Plano numerico

  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del poder Popular Para La Educación Universitaria Universidad Politécnica Territorial Andrés Eloy Blanco Estado Lara Plano Numérico Alumno: Reinaldo Martínez CI:27.617.613 Barquisimeto, Marzo del 2021
  2. 2. Distancia: La distancia entre dos puntos del espacio euclídeo equivale a la longitud del segmento de la recta que los une, expresado numéricamente. En espacios más complejos, como los definidos en la geometría no euclidiana, el «camino más corto» entre dos puntos es un segmento recto con curvatura llamada geodésica.
  3. 3.  Punto Medio Punto medio o punto equidistante: en matemática, es el punto que se encuentra a la misma distancia de cualquiera de los extremos. Más generalmente punto equidistante en matemática, es el punto que se encuentra a la misma distancia de dos elementos geométricos, ya sean puntos, segmentos, rectas, etc. Si es un segmento, el punto medio es el que lo divide en dos partes iguales. En ese caso, el punto medio es único y equidista de los extremos del segmento. Por cumplir esta última condición, pertenece a la mediatriz del segmento.
  4. 4. Ecuaciones y trazado de circunferencia Ecuación En matemática se llama ecuación a la igualdad entre dos expresiones algebraicas, que serán denominados miembros de la ecuación. En las ecuaciones, aparecerán relacionados a través de operaciones matemáticas, números y letras (incógnitas). La mayoría de los problemas matemáticos encuentran expresadas sus condiciones en forma de una o varias ecuaciones. Existen diversos tipos de ecuaciones, entre ellos, nos encontramos con la ecuación funcional, que es aquella en la cual las constantes y variables que intervienen no son números reales sino funciones. Cuando en algunos de los miembros aparece un operador diferencial se las llama ecuaciones diferenciales. Luego está la ecuación polinómica, que será aquella que establece la igualdad entre dos polinomios. Por otro lado, las ecuaciones de primer grado son aquellas en las cuales la variable x no se encuentra elevada a ninguna potencia, siendo 1 su exponente. En tanto, el rasgo característico y diferencial de las ecuaciones que se conocen como de segundo grado es que tendrán dos posibles soluciones a la misma.
  5. 5. Trazado de circunferencia Para poder comenzar con el trazado es indispensable conocer la distancia que hay desde el centro de la circunferencia hasta cualquier punto. Prepara el compás con la distancia necesaria y traza la circunferencia en una sola pasada, si es posible. Asegúrate de que queda perfectamente marcada para no tener que volver a pasar, ya que el pulso podría no ser el mismo y salirte algo diferente. Una vez que has trazado la circunferencia, puedes repasarla con bolígrafo, rotulador o cualquier otro soporte que te interese en cada caso.
  6. 6. Parábola Una parábola es una curva en la que los puntos están a la misma distancia de: Un punto fijo (el foco), y una línea fija (la directriz) En una hoja de papel, dibuja una línea recta, y marca un punto gordo para el foco (¡que no esté en la línea!). Una parábola proviene (del griego παραβολή) es la sección cónica de excentricidad igual a 1. Resultante de cortar un cono recto con un plano cuyo ángulo de inclinación respecto al eje de revolución del cono sea igual al presentado por su generatriz.
  7. 7. Elipse • Es el lugar geométrico de los puntos del plano cuya suma de distancias a dos puntos fijos llamados focos es constante. Elementos de la elipse: 1. Focos: Son los puntos fijos F y F'. 2. Eje focal: Es la recta que pasa por los focos. 3. Eje secundario: Es la mediatriz del segmento FF'. 4. Centro: Es el punto de intersección de los ejes. 5. Radios vectores: Son los segmentos que van desde un punto de la elipse a los focos: PF y PF'. 6. Distancia focal: Es el segmento segmento de longitud 2c, c es el valor de la semidistancia focal. 7. Vértices: Son los puntos de intersección de la elipse con los ejes: A, A', B y B'. 8. Eje mayor: Es el segmento segmento de longitud 2a, a es el valor del semieje mayor. 9. Eje menor: Es el segmento segmento de longitud 2b, b es el valor del semieje menor. 10. Ejes de simetría: Son las rectas que contienen al eje mayor o al eje menor. 11. Centro de simetría: Coincide con el centro de la elipse, que es el punto de intersección de los ejes de simetría.
  8. 8. Hipérbola Es el lugar geométrico de los puntos del plano cuya diferencia de distancias a dos puntos fijos llamados focos es constante. Elementos de la hipérbola: 1. Focos: Son los puntos fijos F y F'. 2. Eje principal o real: Es la recta que pasa por los focos. 3. Eje secundario o imaginario: Es la mediatriz del segmento FF'. 4. Centro: Es el punto de intersección de los ejes. 5. Vértices: Los puntos A y A' son los puntos de intersección de la hipérbola con el eje focal. Los puntos B y B' se obtienen como intersección del eje imaginario con la circunferencia que tiene por centro uno de los vértices y de radio c. 6. Radios vectores: Son los segmentos que van desde un punto de la hipérbola a los focos: PF y PF'. 7. Distancia focal: Es el segmento de longitud 2c. 8. Eje mayor: Es el segmento de longitud 2a. 9. Eje menor: Es el segmento de longitud 2b. 10. Ejes de simetría: Son las rectas que contienen al eje real o al eje imaginario. 11. Asíntotas: Son las rectas de ecuaciones: 12. Relación entre los semiejes:
  9. 9. REPRESENTACIÓN GRAFICA Y USO DE CURVAS CANÓNICAS Se denomina sección cónica (o simplemente cónica) a todas las curvas resultantes de las diferentes intersecciones entre un cono y un plano; si dicho plano no pasa por el vértice, se obtienen las cónicas propiamente dichas. Se clasifican en cuatro tipos: elipse, parábola, hipérbola y circunferencia. En función de la relación existente entre el ángulo de conicidad (α) y la inclinación del plano respecto del eje del cono (β), pueden obtenerse diferentes secciones cónicas, a saber: β < α : Hipérbola (naranja) β = α : Parábola (azulado) β > α : Elipse (verde) β = 90º: Circunferencia (un caso particular de elipse) (rojo) Y β= 180º : Triangular Si el plano pasa por el vértice del cono, se puede comprobar que: Cuando β > α la intersección es un único punto (el vértice). Cuando β = α la intersección es una recta generatriz del cono (el plano será tangente al cono). Cuando β < α la intersección vendrá dada por dos rectas que se cortan en el vértice. Cuando β = 90º El ángulo formado por las rectas irá aumentando a medida β disminuye, cuando el plano contenga al eje del cono (β = 0).

