ronal menyelamatkan nyawa Jimmy. Jimmy tida mengira kalau Ronal akan menolongnya. Jimmy berterimakasih kepada Ronal. Komentar yang tepat terhadap isi cerita tersebut adalah.... A. Jimmy seekor itik yang malas bangun pagi dan suka menganggu Ronal. B. Ronal menolong Jimmy meskipun Jimmy pernah berniat buruk kepadanya. C. Ronal tidak ingin kandangnya terbakar karena kebiasaannya berkokok. D. Ronal dan Jimmy sahabat baik dalam keadaan suka maupun duka.
  13. 13. 36. Cermati kutipan cerita berikut! Cerita 1 Dari Semarang aku menuju Yogya. Rumah kawan Sutopo terletak di sebuah kota, di atur seperti ruamah-rumah pelukis lainnya. Di sekelilingnya terdapat pohon-pohon kelapa dan bambu yang menyejukan udara malam hari Cerita 2 Keluarga Darmiati ingin sekali membeli piano sebab semua anggota Darmiati menyukai musik. Rencana membeli piano ini sangat didukung Rena. Di dalam dirinya ada semangat membara untuk mahir bermain piano. Setelah bermusyawarah, akhirnya keluarga Darmiati sepakat membeli piano. Rena senang sekali ketika papanya memutuskan ini. Perbedaan pola pengembangan cerita dari sudut pandang kedua kutipan cerita tersebut adalah .... Cerita 1 Cerita 2 A Orang ketiga Orang pertama B Orang pertama Orang ketiga C Serba tahu Pengamat D Pengamat Serba tahu 37. Bacalah kutipan teks fabel di bawah ini! Kutipan I Alkisah, hiduplah seekor kelinci sebatang kara di sebuah kebun. Kebun itu sudah lama ditinggalkan pemiliknya. Dahulu di kebun itu ditanami berbagai jenis buah-buahan. Kini kebun itu hanya ditumbuhi rumput dan ilalang. Sejak kebun itu ditinggalkan pemiliknya, musang menjadi kelaparan. Badannya kurus. Dia sudah terbiasa memakan buah-buahan segar. Memang dengan musang-musang lainnya. Kutipan II Krekt…kreekk…gubrak!!! Sebatang ranting patah. Segerombolan musang ikut terjatuh. Mereka berlarian, ada juga yang masih terjepit ranting. “ Tolooong, toloooon,” kata seekor musang sambil menggeliat-geliatkan tubuhnya. Dia berusaha melepaskan tubuhnya dari himpitan ranting-ranting. Semakin menggeliat, semakin terkunci tubuhnya. Segerombolan musang, menuju sebuah ranting yang lebat buahnya. Rupanya ranting itu tidak kuat menahan beban musang yang banyak itu. Perbedaan penggunaan bahasa kedua teks tersebut adlah …. Kutipan I Kutipan II A Menggunakan kata rujukan Menggunakan kata penghubung B Menggunakan kata sandang Menggunakan kata ganti orang C Dimulai dari ungkapan lama Dimulai dari kata rekaman bunyi D Kata-kata tidak baku Kata-kata baku 38. (1) Ketika itu pula ibu menceritakan bahwa adiknya Brahmana lulus sebagai Letnan muda, dan dua minggu lagi akan di wisuda (2) Suasana keluarga menjadi ceria mendengar kabar itu, sambil bekerja tak henti-hentinya mereka membicarakan Brahmana (3) Chyntia akan mewakili keluarganya hadir pada hari wisuda (4) Malam keberangkatan, Chyntia tidak dapat tidur nyenyak, banyak yang direncanakan dan yang diharapkan. Bukti suasana yang harap-haarap cemas dan gelisah pada kutipan cerpen tersebut terdapat pada kalimat nomor ........ A. (1) B. (2) C.(3) D. (4)
  14. 14. 39. Naga itu meraung, menampakkan rahangnya yang panjang dan kuat. (1) “Iiih!” desah Pete. (2) Tanpa disadri, duduknya agak diringkukkan. (3) “Itu naga sungguhan!” (4) Bob terpana menatap, makhluk seram yang semakin maju di layar. (5) Tangan remaja itu mencengkeram sandaran kursinya. (6) “Astaga, sekujur tubuhku lemas rasanya,” kata Bob. …. Bukti tokoh Bob seorang yang penakut terdapat pada nomor …. A. 1 dan 2 B. 2 dan 3 C. 3 dan 4 D. 5 dan 6 40. Cermati cuplikan cerpen berikut! Suatu sore, ketika aku sedang sibuk mengetik tugas, kamarku diketuk orang walau seingat aku, sore itu aku tidak berjanji dengan siapa-siapa. “Wan, Saudara sibuk betul rupanya,” tentu saja sedang sibuk, kalau tidak sibuk, tentu tidak bakalan berserakan kertas-kertas di mejaku. Kalau sudah tahu sibuk, kenapa kau masih datang bertamu? Tetapi,cobalah bayangkan: bagaimana pula kau harus mengusir orang yang sudah berdiri dihadapanmu? Dengan membedaki mukaku setebal mungkin dengan … Komentar yang tepat berhubungan dengan moral dari cuplikan cerpen tersebut adalah A. Kita harus menghargai dan menghormati tamu B. Bertamulah pada situasi dan waktu yang tepat C. Berbasa-basi dan berpura-puralah baik pada orang D. Jagalah perasaan orang yang kita datangi 41. Peserta seminar diundang masuk ke ruangan. Perbaikan kata yang dicetak miring pada kalimat tersebut yang tepat adalah …. A. dimohon B. diajak C. disarankan D. Diusahakan 42. Cermati paragraf berikut! 