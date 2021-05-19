Trabajo final individual de exposicion reymundo salinas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DEL CALLAO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD UNIDAD DE SEGUNDA ESPECIALIZACION EMERGENCIA Y DESASTRES ...
ABORDAJE DE LAS INFECCIONES EN CENTROS SOCIOSANITARIOS La atención hospitalaria tiene actualmente una estrecha relación co...
• Unidad de media estancia < 3 meses • Unidad de larga estancia >3 meses •Residencia de ancianos •Apartamentos vigilados •...
Factores de riesgo de infección en ancianos institucionalizados En las UME y ULE pertenecen al ámbito sanitario :  UME: p...
UTILIZACIÓN DE ANTIMICROBIANOS EN ANCIANOS INSTITUCIONALIZADOS La prevalencia anual de uso de antimicrobianos en este grup...
USO EXCESIVO E INDEBIDO DE ANTIBIÓTICO
IMPLICACIONES PRÁCTICAS PARA LA TOMA DE DECISIONES SOBRE LA INSTAURACIÓN DE TRATAMIENTOS Desde el punto de vista práctico,...
Competencial de la Enfermera de Infecciones relacionadas con la Asistencia Sanitaria (IRAS)  El profesional de enfermería...
COMPETENCIA 1: PREVENCIÓN, VIGILANCIA Y CONTROL DE INFECCIONES BUENA PRÁCTICA 1: Aplicación de los conocimientos sobre el ...
COMPETENCIA 5: ACTITUD DE APRENDIZAJE Y MEJORA CONTINUA BUENA PRÁCTICA: Desarrollo de los conocimientos y habilidades medi...
El estudio EARCAS (Eventos Adversos en Residencias y Centros Asistenciales Sociosanitarios), realizado en CSS de nuestro p...
ERRORES DE MEDICACIÓN MÁS FRECUENTES EN RESIDENTES EN CENTROS SOCIOSANITARIOS TIPO DE ERROR Frecuencia Falta de cumplimien...
Medidas de prevención de la transmisión de la infección El vehículo más importante para la transmisión de agentes infeccio...
NEUMONÍA EN ANCIANOS INSTITUCIONALIZADOS La neumonía es un importante problema de Salud Pública, ya que se trata de la pri...
TRATAMIENTO ANTIBIÓTICO CIRCUNSTANCIA MODIFICADORA ELECCIÓN GR ALTERNATIVA GR MEDIDAS NO FARMACOLÓGICAS Pacientes sin crit...
INFECCIONES DEL TRACTO URINARIO EN ANCIANOS INSTITUCIONALIZADOS Etiología: • Escherichia coli (80%). En pacientes con anom...
INFECCIONES DEPIELYPARTESBLANDAS ENANCIANOS INSTITUCIONALIZADOS EN ÚLCERAS POR PRESIÓN los factores de riesgo asociados qu...
Cuando se habla del espacio sociosanitario no hay que entenderlo como un tercer sector sino como un espacio compartido, un...
Trabajo final individual de exposicion reymundo salinas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
34 views
May. 19, 2021

Trabajo final individual de exposicion reymundo salinas

ABORDAJE DE INFECCIONES EN CENTROS SOCIOSANITARIOS

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Trabajo final individual de exposicion reymundo salinas

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DEL CALLAO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD UNIDAD DE SEGUNDA ESPECIALIZACION EMERGENCIA Y DESASTRES TEMA: “ABORDAJE DE LAS INFECCIONES EN CENTROS SOCIOSANITARIOS” DOCENTE: MATAMOROS SAMPEN, Laura ALUMNO: SALINAS MILLA, Reymundo
  2. 2. ABORDAJE DE LAS INFECCIONES EN CENTROS SOCIOSANITARIOS La atención hospitalaria tiene actualmente una estrecha relación con los cuidados en atención primaria, como la hospitalización a domicilio, con los centros sociosanitarios de media y larga estancia, e incluso con las residencias geriátricas. En todos estos niveles asistenciales aparece un tipo de infección que se parece más a la nosocomial que a la comunitaria. tipos de infecciones en las siguientes entidades:  Unidades de Media estancia (UME),  Unidades de larga estancia (ULE) y  residencias o centros sociosanitarios (CSS) o centros sociales (CS).