1) Pemerintah telah meluncurkan enam paket kebijakan ekonomi. 2) Paket kebijakan ekonomi tersebut bertujuan untuk merespon perlambatan ekonomi akibat tekanan global dan rendahnya penyerapan APBN. 3) Namun, membuat desa semakin terpinggirkan. 4) Kondisi tersebut disebabkan keenam paket kebijakan, pemerintah terlihat fokus dengan sektor industri, properti, infrastruktur atau konektivitas, kehutanan dan pertanian, pariwisata, alat transportasi, dan sumber daya air. 5) Sementara properti tidak termasuk dalam nawacita yang didengungkan pemerintah. Kalimat yang tidak tepat ditunjukkan kalimat nomor.... A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. 4
  15. 15. 43. Bacalah illustrasi di bawah ini ! Muhammad Aris Ardiansyah (20), warga Jalan Akim Kayat 7D Kecamatan Gresik akhirnya didor kakinya. Ia berusaha melarikan diri ketika akan ditangkap, Rabu (6/11). Ia ditangkap setelah beberapa hari menjadi boronan polisi. Korban M. Heru Suprasetyo (20) warga Desa Grabagan, Tuban sedang memarkir motor Suzuki Satria nopol S 3566 EF di Jalan Proklamasi Gresik. Ia masuk ke salah satu toko buku disana, tetapi kunci motornya masih menempel. Melihat kondisi seperti itu, tersangka langsung membawa kabur. Paragraf berita yang tepat dari ilustrasi tersebut adalah … A. Muhammad Aris Ardiansyah (20), warga Jalan Akim Kayat 7D Kecamatan Gresik berhasil kabur dari kejaran polisi, Rabu 6 November 2013. Ia menjadi boronan polisi setelah mencuri motor M. Heru Suprasetyo, 20 tahun, warga Desa Grabagan, Tuban sedang memarkir motor Suzuki Satria di Jalan Proklamasi Gresik. B. Muhammad Aris Ardiansyah (20), warga Jalan Akim Kayat 7D Kecamatan Gresik akhirnya didor kakinya karena berusaha melawan polisi, Rabu (6/11). Ia ditangkap setelah beberapa hari menjadi boronan polisi. Korban M. Heru Suprasetyo (20) warga Desa Grabagan, Tuban sedang memarkir motor Suzuki Satria nopol S 3566 EF di Jalan Proklamasi Gresik. C. Muhammad Aris Ardiansyah (20), warga Jalan Akim Kayat 7D Kecamatan Gresik berusaha melarikan diri, Rabu (6/11). Ia menjadi boronan polisi. Korban M. Heru Suprasetyo (20) warga Desa Grabagan, Tuban sedang memarkir motornya di Jalan Proklamasi Gresik. Ia masuk ke salah satu toko buku disana, tetapi kunci motornya masih menempel. Melihat kondisi seperti itu, tersangka langsung membawa kabur. D. Muhammad Aris Ardiansyah (20), warga Jalan Akim Kayat 7D Kecamatan Gresik akhirnya didor kakinya karena berusaha melarikan diri, Rabu (6/11). Ia ditangkap setelah beberapa hari menjadi boronan polisi. Korban M. Heru Suprasetyo (20) warga Desa Grabagan, Tuban sedang memarkir motor Suzuki Satria nopol S 3566 EF di Jalan Proklamasi Gresik. Ia masuk ke salah satu toko buku disana, tetapi kunci motornya masih menempel. Melihat kondisi seperti itu, tersangka langsung membawa kabur. 44. Cermatilah kalimat berikut ! Kepada para siswa-siswi yang akan mengikuti lomba futsal mohon berkumpul di lapangan. Kalimat tersebut akan efektif bila di hilangkan kata . . . A. Siswa siswi B. Kepada dan para C. Kepada dan yang D. Para dan yang 45. Sekitar 1980 an ada workshop tari di Universitas California Los Angeles AS. Berdasarkan kalimat tersebut penggunaan tanda baca yang tepat adalah … A. Sekitar 1980-an, ada workshop tari, di Universitas California, Los Angeles, AS. B. Sekitar 1980 an ada workshop tari, di Universitas california, Los Angeles, AS. C. Sekitar 1980-an, ada workshop tari di Universitas California, Los Angeles, AS. D. Sekitar 1980an, ada workshop tari di Universitas California, Los Angeles, AS.