  3. 3. • Unidad de media estancia < 3 meses • Unidad de larga estancia >3 meses •Residencia de ancianos •Apartamentos vigilados •Acogidas familiares •Ayuda a domicilio •Centros de convivencia Engloba los servicios asistenciales curativas, sociales y educativas de aquellos colectivos que están en situación de dependencia, como son las personas enfermas, personas de la tercera edad y las personas que presentan algún tipo de discapacidad UNIDADES DE HOSPITALIZACION SISTEMAS DE APOYO
  4. 4. Factores de riesgo de infección en ancianos institucionalizados En las UME y ULE pertenecen al ámbito sanitario :  UME: para pacientes convalecientes o paliativos con una estancia generalmente inferior a 3 meses,  ULE: para pacientes con alta dependencia y estancia generalmente superior a 3 meses).  CSS: esta más orientados al ámbito social, se identifican como CSS asistidos y CSS de larga estancia.  CS: los que no tienen recursos sanitarios y dependen para su asistencia del sistema sanitario ordinario
  5. 5. UTILIZACIÓN DE ANTIMICROBIANOS EN ANCIANOS INSTITUCIONALIZADOS La prevalencia anual de uso de antimicrobianos en este grupo de población es muy elevada (entre el 47-79% de los residentes), lo que deriva en el desarrollo de un gran número de resistencias que se transfieren a la comunidad. En los pacientes geriátricos la comorbilidad y polimedicación es habitual, lo que puede suponer un incremento del riesgo de aparición de interacciones farmacológicas, con una mayor probabilidad de desarrollar algún efecto adverso, Además, es bien conocido que a partir de cierta edad se producen cambios fisiopatológicos que conllevan la alteración de las características farmacocinéticas y farmacodinamias de algunos fármacos, entre ellos los antibióticos.
  6. 6. USO EXCESIVO E INDEBIDO DE ANTIBIÓTICO
  7. 7. IMPLICACIONES PRÁCTICAS PARA LA TOMA DE DECISIONES SOBRE LA INSTAURACIÓN DE TRATAMIENTOS Desde el punto de vista práctico, a la hora de decidir un tratamiento, es necesario tener en cuenta los siguientes aspectos:  conocer con detalle las características de cada residencia (cualificación del personal, horarios de administración de medicamentos, protocolos de trabajo...),  . También, si no se puede asegurar la administración de medicamentos cada 8 horas, sería recomendable pautar fármacos que requieran preferencia de administración cada 12 horas (desayuno –cena), puesto que es posible que los horarios de las comidas estén concentrados en un espacio horario reducido.  Del mismo modo, habría que evitar la indicación de medicamentos en horarios incompatibles con la actividad del centro (ej. por las noches) Del mismo modo, es preciso advertir de circunstancias específicas que desaconsejen la administración con todas o algunas comidas.  - Es muy importante concientizar al personal de la residencia sobre la importancia del cumplimiento de las prescripciones.  - la elección de una forma farmacéutica adaptada debidamente a las posibilidades de deglución del anciano es fundamental para garantizar el éxito de tratamiento, y en este sentido es necesario contemplar con preferencia el uso de presentaciones pediátricas en aquellas personas con problemas de deglución
  8. 8. Competencial de la Enfermera de Infecciones relacionadas con la Asistencia Sanitaria (IRAS)  El profesional de enfermería es quien lidera programas de vigilancia, prevención y control de las infecciones en el ámbito sanitario para mejorar la calidad asistencial enmarcada en las estrategias de seguridad del paciente, requiriendo para ello unas competencias específicas
  9. 9. COMPETENCIA 1: PREVENCIÓN, VIGILANCIA Y CONTROL DE INFECCIONES BUENA PRÁCTICA 1: Aplicación de los conocimientos sobre el control de la infección para la prevención, vigilancia y control de infecciones en entornos clínicos y no clínicos BUENA PRÁCTICA 2: Aplicación de los principios de limpieza, desinfección y esterilización para promover un ambiente seguro COMPETENCIA 2: GESTIÓN Y LIDERAZGO BUENA PRÁCTICA: Uso de un enfoque coordinado para garantizar la gestión eficaz COMPETENCIA 3: CAPACIDAD DOCENTE BUENA PRÁCTICA: Uso de estrategias adecuadas y oportunidades para compartir conocimientos sobre prevención, vigilancia y control de la infección COMPETENCIA 4: EDUCACIÓN PARA LA SALUD BUENA PRÁCTICA: Desarrollo de contenidos, orientaciones y estrategias que facilitan a los individuos (pacientes y entorno familiar) aprender a adaptarse y a vivir con mejor calidad de vida