  16. 16. 46. Bacalah kutipan berikut ini! Harun adalah pria yang memiliki keterbelakangan mental. Ketika berumur 15 tahun, ia memulai sekolah dasar. Laki-laki jenaka ini senantiasa bercerita tentang kucingnya yang berbelang tiga dan melahirkan tiga anak yang masing-masing berbelang tiga pada tanggal tiga kepada Sahara. Ia senang sekali menanyakan kapan libur lebaran pada Bu Muslimah. Perbaikan kalimat kedua pada paragraf di atas sehingga menjadi kalimat yang padu adalah ... A. Ketika berumur 15, ia memulai sekolah dasar tahun. B. Ia berumur 15 tahun ketika sekolah dasar memulai. C. Ia sekolah dasar memulai ketika berumur 15 tahun. D. Ia memulai sekolah dasar ketika berumur 15 tahun. 47. Sejak awal bulan Januari penderita demam berdarah di DKI Jakarta yang wafat mencapai 152 orang. Penggunaan kata ‘wafat’ pada kalimat di atas kurang tepat karena …. A. Kata wafat tidak termasuk kata baku B. Kata wafat mengandung makna konotasi negative C. Kata wafat seharusnya digunakan untuk orang-orang yang terhormat D. Kata wafat berasal dari bahasa Arab yang sudah diadopsi ke dalam bahasa Indonesia 48. Perbaikan kata bercetak tebal pada teks di atas yang tepat adalah …. A. Menginspirasi - patriotik B. Menginspirasi – patriotisme C. Menginsvirasi - patriotisasi D. Menginvirasi - patriotisme 49. Bacharudin, Jusuf, Habibie atau lebih dikenal dengan BJ Habibie lahir di Pare-Pare, Sulawesi Selatan, pada 25-Juni-1936. Beliau merupakan anak keempat dari pasangan Alwi Abdul Jalil Habibie dan R. A. Tuti Marini Puspowardoyo. Pembetulan pemakaian ejaan yang salah pada teks di atas adalah …. A. Bacharudin Jusuf Habibie atau lebih dikenal dengan BJ. Habibie lahir di Pare-Pare, Sulawesi Selatan, pada 25/Juni/1936. Beliau merupakan anak keempat dari pasangan Alwi Abdul Jalil Habibie dan R. A. Tuti Marini Puspowardoyo. B. Bacharudin. Jusuf. Habibie atau lebih dikenal dengan B.J. Habibie lahir di Pare-Pare, Sulawesi Selatan, pada 25-Juni-1936. Beliau merupakan anak keempat dari pasangan Alwi Abdul Jalil Habibie dan R. A. Tuti Marini Puspowardoyo. C. Bacharudin Jusuf Habibie atau lebih dikenal dengan B.J. Habibie lahir di Pare-Pare, Sulawesi Selatan, pada 25 Juni 1936. Beliau merupakan anak keempat dari pasangan Alwi Abdul Jalil Habibie dan R. A. Tuti Marini Puspowardoyo. Walau memiliki kekurangan, novel ini merupakan novel yang dapat menginspirasikan remaja muda generasi penerus bangsa. Novel ini memberi motivasi agar berani untuk bermimpi dan memiliki keyakinan untuk dapat mewujudkan mimpi mereka. Selain itu, novel ini mengajarkan agar kita berjiwa patriotis dan mencintai tanah air kita, yaitu Indonesia.
  17. 17. D. Bacharudin Jusuf Habibie atau lebih dikenal dengan BJ Habibie lahir di Pare-Pare, Sulawesi Selatan, pada 25 Juni 1936. Beliau merupakan anak keempat dari pasangan Alwi Abdul Jalil Habibie dan R. A. Tuti Marini Puspowardoyo. 50. Dalam minggu ini hujan terus-menerus. Oleh karena itu, tidaklah aneh bila banjir datang. Di kampung kami banjir memang sering terjadi. Bila banjir berlalu, sibuk membersihkan rumah masing-masing. Kalimat terakhir pada teks di atas tidak efektif karena …. A. Tidak jelas subjeknya B. Tidak jelas predikatnya C. Tidak jelas idenya D. Memakai kata ‘bila’ di awal kalimat 51. Bacalah kutipan teks laporan berikut! Ledakan penduduk di Jakarta, terutama di sekitar Sungai Ciliwung tidak disertai dengan kesadaran tentang bahayanya membuang sampah di sungai. Akibatnya, terjadi penumpukan sampah di Sungai Ciliwung. Dengan berkembangnya zaman yang disertai dengan berdirinya bangunan-bangunan di sekitar Sungai Ciliwung, mengakibatkan sekitar tiga belas anak sungai mengalami penyempitan. Di samping itu, semakin berkurangnya daerah resapan air akibat terjadinya alih fungsi lahan. Makna kata bercetak miring pada teks laporan tersebut adalah .... A. Perubahan hak guna bangunan menjadi hak milik B. Perubahan sertifikat tanah C. Perubahan kegunaan tanah D. Tukar guling 52. Bacalah kutipan teks laporan berikut! Kenanga atau sering disebut kenongo dalam bahasa Jawa dan memiliki nama latin Canangium Odoatum Ball. Tanaman ini merupakan tanaman dari famili Annonaceae dan biasanya dikenal sebagai pohon parfum karena memiiki bau yang harum dan khas. Tanaman ini diduga berasal dari Asia Tenggara termasuk Indonesia. Ada dua jenis kenanga yaitu macrophylla, dikenal sebagai kenanga biasa dan genuine, dikenal sebagai kenanga filiphina atau ylang-ylang. Informasi tersurat yang sesuai dengan paragraf tersebut adalah …. A. Kenanga memiliki nama latin Annonaceae. B. Kenanga hanya dapat ditemukan di Indonesia. C. Kenanga terbagi menjadi beberapa jenis yaitu macrophylla, genuine, dan ylang-ylang. D. Kenanga dikenal sebagai pohon parfum karena memiliki bau yang harum dan khas.
  18. 18. 53. Bacalah kutipan teks laporan berikut! Sapi memiliki banyak manfaat bagi kehidupan manusia. Hewan yang satu ini dipelihara untuk dimanfaatkan mulai dari susu, daging, kulit, hingga kotorannya. Susu sapi dapat dijual dan diolah menjadi minuman dan makanan yang lezat karena mengandung kalsium dan protein yang baik bagi tubuh. Dagingnya mengandung protein dan lemak yang bermaanfat pula bagi tubuh. Sedangkan, kotorannya dapat dimanfaatkan menjadi biogas yang ramah lingkungan. Kutipan teks laporan tersebut merupakan bagian …. E. definisi umum F. deskripsi bagian G. deskripsi manfaat H. argumentasi 54. . Bacalah fabel berikut! Dengan napas yang hampir habis, sampailah si Tokek di sarang si Nyamuk. Si Tokek membaringkan tubuh si Nyamuk di sebuah selimut tipis. Di sana ia melihat anak si Nyamuk terlihat sakit dan butuh pertolongan.”Terima kash Tokek karena kamu tidak memakanku,” ujar si Nyamuk. Si Tokek hanya bisa menganggukkan kepala dan ekornya untuk menjawab. “Apa kau tak bisa bicara? Pasti kau juga tak bisa menjawabku, bukan?” goda si Nyamuk. Si Tokek hanya bisa tersenyum dan mengibaskan ekornya. Sejak saat itu mereka sering bertemu.Si Tokek sering membantu si Nyamuk untuk menyembuhkan sayapnya yang patah. Dikutip dari: https://teazz.wordpress.com/13September 2016 Komentar yang sesuai dengan isi fabel tersebut adalah... A. Perbuatan Nyamuk harus dicontoh B. Perbuatan Tokek sungguh terpuji C. Nyamuk mendapatkan mangsa si Tokek D. Tokek mendapatkan mangsa Nyamuk 55. Cermati teks berikut! Budaya Korea yang masuk ke Indonesia digandrungi oleh masyarakat, terutama kalangan muda. Melihat antusiasme masyarakat terhadap budaya Korea, media memanfaatkannya dengan ( ... ) drama, film, dan musik pop Korea. Hal tersebut ( ... ) perkembangan film dan musik Indonesia yang semakin sedikit penggemarnya. Kata yang tepat untuk melengkapi teks tersebut adalah... A. Penayangan; mempengaruhi B. Menayangkan; memengaruhi C. Ditayangi; mempengaruhi D. Menayangi; memengaruhi
  19. 19. 56. Cermati kalimat berikut! Banyak anak-anak Indonesia yang mengalami keterlantaran dan penelantaran karena faktor ekonomi keluarga mereka. Mereka memiliki mimpi yang sama untuk maju dan sejahtera. Perbaikan kalimat tidak efektif tersebut yang tepat adalah …. A. Banyak anak-anak Indonesia yang mengalami keterlantaran karena faktor ekonomi keluarga mereka. Mereka memiliki mimpi yang sama untuk maju dan sejahtera. B. Banyak anak Indonesia yang terlantar karena faktor ekonomi keluarga. Mereka memiliki mimpi yang sama untuk maju dan sejahtera. C. Banyak anak Indonesia yang mengalami keterlantaran karena faktor ekonomi. Mereka memiliki mimpi yang sama untuk maju dan sejahtera. D. Banyak anak Indonesia yang terlantar karena faktor ekonomi. Mereka memiliki mimpi yang sama untuk maju dan sejahtera. 57. . Cermati kalimat berikut ! Burung Merpati adalah salah satu hewan tersukses di dunia, karena jenis burung ini ditemui di seluruh belahan dunia kecuali antartika. Perbaikan ejaan yang tepat pada kalimat tersebut adalah …. A. Burung Merpati adalah salah satu hewan tersukses di dunia, karena jenis burung ini ditemui di seluruh belahan dunia kecuali Antartika. B. Burung merpati adalah salah satu hewan tersukses di dunia, karena jenis burung ini ditemui di seluruh belahan dunia kecuali Antartika. C. Burung merpati adalah salah satu hewan tersukses di dunia, karena jenis burung ini ditemui di seluruh belahan dunia kecuali antartika. D. Burung Merpati adalah salah satu hewan tersukses di dunia, karena jenis burung ini ditemui di seluruh belahan dunia kecuali antartika. 58. Perhatikan paragraf berikut ! Membiasakan gemar membaca terutama di kalangan masyarakat yang belum sadar akan pentingnya suatu ilmu bukanlah masalah enteng. Permasalahan ini sudah sering dijadikan topik pembicaraan dalam forum resmi terutama dalam kegiatan menumbuhkan minat baca masyarakat.Namun, hasilnya cenderung merupakan teori belaka. Ide pokok paragraf tersebut adalah .… A. masalah gemar membaca di kalangan masyarakat B. belum berhasilnya usaha menumbuhkan minat baca C. kebiasaan membaca di kalangan masyarakat D. masalah membaca sering dijadikan topik pembicaraan