  10. 10. COMPETENCIA 5: ACTITUD DE APRENDIZAJE Y MEJORA CONTINUA BUENA PRÁCTICA: Desarrollo de los conocimientos y habilidades mediante el aprendizaje permanente COMPETENCIA 6: CAPACIDAD INVESTIGADORA BUENA PRÁCTICA: Análisis crítico de la literatura publicada y desarrollo de metodologías y técnicas para participar en un proyecto de investigación o liderarlo
  11. 11. El estudio EARCAS (Eventos Adversos en Residencias y Centros Asistenciales Sociosanitarios), realizado en CSS de nuestro país, identificó las tres infecciones más frecuentes: • la neumonía por aspiración, • las infecciones de las úlceras por presión (UPP) • las infecciones del tracto urinario (ITU) no asociadas a sondaje FUNCIONES DE ENFERMERÍA EN LA PREVENCIÓN Y EL ABORDAJE DE LAS INFECCIONES EN CENTROS SOCIOSANITARIOS Identificación inequívoca de residentes y mantenimiento de la Historia Clínica es necesario asegurarse de que en el informe de recogida de datos se adjunte una foto reciente del residente para la identificación inequívoca, los problemas de salud, los posibles ingresos hospitalarios y todos los aspectos relacionados con la medicación activa y las indicaciones para su correcta administración Intervenciones relacionadas con la prevención de infecciones Prevención de úlceras por presión (UPP): Prevención de infecciones del tracto urinario (ITU Prevención de la neumonía Prevención de la aspiración durante la alimentación en boca Identificación de signos y síntomas de infección el personal sanitario como no sanitario deben estar formados para identificar los signos y síntomas más probablemente relacionados con la presencia de los procesos infecciosos en los residentes, principalmente las más frecuentes: neumonía por aspiración, infección de UPP e ITU
  12. 12. ERRORES DE MEDICACIÓN MÁS FRECUENTES EN RESIDENTES EN CENTROS SOCIOSANITARIOS TIPO DE ERROR Frecuencia Falta de cumplimiento terapéutico del paciente 81.8% Medicamento innecesario 75.0% Omisión de dosis o medicamento 68.2% Duración del tratamiento incorrecta 63.6% Técnica de administración incorrecta (incluye fraccionar triturar inadecuadamente formas solidas orales) 62.5% Monitorización insuficiente del tratamiento: falta de revisión clínica, falta de controles analíticos, interacción medicamento- medicamento, 56.8% interacción medicamento-alimento Paciente equivocado 56.8% Hora de administración incorrecta 55.7% Dosis incorrecta 52.3% Error de preparación/manipulación/acondicionamiento 48.9% En caso de indicación de tratamiento es necesario tomar todas las medidas para la administración terapéutica correcta, siguiendo las indicaciones prescritas por los médicos. Es muy importante concienciar al personal de la residencia sobre la importancia del cumplimiento de las prescripciones Administración de tratamientos y garantía de un correcto cumplimiento terapéutico
  13. 13. Medidas de prevención de la transmisión de la infección El vehículo más importante para la transmisión de agentes infecciosos durante los cuidados sanitarios son las manos del personal que atiende al paciente, actuando unas veces propiamente como reservorio (flora cutánea permanente, residente de las manos). Una higiene adecuada de manos es, por tanto, la medida más sencilla, efectiva y eficiente para prevenir la transmisión cruzada durante la asistencia sanitaria Programas de inmunización de pacientes La vacunación es una estrategia para prevenir y reducir el riesgo de agudizaciones infecciosas. La vacuna de la gripe reduce la mortalidad en residentes en CSS. También se recomienda la vacunación de todo el personal de los centros y residencias geriátricas. Vacunación de virus influenza anual Vacunación frente al neumococo