  20. 20. 59. Perhatikan paragraf berikut ! Masyarakat Timor-Timur mempercayai keampuhan kulit kayu jati hutan untuk menyembuhkan beragam penyakit, seperti kencing manis, tulang/rematik, sakit kuning, darah tinggi, bahkan menghentikan pendarahan bagi wanita setelah melahirkan. Cara memproses kulit kayu jati mudah. Mulanya kulit kayu tersebut direbus, kemudian dianginkan beberapa saat sampai kondisi air menjadi hangat. Setelah hangat barulah air diminum. Simpulan yang tepat dari kutipan teks tersebut adalah .... A. Setelah diproses, kulit kayu jati dapat menyembuhkan penyakit darah tinggi. B. Penyakit kencing manis dapat disembuhkan oleh kulit kayu jati yang diproses. C. Kemudahan memproses kulit kayu jati menjadikannya obat penyakit kencing manis. D. Kulit kayu jati menyembuhkan beragam penyakit dan mudah memprosesnya. 60. Perhatikan paragraf berikut ! (1)Sejak pemerintah memberlakukan Ujian Nasional (UN), pro dan kontra selalu terjadi setiap tahunnya, baik dari para siswa dan orang tua hingga aktivis pendidikan. Warga ada yang mendukung dan tidak mendukung terhadap pelaksanaannya. (2)Alasannya pun beragam. Diantaranya berkisar pada siapa sebenarnya yang berkompeten meluluskan peserta didik, fasilitas pendidikan, hingga masa depan pendidikan di negeri ini.Pro dan kontra ini menggambarkan bahwa warga kritis melihat persoalan yang ada khususnya di dunia pendidikan. (3)Boleh aja ada dan dijadikan tolak ukur sejauh mana kemampuan yang udah dimiliki siswa, tapi untuk menentukan lulus/tidaknya harusnya guru yang menentukan. Karena sekolah/guru yang lebih mengetahui sejauh mana kemampuan siswa tersebut.(4) Masa sekolah 3 tahun cuma ditentukan dalam waktu 3 hari? Contoh ada siswa yang dapat juara olimpiade/porseni tingkat provinsi, tapi pas dia UN gak lulus, nah gimana? Padahal kecakapan siswa tersebut tidak dinilai dari kognitifnya aja. Pendapat kontra dari teks tersebut terdapat pada nomor … A. (1) B. (2) C. (3) D. (4) 61. Perhatikan paragraf berikut ! Perubahan cuaca sangat berpengaruh terhadap kondisi tubuh. Kesulitan adaptasi saat perubahan musim panas ke musim hujan atau sebaliknya membuat tubuh kurang fit. Bahkan, bagi sebagian orang, pancaroba membuat daya tahan tubuh melemah sehingga mudah sakit. Untuk meminimalisasi pengaruh perubahan cuaca tersebut, diperlukan upaya meningkatkan daya tahan tubuh. Upaya tersebut dapat dilakukan dengan berolahraga secara teratur atau mengonsumsi makanan yang bergizi. Rangkuman paragraf tersebut adalah .... A. Mari kita waspadai perubahan cuaca dengan berolahraga dan mengonsumsi makanan bergizi. B. Perubahan cuaca perlu diantisipasi dengan upaya meningkatkan daya tahan tubuh. C. Daya tahan tubuh dapat ditingkatkan melalui olahraga dan mengonsumsi makanan bergizi. D. Musim pancaroba dapat membuat daya tahan tubuh melemah sehingga kita mudah sakit.
  21. 21. 62. Bacalah teks fabel berikut! Suatu ketika Keledai menemukan kulit singa yang ditinggalkan sang pemburu di dalam hutan. Keledai mengambil kulit singa dan memakainya. Kulit singa itu tepat sekali menutup tubuhnya. Kini Keledai tersebut mirip sekali dengan Singa. Kemudian, muncul sifat iseng Keledai tersebut. Dia menggunakan kulit singa itu untuk menakut=nakuti hewan lain. Secara diam-diam Keledai mengenakan kulit singa, lalu bersembunyi di semak-semak. Jika ada hewan lain yang melintas, si Keledai segera meloncat keluar. Semua binatang yang melihatnya menjadi takut dan lari terbirit-birit. Mereka mengira ada Singa yang akan menerkamnya. Keledai merasa begitu senang melihta semua binatang takut dan berlari menjauh darinya. Muncullah sifat sombonga dalam diri Keledai. Dia menganggap dirinya raja hutan. Saking bangganya, si Keledai mencoba untuk mengaum keras menitu suara Singa. Tetapi sayangnya, bukanlah auman singa yang keluar dari mulutnya, melainkan hanya ringkikan Keledai yang parau. Macan Kumbang yang semula turut berlari ketakutan bersama binatang lainnya mendengar suara tawa itu. Dia pun berhenti berlari. Dengan perlahan-lahan dan penuh kehati-hatiannya, dia mendekati Singa itu. Begitu dia tahu bahwa ternyata yang menakut-nakutinya hanyalah Keledai yang memakai kulit singa, Macan Kumbang itu segera menerkamnya. Macan Kumbang itu berkata sambil tertawa,”Jika kamu menutup mulutmu dan tidak mengeluarkan suara ringkikanmu yang parau, mungkin aku akan berlari ketakutan juga. Kamu bisa menipu kami dengan kulitmu, tetapi tidak dengan suaramu. Simbol singa dalam fabel tersebut mempunya makna … A. kekuasaan B. kekuatan C. kemarahan D. kebijkasanaan 63. Bacalah kutipan fabel berikut! Suatu ketika Keledai menemukan kulit singa yang ditinggalkan sang pemburu di dalam hutan. Keledai mengambil kulit singa dan memakainya. Kulit singa itu tepat sekali menutup tubuhnya. Kini Keledai tersebut mirip sekali dengan Singa. Kemudian, muncul sifat iseng Keledai tersebut. Dia menggunakan kulit singa itu untuk menakut=nakuti hewan lain. Secara diam-diam Keledai mengenakan kulit singa, lalu bersembunyi di semak-semak. Jika ada hewan lain yang melintas, si Keledai segera meloncat keluar. Semua binatang yang melihatnya menjadi takut dan lari terbirit-birit. Mereka mengira ada Singa yang akan menerkamnya. Keledai merasa begitu senang melihta semua binatang takut dan berlari menjauh darinya. Muncullah sifat sombonga dalam diri Keledai. Dia menganggap dirinya raja hutan. Saking bangganya, si Keledai mencoba untuk mengaum keras menitu suara Singa. Tetapi sayangnya, bukanlah auman singa yang keluar dari mulutnya, melainkan hanya ringkikan Keledai yang parau.