  14. 14. NEUMONÍA EN ANCIANOS INSTITUCIONALIZADOS La neumonía es un importante problema de Salud Pública, ya que se trata de la primera causa de mortalidad infecciosa en mayores de 65 años La prevalencia de la neumonía del paciente institucionalizado oscila entre el 2,7 y el 32%. Etiología: • Streptococcus pneumoniae y Haemophilus influenzae (50%), • Bacilos Gram Negativos (Klebsiella spp., Pseudomonas spp.), • patógenos atípicos (C. pneumoniae, M. pneumoniae, C. psittacci, L. pneumophila)
  15. 15. TRATAMIENTO ANTIBIÓTICO CIRCUNSTANCIA MODIFICADORA ELECCIÓN GR ALTERNATIVA GR MEDIDAS NO FARMACOLÓGICAS Pacientes sin criterio de derivación hospitalaria Amoxicilina/a. clavulánico oral, 875 mg/125 mg¥ cada 8 horas, 5-7 días6,12 A Alérgicos a betalactámicos (toda sospecha debe ser estudiada: confirmada o descartada): Levofloxacino oral, 500 mg cada 24 horas, 5 días10,12 Si no existe buena respuesta a la vía o no es posible administrar medicación: Ceftriaxona im, 1 g cada 24 horas hasta alcanzar clínica 3-5 días C E  Seguir las recomendaciones generales de actuación en este grupo de pacientes  Buena higiene oral y periodontal (la boca puede ser colonizada por potenciales patógenos respiratorios).  Mejora del estado nutricional  Control de la enfermedad de reflujo gastroesofágico Pacientes con sospecha de neumonía por aspiración Amoxicilina/a. clavulánico oral, 875 mg/125 mg cada 8 horas, 7 días10,11,12 C Moxifloxacino vía oral, 400 mg cada 24 horas, 5 días D Pacientes sin buena evolución inicial a manejo ambulatorio ---  Derivación hospitalaria C Criterios diagnósticos mínimos para el inicio de antibioterapia en medio ambulatorio: Fiebre >38,5ºC y al menos uno de los criterios siguientes : 1) Fiebre comprendida entre 37,9 ºC y 38,5ºC acompañada de tos y al menos uno de los siguientes síntomas: - frecuencia cardiaca > 100 lpm - confusión - escalofríos - frecuencia respiratoria > 25 rpm 2) Pacientes afebriles con EPOC de base con aumento o nueva aparición de esputo mucopurulento. 3) Pacientes afebriles sin EPOC con tos productiva y frecuencia respiratoria >25 respiraciones por minuto y/o confusión y/o aparición aguda de pérdida de capacidad funcional y/o astenia, dolor abdominal sin otra causa clara que lo justifique.
  16. 16. INFECCIONES DEL TRACTO URINARIO EN ANCIANOS INSTITUCIONALIZADOS Etiología: • Escherichia coli (80%). En pacientes con anomalías estructurales o funcionales del tracto urinario, • cuerpos extraños y antibioterapia previa: otras enterobacterias (Pseudomonas aeruginosa), bacterias gram positivas (Estafilococo coagulasa negativo, Enterococcus spp., Staphylococcus saprophyticus).
  17. 17. INFECCIONES DEPIELYPARTESBLANDAS ENANCIANOS INSTITUCIONALIZADOS EN ÚLCERAS POR PRESIÓN los factores de riesgo asociados que tengan riesgo de lesión cutánea asociada a la humedad, motivada por la exposición a orina y/o heces, se recomienda el abordaje integral de la incontinencia mediante tratamientos conservadores, técnicas educativas y/o reparadoras, así como la elección de un tratamiento paliativo (dispositivos absorbentes, dispositivos conductivos como colectores) de calidad y de manera individualizada
  18. 18. Cuando se habla del espacio sociosanitario no hay que entenderlo como un tercer sector sino como un espacio compartido, un sistema complejo en el que se atiende a personas con necesidades sociales y sanitarias . Se trata de un ámbito en el que interactúan múltiples sectores, distintos niveles asistenciales, y que necesita de una coordinación entre ellos, para poder atender las diferentes necesidades de las personas mayores y reducir al máximo las infecciones relacionadas con la asistencia sanitaria. CONCLUSION GRACIAS  Mejorar el conocimiento por parte de los profesionales sanitarios y no sanitarios, que atienden a los residentes, en materia de control de la infección relacionada con la asistencia sanitaria.  Promover el cumplimiento de las precauciones para evitar la transmisión cruzada de microorganismos multirresistentes durante la prestación de los cuidados de salud.  Promover la colaboración y coordinación y mutuo apoyo entre las instituciones sanitarias y sociosanitarias de nuestro entorno. RECOMENDACIONES

×