  22. 22. Macan Kumbang yang semula turut berlari ketakutan bersama binatang lainnya mendengar suara tawa itu. Dia pun berhenti berlari. Dengan perlahan-lahan dan penuh kehati-hatiannya, dia mendekati Singa itu. Begitu dia tahu bahwa ternyata yang menakut-nakutinya hanyalah Keledai yang memakai kulit singa, Macan Kumbang itu segera menerkamnya. Macan Kumbang itu berkata sambil tertawa,”Jika kamu menutup mulutmu dan tidak mengeluarkan suara ringkikanmu yang parau, mungkin aku akan berlari ketakutan juga. Kamu bisa menipu kami dengan kulitmu, tetapi tidak dengan suaramu. Isi tersirat fabel tersebut adalaah …. A. Keledai menjadi hewan yang ditakuti hewan lainnya karena mengenakan kulit singa. B. Kebohongan Keledai terungkap karena dia tidak pernah bisa mengaum seperti Singa. C.Keledai merasa senang dapat menakuti hewan-hewan yang melintasi tempat persembunyiannya. D. Keledai yang mengenakan kulit singa menakuti setiap hewan yang melintasi tempat persembunyiannya. 64. Cermati kalimat-kalimat berikut! 1) Tujuan utama wisata mereka dalah Pantai Sepanjang dan Pantai Pok Tunggal. 2) Kedua pantai tersebut terletak di sebelah selatan Kabupaten Gunung Kidul, Yogyakarta. 3) Usai mengunjungi pantai, sombongan bus dan siswa ini menuju Malioboro. 4) Siswa-siswi VIII SMP Nusantara melakukan perjalanan wisata pada hari Sabtu, 22 Oktober 2016. 5) Di Malioboro para siswa berbelanja oleh-oleh khas Yogyakarta. Susunan tepat kalimat-kalimat tersebut agar menjadi laporan padu adalah …. A. 1)-3)-2)-4)-5) B. 1)-4)-2)-3)-5) C. 4)-1)- 2)-3)-5) D. 4)-3)-1)-2)-5) 65. Bacalah paragraf berikut! Mulai tahun 2012 pemerintah ............. program wajib belajar 12 tahun atau hingga jenjang pendidikan menengah.Sebagai langkah awal, siswa SMA/SMK ....... mendapat ............. dan operasional sekolah seperti yang selama ini diberikan kepada siswa jenjang pendidikan dasar. Pilihan kata yang tepat untuk melengkapi paragraf tersebut adalah …. A. merintis, akan, bantuan B. membuka, akan, aliran C. perintisan, kembali, bantuan D. perintis, akan, bantuan
  23. 23. 66. Dari waktu ke waktu prestasi atlet Indonesia terus merosot. Hal ini memberi kesan tidak ada lagi .................... para atlet untuk mempertahankan martabat bangsa. Rasa patriotisme di kalangan atlet, pelatih, dan pembina olahraga untuk mencetak prestasi terbaik, sudah semakin tipis. Kata yang sesuai untuk mengisi bagian kalimat yang rumpang di atas adalah .... A. dibanggakan B. membanggakan C. kebanggaan D. banggaan 67. Dengan penulisan ini, penulis(1) ingin memberikan sumbangan yang nyata dalam pembangunan melalui bidang (2) pendidikan(3)untuk peningkatan ilmu. buku(4) ini kami(5) rangkum dan sajikan sesederhana mungkin agar para siswa dapat dengan mudah menghayati arti dan makna wacana sebagai salah satu bagian dari bahasa (6)indonesia(7). Kata yang seharusnya diawali huruf kapital ditandai dengan nomor …. A. (1) dan (3) B. (4) dan (5) C. (6) dan (7) D. (4) dan (7) 68. Perhatikan kalimat berikut! Untuh menata kawasan kumuh; Kabupaten Gresik membutuhkan kolaborasi antara pemerintah dan masyarakat. Perbaikan pengunaan tanda baca pad akalimat tersebut adalah .... A. tanda titik (.) diganti tanda seru (!) B. tanda titik (.) diganti tanda tanya (?) C. tanda titik koma (;) diganti tanda titik dua (:) D. tanda titik koma (;) diganti tanda koma (,) 69. Perhatikan kedua teks dibawan ini ! TEKS I TEKS II Burung merpati adalah salah satu hewan dalam kelas aves yang paling banyak tersebar di dunia. Hampir di seluruh bagian dunia kecuali antartika dapat ditemukan burung merpati. Hal ini dikarenakan kemampuan adapatasi hewan ini yang sangat sempurna sehingga mereka dapat hidup di mana saja seperti di hutan, di perumahan, bahkan di tengah-tengah kota besar. Burung ini termasuk ke dalam kelompok burung berukuran sedang. Panjang burung merpati dewasa mencapai Pohon jeruk nipis dapat mencapai tinggi 3,5 m. Batang berkayu berbentuk bulat berduri berwarna putih kehijauan. Daun majemuk, berbentuk elips atau bulat telur, pangkal membulat, ujung tumpul, tepi beringgit. Panjang daun 2,5 – 9 cm, lebar 2 – 5 cm. Pertulangan daun menyirip, panjang tangkai 2,5 – 5 mm, bersayap, berwarna hijau. Bunga majemuk atau tunggal, berada di ketiak daun atau di ujung batang, diameter 1,5 – 2,5 cm. Kelopak bunga berbentuk mangkok, berbagi empat sampai
  24. 24. sekitar 25 hingga 30 cm dan beratnya antara 750 gram hingga 800 gram. Di beberapa daerah dapat ditemukan merpati yang berbobot hampir mencapai 1 kg. Hal ini dikarenakan mereka adalah merpati peliharaan manusia. lima, diameter 0,4 – 0,7 cm, berwarna putih kekuningan. Panjang benang sari 0,35 – 0,40 cm, keduanya berwarna kuning. Bakal buah berbentuk bulat, berwarna hijau kekuningan. Tangkai putik berbentuk silindris, kepala putik berbentuk bulat berwarna kuning. Daun mahkota berjumlah empat sampai lima, berbentuk bulat telur, panjang 0,7 – 1,25 cm, saat muda berwarna hijau, setelah tua berwarna kuning. Akar tunggang berbentuk bulat berwarna putih kekuningan Perbandingan penggunaan bahasa kedua teks laporan tersebut adalah .. TEKS I TEKS II A. menggunakan kalimat-kalimat tunggal menggunakan kalimat-kalima majemuk. B. menggunakan kalimat definisi dalam menjelaskan suatu hal menggunakan kalimat rincian dalam menjelaskan C. bahasanya lebih singkat, padat, dan menampilkan banyak data angka bahasanya berbelit-belit dan terlalu banyak data angka D. menggunakan banyak tanda baca untuk penekanan makna/intonasi menggunakan sedikit tanda baca sebagai intonasi untuk menekankan maksud/isi 70. Perhatikan teks berikut! Puisi-puisi WS Rendra dalam buku Doa untuk Anak Cucu mengungkapkan kejujuran W.S. Rendra terhadap keadaan negara Indonesia. Keindahan dan semangat W.S. Rendra dalam setiap larik puisi yang dihasilkan tidak diragukan lagi. Pembaca mudah memahami isi puisi W.S. Rendra yang cenderung jujur, terbuka tegas, dan lugas [.................] sayangnya, pada beberapa puisi W.S. Rendra mengunakan diksi yang kasar sehingga terkesan kritik keras terhadap pemerintah. Kalimat keunggulan yang tepat untuk melengkapi teks tersebut adalah.... A. semua puisi dalam buku Doa untuk Anak Cucu dihadirkan W.S. Rendra secara jujur dan tegas sehingga memukau pembaca. B. Daya imajinasi dan kejujuran W.S. Rendra yang begitu tinggi membuat puisi-puisi dalam buku Doa untuk Anak Cucu sangat menantang C. Dengan membaca buku kumpulan puisi W.S. Rendra pembaca seakan-akan dapat menyaksikan W.S. Rendra berbicara dan berteriak saat menyampaikan kejujuran. D. Puisi-puisi dalam buku kumpulan puisi ini mengunakan gaya bahasa yang indah dan menarik sebagai bahan kajian.
  25. 25. 71. Bacalah kutipan fabel berikut! Kutipan Fabel I Rubai dengan santai berjalan di tengah hutan. Tanpa sengaja ia menemukan buah yang sangat lezat. Rubai berniat mengambil buah tersebut. Rencananya, dia akan menikmati buah yang lezat itu di pinggir sungai di tengah hutan, ditemani hembusan angin, dan lambaian daun pepohonan yang mendayu-dayu. Sesampainya di tepi sungai, Rubai dengan santai menyantap buah tersebut. Kutipan Fabel II Si rusa tiba-tiba marah mendengar jawaban si kura-kura. “Jangan berlagak engkau, hei kura-kura! Engkau hanya mondar-mandir saja seperti bola namun berlagak tengah mencari sumber kehidupan”. Si kura-kura berusaha menjelaskan, namun si rusa tetap marah. Si kura- kura yang jengkel akhirnya menantang untuk mengadu kekuatan betis kaki. Perbedaan pola pengembangan kedua kutipan cerpen tersebut adalah diawali dengan .... Kutipan Fabel I Kutipan Fabel II A orientasi peleraian B klimaks rumitan C peleraian penyelesaian D penyelesaian peleraian 72. Kutipan Cerita 1 ….. Siapa bapaku, demikian pula di mana aku diperanakan oleh bundaku, tiada kuketahui benar, tetapi antara adan dan tiada, masih terbayang-bayang dalam ingatanku wajah seorang laki-laki yang selalu menjulang aku, semasa aku mulai fasih berkata-kata. Jika sungguh orang itu bapaku tiadalah lain yang kuketahui tentang perwatakan badannya, lain daripada tinggi dan lampai, karena jika kuingat ketika aku merecak tengkuknya, riang rasa semangatku memandang bumi. … Kutipan Cerita 2 ….. Malam itu kau melihat kapal-kapal mereka nun jauh di laut sedang berlayar menuju pulaumu. Armada dengan layar-layar berkibar dan tiang-tiang tegak berpandu kompas membelah ombak, angin berharum garam membawa semacam aroma lain yang sangatnya tajam. Kapal-kapal itu datang laju menuju cercah-cercah serupa nyala emas hangus yang bertebaran di permukaan gunung, gemerlap yang kelam, sarat bersusun-susun, memancar terlalu terang untuk pulau sekecil itu Perbedaan penggunaan bahasa dari kedua kutipan cerita tersebut adalah… A. Kutipan cerita 1 menggunakan bahasa lugas, kutipan cerita 2 menggunakan ungkapan B. Kutipan cerita 1 menggunakan bahasa lugas, kutipan cerita 2 menggunakan majas C. Kutipan cerita 1 menggunakan majas, kutipan cerita 2 menggunakan bahasa sehari-hari D. Kutipan cerita 1 menggunakan bahasa resmi, kutipan cerita 2 menggunkan bahasa melayu
  26. 26. 73. Cermati kutipan cerpen berikut! Ayah mengamati aku dari atas ke bawah. Ia berdiri dan menjangkau tangan kananku. Katanya: "Untuk apa bunga ini, heh." Aku tidaktahu karena apa, telah mencintai bunga ditangan ku ini.Ayah meraih. Merenggutnya dari tanganku. Kulihat bungkah otot tangan ayah menggenggam bunga kecil-kecil itu. Aku menahan untuk tidak berteriak. "Laki-laki tidak perlu bunga, Buyung. Kalau perempuan, bolehlah. Tetapi engkau lqki-laki." Ayah melemparkan bunga itu. Aku menjerit. Ayah pergi. Ibu masih berdiri. Aku membungkuk, mengambil bunga itu, membawanya ke kamar. Komentar yang tepat sesuai dengan isi kutipan cerpen tersebut adalah . . . A. Tokoh ayah tidak boleh terlalu keras pada anaknya B. Tokoh aku tidak boleh membantah ayahnya.. C. Tokoh ayah tidak ingin jika bunga itu dipetik. D. Tokoh ayah ingin bunga itu sebagai hiasan di taman. 74. Cermati Paragraf Berikut! 1)Presiden mengatakan, nantinya di setiap daerah akan dilengkapi PLB agar biaya logistik dapat ditekan. 2) Dikatakan, keberadaan PLB juga akan memangkas biaya penimbunan dan penelusuran di berbagai gudang di luar negeri. 3) "Saya berharap para pengusaha PLB mampu memindahkan penimbunan barang expor dan impor yang semula dilakukan di luar Indonesia, agar dipindahkan ke sini," katanya. 4) Pada kesempatan itu, Presiden Jokowi menyaksikan penyerahan sertifikat kepada 11 perusahaan yang akan memanfaatkan kawasan PLB. 5) Ke 11 perusahaan itu adalah PT Cipta Krida Bahari (supporting industri migas dan pertambangan), PT Petrosea Tbk (supporting industri migas dan pertambangan) PT Pelabuhan (supporting industri migas dan pertambangan) PT Kamadjaja Logistics (supporting Industri Makanan dan Minuman). Kalimat yang menggunakan kata tidak tepat ditunjukkan kalimat nomor.... A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. 4 75. Bacalah kutipan teks berikut ini! Program kewirausahaan untuk perluasan kesempatan kerja yang dilakukan lewat terapan teknologi tepat guna (TTG) dapat memberdayakan ekonomi rumah tangga. Ada beberapa alasan dan contoh mengapa TTG dapat memberdayakan ekonomi keluarga. Pertama, program kewirausahaan terapan TTG pembuatan susu kedelai dapat meningkatkan taraf hidup tanpa mengurangi tenaga kerja. Dengan adanya terapan teknologi tepat guna (TTG) akan meningkatkan nilai tambah dengan tenaga kerja yang tetap, tetapi penghasilan bisa bertambah. Agar menjadi paragraf yang padu, kalimat terakhir sebaiknya diubah menjadi .... A. Terapan teknologi tepat guna (TTG) akan meningkatkan nilai tambah dengan tenaga kerja yang tetap, tetapi penghasilan bisa bertambah. B. Terapan teknologi tepat guna (TTG) akan ditingkatkan nilai tambah dengan tenaga kerja yang tetap, tetapi penghasilan bisa bertambah. C. Dengan adanya terapan teknologi tepat guna (TTG) akan meningkatkan nilai tambah. D. Dengan adanya terapan teknologi tepat guna (TTG) akan meningkatkan penghasilan.

